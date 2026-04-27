Gifted | Gert-Johan Coetzee

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Gert-Johan Coetzee has been dressing South Africa’s most recognisable names, and a few global icons, for years — but his story began in the small town of Koster, where he first honed his craft by fashioning outfits for dolls from tissue paper.

By his early 20s, he was a SA Fashion Week fixture, building a reputation for sculpted, high-glamour gowns that thrive in the spotlight.

More recently Coetzee has taken time out after surgery for a rare benign brain tumour, a moment that’s shifted his perspective and slowed the pace, at least briefly. Now recovering, he remains focused and forward-looking, balancing the spectacle he’s known for with a renewed sense of purpose.

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

Creatively I am more intentional than ever, focusing on storytelling that carries depth and meaning. Emotionally I have come to appreciate stillness and reflection. There is a clarity now in how I approach life and design.

Gert-Johan Coetzee Spring/Summer 2025 collection at SA Fashion Week. (Supplied)

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

Time, meaning legacy. The ability to create something that lives beyond me and truly impacts people.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Witnessing transformation. The moment someone steps into one of my pieces, you can see the shift in their confidence, their energy, their presence.

Your favourite city?

Joburg will always be home. There is an undeniable energy here. Internationally Paris inspires me endlessly.

Where do you find your greatest power?

In authenticity. The moment you stop trying to fit into spaces and instead create your own, everything changes.

What are your essential grooming products?

SkinCeuticals is my forever go-to.

Skinceuticals Phyto-Corrective Masque Intensive Calming Botanical Masque 60ml, R1,150 (Supplied)

What are you listening to right now?

I have the Audible app on my phone, so I listen whenever I can. I am drawn to biographies and books on self-development, creativity and business.

What is a great gift you received recently?

Time. The opportunity to slow down, reflect and reconnect with what truly matters.

What is one misconception people have about being a designer?

That it is all glamour. In reality it requires discipline, resilience and constant problem-solving.

What is the one indulgence you would never forgo?

Exceptional craftsmanship.

Your all-time favourite place to eat?

Red Chamber at Hyde Park.

The Eiffel Tower and the River Seine in Paris. (Luke Tomes)

What advice would you give your younger self?

Do not be afraid of how big your dreams are. Fear is often a sign that you are exactly where you need to be.

What do you turn to for inspiration?

Stories. Whether from history, people or personal experiences. Inspiration is everywhere when you learn to look with intention.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Slowly. With coffee, reflection and a moment to reset before the week begins.

What is something you recently let go of in your creative process?

The need to constantly prove myself. Creativity flows far more freely when it comes from confidence rather than pressure.

Gert-Johan Coetzee Autumn/Winter 2025 collection at SA Fashion Week. (Supplied)

The most challenging aspect in your work the past year?

Balancing healing, leadership and creativity. Learning that slowing down does not mean losing momentum but rather refining it.

Your most treasured possession?

My grandmother’s handbag. We were incredibly close and I remember it so vividly from my childhood. It now sits in my office.

Favourite scent?

I have been developing fragrances myself, and six scents will be launching via Foschini this year, so it’s still a secret for now.

Salvador Dalí, the Spanish surrealist artist. Picture: SUPPLIED (Xavier Photography)

Your dream dinner guests?

Salvador Dalí, Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra. Dalí for his fearless imagination, Marilyn for her depth and vulnerability, and Cleopatra for her intelligence and power.

What is your ultimate luxury?

Travel. Experiencing destinations rich in history, walking through museums filled with centuries of storytelling and discovering cultures that shift your perspective. Then, at times, escaping purely for rest and restoration.

From the April issue of Wanted, 2026