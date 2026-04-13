Hot Lunch with Fezile Mkhize

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You may recognise Dr Fezile Mkhize as the terribly debonair, easy-going charmer on Top Billing whose way with the audience just won him presenter of the year at the Saftas.

It’s an accolade that probably means a little more to the winner because it is based on a public vote. It’s not that I am objectifying the good doctor in any way — not at all — but it is hard not to participate in the general public appreciation of his obvious attributes.

He did, after all, also win the Mr Supranational title in 2024, the first man from our continent to clean up in the pageant’s history. Sometimes one must just accept that the lunch is indeed quite hot. It is a burden I am prepared to bear for the greater good.

Naturally I meet Fez at Joburg’s hottest new lunch spot, Doppio Bistro at Nine Yards in Rosebank, which is packed to the rafters, and it’s a Monday. And he submits to my interrogation with the same calm, easygoing, slightly amused energy of someone who clearly finds this part of his life the fun stuff because his day job really is about life and death in the public health system where he practises as a medical doctor.

Within minutes, we are negotiating cupcakes because there is no electricity.

It feels fitting. This is Joburg. You come for lunch. You stay for the plot twist.

It was not always easy. As a middle child, he remembers the small injustices with clarity. Hand-me-downs from his brother. New clothes for his sister. The negotiation of identity within a crowded emotional landscape.

Mkhize was born in Durban and raised on the south coast in a community he is still very connected to.

“Shorts and flip flops,” he says, describing how he arrived at UCT medical school, completely unprepared for the cultural shift. “Other people were coming in jeans. In my mind, jeans were formal wear.”

He laughs at the memory. Sport was always there. Basketball, rugby, cricket. But he explains that movement now is much more crucial to his mental wellbeing. “It’s my active meditation,” he says. “Breathwork is great. I try to incorporate it. But I know I am more grounded when I’m moving, and I can feel my body within a space.”

His childhood carries a different weight. His father passed away when he was two. His mother, a school principal, pregnant with his younger sister, raised three children with the kind of expansive generosity and strength of spirit that shaped him profoundly.

“She was always helping people,” he says. “Students who were struggling, she would bring them into the house.”

It was not always easy. As a middle child, he remembers the small injustices with clarity. Hand-me-downs from his brother. New clothes for his sister. The negotiation of identity within a crowded emotional landscape.

He tells me a story that was formative. He was accompanying his mother on her shopping rounds. It was a long, boring day for the young Fez. His mother ran into a friend who offered to buy him a burger and insisted on buying for his siblings too. He was horrified that they were also going to get an undeserved treat and threw what he describes as a fit. His siblings had not suffered through the day. Why should they benefit? On the drive home, his mother did not shout. She simply asked him to imagine eating that burger in front of them while they had nothing.

“I just sat there. Absolutely guilty. That conversation shaped a lot of the way I engage with people.”

It is one of those moments that explains his values.

Medicine, it turns out, was both a calling and a subtly planted story. His mother had wanted to become a doctor. Life redirected her, and she missed out on her dream. She would tell him this story from when he was six.

“I would say to her, don’t worry, there will be a doctor in the house.”

Years later, when both he and his brother had graduated as doctors, she stood at the podium at the party she was throwing to celebrate Fez’s graduation, proudly announcing that the government should consult her about the doctor shortage because she knows a thing or two about “producing doctors”.

I’m just an average guy trying to make his mom proud — Fezile Mkhize

I wonder how the whole TV presenting, acting thing happened? It transpires it began with a chance audition for the Presenter Search on 3 competition, walking in straight from a hospital shift, still in scrubs. “I wasn’t even there to audition,” he says. “It all just fell into place.” He was meeting his friends who were auditioning, and one of the casting team saw the obvious potential and fast-tracked him to the judges’ room. He eventually won.

That phrase comes up often. Fell into place. Though the more he speaks, the clearer it becomes that what looks like luck is underpinned by something else. Consistency. Curiosity. Discipline and a willingness to say yes.

“I’m just an average guy trying to make his mom proud,” he says simply.

When we talk about the South African health-care system, his tone shifts slightly, acknowledging the problems. “Most doctors really just want to help people,” he says. “The challenge is resources.”

He speaks about long hours, burnout, and the quiet erosion that happens when care is demanded endlessly. “You keep giving of yourself,” he says. “And nobody tells you when to stop.

“I’ve seen the other side,” he says, referencing colleagues who have slipped into addiction under the weight of the work. “For me, gym is the thing that keeps me sane.”

It is a stark reminder that behind the polished exterior is someone navigating the same intensity as every doctor in this country.

And then, unexpectedly, we arrive at acting. It makes perfect sense once he explains it: ”You get to live multiple lives. Life is finite. Acting lets you experience more of it.”

This article was first published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.