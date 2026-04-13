Dr Wamuwi Mbao: Nostalgiamaxxing

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Nostalgia, like Apple’s spinning beach ball, comes around more frequently when there isn’t enough memory left. For everyone growing older in the age of digital repetition, it is our fate to constantly have senseless fragments of the past repeated before us, like a teabag reused past any ability to flavour the present.

I teach a creative writing class, and my students were all born the year after I’d entered university. The very oldest of them is barely into their 20th year, and this gulf of time becomes deeply and embarrassingly apparent whenever we discuss culture. They are a cohort of recreational macramists, weekend ceramicists, lay dermatologists (the chatter always concerns serums, collagens and clean-girl makeup), and romantasy addicts. I am so distant from them as to be culturally irrelevant.

In our last class, one of them referred to “the aesthetic of the 2010s” with all the reverence for a time from the distant past. For these students, “The Past” is architected from a selection of memes and references they don’t always understand. Just as toddlers enjoy jungle gyms without understanding the construction thereof, the young use a lingo that casually references Breaking Bad without their having seen it. When they play a song they’re enjoying, I can hear only the originals that have been sampled. One of them relates she discovered Fleetwood Mac by watching Guardians of the Galaxy. I suppress the dad-coded urge to blather on about how the bluesy Peter Green stuff is the real discovery.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Peter Green (Getty Images)

Not an inherently curious lot where history is concerned, they understand everything that happened before 2016 in a hilariously approximate way. All cultural objects are about signalling meanings and values to the world around you, usually via a codebook of aesthetic categories. The lingo is startlingly opaque, bewilderingly ironising. Do you know what “looksmaxxing” is? How about “aura farming”? Entertain yourself by finding the nearest friendly young person and asking them. Go on. I’ll wait.

Anyway, my most recent discovery is that half of them are learning for the first time about John F Kennedy Jnr — never was there more nepo a baby — who has made a surprising reappearance in the public imagination two-and-a-half decades after his untimely death. Well, not Johnny himself, but Love Story, the high-budget TV show that remixes the turbulent romance of the handsome Kennedy scion and Carolyn Bessette into an aesthetically captivating cautionary tale for the youth. I suppose there’s no harm in reminding them that hot and stylish people existed before they were born.

'Love Story' dramatises the romance and tragic deaths of John F Kennedy Jnr and Carolyn Bessette. (Supplied)

The necro-adulation the show inspires is due in no small part to the fashion: Yohji Yamamoto and Prada and dishevelled Birkin bags strike all the right notes. It’s the 1990s as you would imagine it for a young audience you’re trying to impress. If you were there, you might wonder whether it was really all as minimalist and pretty as all that. Wasn’t every item of clothing slightly oversized? And why is the promo music an insipid cover of that distinctly 1980s Tears for Fears power ballad Head Over Heels? Shouldn’t there be more grunge?

But then again, the present always airbrushes the past a little bit. Yes, every Manhattan apartment was straight out of Architectural Digest. Yes, you could live in a major city and commute (stylishly) on a bicycle, or on foot. Never mind the 3kg Ericsson phone spoiling the lines of your Armani suit.

There are churlish people (me, I’m the churlish people) who look at revivalist shows like this and think our endlessly self-referential world betrays a profound impoverishment of the imagination. A cultural imaginary that insists that everything from the past must be redone using the same fan-edit palette (chirpy reimagined soundtrack, interchangeably moody mononym Gen-Z actors) risks creating a world of endless repetitions where originality is only a matter of consequence for those who have memories that compete with the new substitutions. They’re going to reboot The X-Files soon, and everyone under the age of 25 will look at you with pity as you mumble about Gillian Anderson.

The cover of Mitski's 2026 album 'Nothing's About To Happen to Me'. (Supplied)

Of course, as Baudrillard fans will be shouting at their copies of Wanted, the rehashing of previous ideas is how entertainment sells in the modern age. But I still think the best things draw on the old without slavishly repeating it.

Have a listen to Mitski’s new album, for instance, which has the emotional texture of 1970s-era Todd Rundgren without being a flimsy facsimile. It’s fabulous, perhaps because it’s a work of astoundingly sensitive pop-rock made by someone old enough to have feelings that aren’t digitally mediated, and young enough to translate those feelings to a current-day audience. Give it a go. When it pops up as the soundtrack to Apple TV’s undoubtedly forthcoming dramatised retelling of not-Prince Andrew’s fall from grace (in which Randy Andy is played by Jacob Elordi), you can stun the youngins with your insider knowledge.

From the April issue of Wanted, 2026