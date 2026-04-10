NEW ISSUE: “Energymaxxing”

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Ed’s Note

Have we hit peak maxxing? I am not just thinking of credit-card balances and White House ballrooms. Maxxing is the suffix du jour. Sleep, fibre, war, everything can be optimised to its full potential. The “looks” kind is particularly potent. It’s the one reserved for teenage boys on TikTok and YouTube who wish to maximise their success with the objects of their unrequited desire by tampering with their jawlines and their musculature, and who then subject themselves to the objectively harsh judgment of their looksmaxxing peers.

They have degrees of the stuff: a softmaxxing version, which involves product placement (on your person), and something called mewing, which involves tongue placement (on your palate). It’s meant to square your jaw naturally. And if that doesn’t work, there is always hardmaxxing, which is considerably more aggressive and might entail surgery. A slippery slope, this stuff — teenage girls and women have been under the cosh of maximisation for as long as our value has been tied to our manifest attributes. But, it seems, despite the manosphere’s claims to the contrary, maxxing is an equal-opportunity offender. It has caught up with the males, and everyone is operating from an equal base level of body dysmorphia and objectification. Just ask the incel starvemaxxers and their mates, the roidmaxxers.

It all sounds like an elaborate scheme to avoid ever having to do the hard laps and actually talk to the people they are trying to ensorcell with their idealised masculinity. With so much navel-gazing going on (and even more posting and live streaming of the navel-gazing), how do they ever get to practise other forms of tongue-to-palate action?

Suitmaxxing with Rahim Rawjee, Sharon Armstrong, and Aart Verrips at the H&M A/W Sound Lounge. (Supplied)

The maxxing I am really drawn to is the one for teenage Sinophiles — Chinamaxxing (which may, admittedly, just be another case of wishful thinking). This maxxing (which is probably flooding your social-media feed right now, more so if you happen to be Gen Z) is a strange, historical blend of cultural appropriation and hagiographic adoption of morning routines involving drinking warm water, doing very deep squats, and sporting the Adidas Chinese New Year jacket.

I may be the first non-Gen-Z fellow traveller to acknowledge that there is something deeply appealing about 5 000 years of ever-evolving Chinese culture. I found my first tai chi master in the amphitheatre next to the pool at university and took to the ancient art like a Peking duck to water. Energymaxxing.

On my first trip to China, I returned bearing a Little Red Book inscribed by some committed and cleansed victim of the Cultural Revolution and Mrs Mao’s operatic oppressionmaxxing tendencies. When you are a tourist in a foreign land, it’s like that. You pick up stray bits of this other place and take them back like talismans to display in your own country. A Little Red Book freighted with so much significance in China becomes a delightful curiosity to snag your fascination back home.

It’s how I read the American youth most prone to Chinamaxxing. They are tourists in a foreign land, yearning for the Other, a better jawline, an older culture, a deeper squat, a Labubu. They are gathering curiosities — something catches their attention momentarily and they are delighted with its brief promise of some other way of being. It’s great for China — they have had some really bad PR, what with the heavy-handed authoritarian shtick being a bit of a downer. But on the social carousel, things happen in five-second increments, and you don’t really have the time or the inclination to look too closely at the latest shiny byteDance. By next week, everyone will be maxxed out on something else entirely.

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Aspasia

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