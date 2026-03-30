The Bold Woman Award returns for 2026

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For five years, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award has been quietly building a picture of how female-led businesses in South Africa are growing and sustaining themselves over time. What emerges is less a story of overnight success and more one of steady expansion, where credibility, visibility and access begin to compound.

Entries for the 2026 edition are now open, closing on April 12, as the award marks its fifth year locally and its 54th year globally. Established in honour of Madame Clicquot, who took over the Maison in 1805 and reshaped the champagne industry, the award has evolved into a broader platform recognising women who are building businesses with both commercial and social reach. Since its launch in South Africa in 2021, eight winners across the Bold Woman and Bold Future categories have joined a wider international network spanning 27 countries.

Looking at recent winners offers a clearer sense of how that recognition translates in practice. For Gugu Sithole, who won in 2022, the award coincided with a period of expansion. Her business Glamping Adventures has moved beyond entry-level offerings into a multi-tiered travel brand, extending into corporate incentives and international tourism. “Winning gave me credibility that continues to open doors,” she reflects. “It positioned me as a thought leader in luxury, sustainable travel.”

Gugu Sithole on stage with David White. (Supplied)

A similar shift is evident in the work of Captain Londy Ngcobo, also recognised in 2022, for her companies Global Maritime Youth and Womaritime Experts. Operating in a sector not typically associated with female leadership, she describes the award as a way of accelerating trust. “The award accelerated my credibility and shortened the ‘prove it’ cycle with decision-makers,” she says, noting a move towards building systems designed to outlast her direct involvement.

For others, the impact is less about scale alone and more about consolidation. For Claire Blanckenberg, awarded in 2023, the value lies in recognition at a critical stage of growth. As the founder of Reel Gardening, a business built around seed tape technology that simplifies home food growing and supports food security, her work sits within a sector often shaped by long cycles of uncertainty. “The entrepreneurial journey is full of highs and lows,” she says. “Winning the Bold Woman Award validated the effort invested in building our business and afforded us invaluable recognition on a global stage.”

More recent winners suggest a similar trajectory. Retang Phaahla of Setšong Tea Crafters has expanded distribution nationally and entered export markets, while Refilwe Sebothoma has grown her clean energy business Hazile Group in multiple provinces, refining its long-term sustainability strategy in the process. In both cases, the award appears to function less as a turning point than as a catalyst within an already developing structure.

Refilwe Sebothoma has grown her clean energy company Hazile Group in multiple provinces. (Supplied)

What connects these varied experiences is a shared emphasis on durability. Growth is measured not only in revenue or reach, but in the ability to sustain operations, build partnerships and navigate shifting markets over time.

As entries open for the 2026 cycle, the award continues to position itself as a point of recognition within a longer trajectory rather than an endpoint. The businesses it highlights are already in motion, shaped as much by the environments they operate in as by the individuals leading them. The value, it seems, lies in how that momentum is supported, and how it continues to unfold.

Entries are open via boldopendatabase.com and close on April 12 2026, with the award ceremony taking place on July 15 2026 in Johannesburg.