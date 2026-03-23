Gifted: Adam Levy

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Adam Levy has put up with a lot of shit. While it’s easy to imagine the entrepreneur and hospitality specialist spending his days sipping espresso and gazing fondly over the Joburg skyline, in reality, maintaining several buildings in the inner city is more like raising a crumbling two-year-old whose parents periodically ignore the utility bills. It’s exhausting and exasperating and, at times, it feels like a losing battle.

Yet for Levy, founder of Play Braamfontein and, most recently, Hugh’s Jazz Club, the journey is rooted in joy. “I live vicariously through myself. I still want to do things in the same way that I wanted to do them when I was young,” he says. “Whatever I’m going to do in this world, I’m going to do with everything of me, and whatever I produce will be worthwhile because I understand how much joy it gives everyone else.”

Thirteen floors above the Joburg skyline, Hugh’s offers striking views beyond its red velvet and amber lighting finishes. (Ryan Enslin)

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

A bit exhausted. It’s been a challenging few days because we’ve had some operational complexity with Hugh’s. [But] I’m also relieved and excited, which is something I haven’t had in quite a long time ... almost everything I’ve done [in Joburg] in the past decade has happened at the same time as a lot of negativities.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

More travel. It’s the greatest gift. What is the most rewarding aspect of your work? Seeing my imagination come to life.

Your favourite destination?

Tuscany. The buildings are layered in thousands of years’ worth of stories and I love the auditory sensitivity of the place. It’s so peaceful.

Where do you find your greatest power?

I think I’ve got a bit of a lucky gene because every [morning], I wake up happy. It’s a superpower.

Quincy Jones (Supplied)

What are you reading and listening to right now?

I’m listening to some Quincy Jones because I’m trying to [do a] deep dive into the jazz universe, and I recently finished reading Sol by Peter Venison, one of the great South African stories, and another great book called Die With Zero by Bill Perkins.

What is a great gift you received recently?

My partner and I went skiing in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for my birthday. It was one of the most astoundingly good holidays I’ve ever had.

What’s a misconception people have about being an entrepreneur?

Because I own buildings, there’s always this basis of responsibility, and I think a lot of people who benefit from these things don’t ever put themselves into the shoes of the maker. It’s human nature, but the challenge of being able to create these things is often undermined by the fact that people expect that because you’re in a space of perceived power or authority, it’s easy.

St. Moritz, Switzerland (Supplied)

The one indulgence you would never forgo?

Travel. I can’t help it.

What advice would you give your younger entrepreneurial self?

The same advice I gave myself this morning: Get on out there, boy, and make it happen.

A place you always return to for inspiration?

The Hydro Stellenbosch. The stillness gives me time to close the drawers and recalibrate; it just rebirths me into the world.

The Eco pool at The Hydro Stellenbosch. (The Hydro Stellenbosch)

Your favourite local creative talent right now?

Babylonstoren.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Two of my mates and I will go for a walk and just shoot the shit. We often talk over each other or about the same things or bemoan the state of the world, but we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. It’s a beautiful way of framing my week.

From the March issue of Wanted, 2026