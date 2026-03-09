Dr Wamuwi Mbao: The looking life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cold-weather-themed Olympics will have been and gone by the time you read this. It’s a wonder that it still exists, if you think about it. After all, to stage an international sports festival in which the young and able fling themselves down icy slopes or contort themselves impossibly while a partner’s bladed foot scythes past in alarming choreography seems like a nostalgic pleasure from days gone by. That’s because it is.

In a world of global warming (and its vociferous deniers), isn’t it odd to have a festival of wintry physicality, put on at great expense and beamed to anybody who’s interested, wherever they are in the world? Unlike its summer equivalent, an event that occurs in an atmosphere of good-natured merit-based bonhomie, the Winter Olympics are redolent of good old “Rolex-and-quarter-zip” snootiness. All the scoring is presided over by stern killjoys who savagely dock points from what looks to you or me like a remarkable feat of human endeavour (or self-punishment). You’re never sure if what you’re watching is a triumph or a travesty.

My personal interest in this sort of thing is entirely vicarious. I hated sports at school. Remember PE? I learnt to curse that special period in the middle of the week when, instead of learning division or the shape of clouds, we were marched out onto the field and made to run up and down, or throw things at each other, while a teacher with anger issues stood on the sidelines bellowing at us or haranguing us with a whistle.

Everything is an opportunity to grow an interest you didn’t know you had, so grab a guide and get spectating while there’s still looking to be done.

The mandatory costume change was probably a sign that something was off. Few things that force you to change from your regular clothes into a dedicated outfit turn out to be good. Certainly, it did some violence to my sense of the world to be conscripted into a shorts-clad army and forced to exhibit my comparative sporting uselessness. At that age, you can’t really get past your personal sense of disgrace to whatever shiny larger lesson about discipline and correctness you’re meant to internalise. That hour of PE seemed designed to instil a virulent competitiveness that would somehow translate into moral fibre, a strong handshake, and the sort of braying brusqueness that stands in for having proper human feelings.

As someone who endured a childhood in which sports meant teetering on the balance beam of humiliation and shame, it’s pleasing to watch the young and co-ordinated of the world joust for our approval. Olympic athletes are seemingly devoid of self-awareness. They always appear entirely confident in themselves, and everyone leaps and soars high and far, seemingly without a thought for the fragility of life or limb. With their glittering costumery and their cheesy theme music, they look like they’re unselfconsciously enjoying performing feats that would send most of us to the emergency room.

Of course, part of being an expert spectator is nourishing the fond belief that I, too, could, with a few evenings’ practice under my belt, become an accomplished curler. It is a belief common to all men that we’re an opportunity away from competing at international level. Partly, this merry self-delusion stems from the days when sport was the realm of the determined amateur. Take curling. When Scotland’s Lake of Menteith would freeze over, everyone between eight and 88 would descend for a great open-air North vs South bonspiel. It was a whisky-fortified day out for anyone who could get their hands on a set of curling stones.

Scotland's Lake of Menteith. (Supplied)

That spirit still survives in the Winter Olympics. For all the fanciness that surrounded the events themselves, there were among those athletes who schlepped to Cortina this year an earnest cohort of concrete pourers, moonlighting baristas, more dentists than you would imagine, and even the odd estate agent. It suggests that, with enough effort, you too could bag yourself some of that Olympic limelight.

It’s a heartening thought, but don’t be misled. Spectating is the truest form of participation. This counts for all things: art fairs are nicer when you’re judging someone else’s impressionist splodges instead of having critics slate your latest work for being derivative compared to the things you painted when you were 25. Book festivals are far nicer when in the audience than on stage, having to account for why you decided to kill off that beloved character you’ve grown to hate. There’s a lot happening on the activity calendar this year: two jazz festivals, a furniture expo, sundry art fairs, and even the spectre of a football World Cup our country might be disinvited from attending. Everything is an opportunity to grow an interest you didn’t know you had, so grab a guide and get spectating while there’s still looking to be done.

From the March issue of Wanted, 2026