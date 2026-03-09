Bangarra and Mamela Nyamza honoured at Venice Dance Biennale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The forthcoming edition of the International Festival of Contemporary Dance at La Biennale di Venezia will mark a notable moment for dance shaped by cultural memory and political consciousness.

For the 2026 festival, the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement has been awarded to Bangarra Dance Theatre, Australia’s leading First Nations performing arts company, while the Silver Lion goes to South African dancer, choreographer and activist Mamela Nyamza. The awards will be presented during the festival’s twentieth edition, which takes place in Venice from July 17 to August 1.

In recognising Bangarra Dance Theatre and Nyamza, the festival acknowledges artists who have reshaped contemporary dance by grounding it in the cultural traditions, histories and landscapes that inform their work. As festival artistic director Sir Wayne McGregor explains, “Since the start of my directorship … I have aimed to profile and advocate for the outstanding artists and companies whose influence and impact extend beyond their remarkable work alone. Highlighting and honouring the artists selected for this year’s Golden and Silver Lions exemplifies this ambition — not least because they are individuals and collectives who have caused a seismic shift in our understanding of dance and the cultural context in which it is performed.”

Bangarra will present the European premiere of 'Terrain' at the historic Teatro Malibran in July. (Bangarra Knowledge Ground)

For Bangarra, the Golden Lion marks both recognition and a first. Founded in 1989, the company becomes the first ensemble and the first First Nations performers to receive the lifetime achievement honour.

Much of the company’s international profile was shaped by long-time artistic director Stephen Page, who led Bangarra from 1991 to 2022 and developed more than 27 major works during that period. Since 2023, the role has been held by choreographer Frances Rings, who continues the company’s focus on storytelling rooted in First Nations knowledge and experience.

During the festival, Bangarra will present the European premiere of Terrain at the historic Teatro Malibran on July 25 and 26. Choreographed by Rings, the nine-part work draws inspiration from Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, Australia’s vast salt lake in South Australia. The choreography explores the relationship between body and landscape, imagining the country not simply as an environment but as a living presence. As the work unfolds, shifting movement patterns evoke the rhythms of water rising and receding across the lakebed, placing human bodies within a broader ecological and spiritual system.

Mamela Nyamza is a performance artist, dancer and choreographer born and raised in Gugulethu, Cape Town. (ESA ALEXANDER)

If Bangarra’s work reflects the relationship between culture and land, Nyamza’s choreography turns inward to the politics of the body. Born in Gugulethu in 1976, Nyamza trained in ballet before expanding her practice to include modern dance, jazz, gumboot and Butoh. Her work often combines these vocabularies with autobiographical material and political commentary.

Since the premiere of her solo Hatched in 2008, Nyamza has developed a body of work that confronts questions of gender, sexuality and historical memory. Pieces such as I Stand Corrected, Black Privilege and 19-born-76-rebels draw directly on South African realities, from the trauma of so-called corrective rape to the legacy of the 1976 student uprising.

Nyamza will make her debut at the festival on July 19 at the Teatro Piccolo Arsenale with the European premiere of The Herd/Less. The work examines the tension between collective belonging and social control, using the metaphor of the herd to explore both harmony and submission within contemporary society.

Seen together, the two honours reflect a broader shift within contemporary dance. Rather than separating choreography from cultural context, both Bangarra and Nyamza treat dance as a living archive of identity, history and resistance. At this year’s festival in Venice, those ideas will take centre stage.

