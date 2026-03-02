A send-off to summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Art

Don’t miss:

Atta Kwami’s “Dynamic Equilibrium” solo exhibition at Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, until April 11.

Hank Willis Thomas’s “Forever Now” at Goodman Gallery, Joburg, until March 7.

Penny Siopis’s “Love In A Turning World” solo exhibition at Stevenson, Cape Town, until March 21.

Johann van der Schiff’s “Destiny_02” exhibition at Wits Art Museum, Joburg, from March 3 to May 9.

Judith Westerveld’s “The Crow Messengers” and Kirsty Tinkler’s “Sacred Debris” solo shows at AVA Gallery, Cape Town, from March 12 to April 23.

Paul Augustinus’s “African Refugia” solo show at Everard Read Joburg until March 21.

Banele Khoza’s “I was always within and without” show at Goodman Gallery, London, until April 4.

“Intersections: Bill Ainslie and the Johannesburg Art Foundation” retrospective at Wits Art Museum, Joburg, until March 20.

Theatre

Fiona Ramsay and Owain Rhys-Davies in "The Opera Singer". Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The Opera Singer

A journalist meets “The Opera Singer”; the encounter compels him to seek an interview, and the play examines her wit and well-guarded secrets. Starring Fiona Ramsay and Owain Rhys-Davies, the production — written and directed by Janna Ramos-Violante — is getting excellent word-of-mouth, so don’t miss out.

Dates: March 12-28

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Joburg

Tickets: R200-R220

webtickets.co.za

Isitha Sabantu

This reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People is inspired by human rights defender Fikile Ntshangase, who was assassinated for her environmental justice activism. Here, land rights, extractivism, the climate crisis and the safety of environmental defenders collide in the country’s “thick present”. The musical drama is co-written by Neil Coppen, Tony Miyambo, Mpume Mthombeni and Dylan McGarry and directed by Coppen.

Dates: March 6-22

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R110-R220

webtickets.co.za

Dance

Legendary choreographer Gregory Maqoma will present 'Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time'. Picture: ARTHUR DLAMINI (Arthur Dlamini)

Gregory Maqoma’s Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time

In this exploration of the cyclical nature of history, the complexities of human existence, and the eternal struggle for liberation, the virtuoso Gregory Maqoma collaborates with poet and fabulist Karthika Naïr, movement analyst Shanell Winlock-Pailman, the musicians of Ukhoikhoi, and the dancers of Vuyani Dance Theatre to bring his narrative to life.

Dates: March 19-22

Venue: The Mandela, Joburg Theatre

Tickets: R200-R350

webtickets.co.za

Dracula

Cape Town City Ballet presents David Nixon’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Cape Town City Ballet presents David Nixon’s electrifying adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, set to music by Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Pärt, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Michael Daugherty. Dracula was created in 1999 for BalletMet and is known for its Gothic atmosphere, theatrical invention and physically daring choreography.

Dates: March 13-29

Venue: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town

Tickets: R299-R450

webtickets.co.za

Festivals

Joburg Film Festival

The Joburg Film Festival curates more than 100 feature and short films from around the world, showcasing Pan-African and diasporic voices. In this, its eighth edition, under the theme “Feel the Frame”, audiences are invited to experience cinema as a sensory, collaborative art form.

Dates: March 3-8

Venues: Across Joburg

Tickets: From R50

joburgfilmfestival.co.za / webtickets.co.za

Time of the Writer

The 29th annual Time of the Writer Festival features in-person and virtual workshops and panel discussions. Picture: SUPPLIED (Time of the Writer)

The theme of the 29th annual Time of the Writer Festival, presented by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts, is “Ink-Stitutional Power” and opens with a celebration of Prof Njabulo Ndebele and Antjie Krog. It will feature in-person and virtual sessions, including workshops and panel discussions. Among the authors taking part are Nivashni Nair, Jackie Phamotse, Zibu Sithole, Qaanitah Hunter, Lebo Mazibuko, Natalka Sniadanka, Mike Nicol, Onke Mazibuko and Nathi Olifant.

Dates: March 23-28

Venues: Online and KZNSA Gallery, Durban

Tickets: tba

tow.ukzn.ac.za

Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers

The fourth Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers brings together writers, thinkers and readers for a public celebration of women’s intellectual and creative work. The keynote speaker this year is acclaimed Zimbabwean author Petina Gappah.

Dates: March 7-8

Venue: The Mandela, Joburg Theatre

Tickets: Free (booking essential)

webtickets.co.za

Music

Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Jacob Collier Picture: GETTY IMAGES (GETTY IMAGES)

This year’s lineup features an eclectic mix of local and international jazz musicians, including Jacob Collier, Yellowjackets, Jasmine Myra, Rorisang Sechele and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabusa. The promise is a bold new vibe that blends the legacy of jazz with fresh talent from across the globe.

Dates: March 27-28

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Tickets: From R1,350

capetownjazzfest.com / ticketmaster.co.za

JPO Summer Season

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer season has started, and this month there are three gorgeous offerings at the Linder Auditorium.

March 5

Conductor: Conrad van Alphen

Soloist: Ludmil Angelov, piano

Programme: Fauré’s Masques et bergamasques, Chopin’s Là ci darem la mano variations & Grande polonaise brillante, and Beethoven’s Symphony No 2.

March 12

Conductor: Daniel Boico

Soloist: Zanta Hofmeyr, violin

Programme: Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture & Violin Concerto; Bessey’s Rise of the Hunter

March 19

Conductor: Conrad van Alphen

Soloist: Emanuil Ivanov, piano

Programme: Řezníček’s Donna Diana Overture; Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, Pathetique

jpo.co.za / quicket.co.za

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra performing 'Peter and the Wolf' in 2024. Picture: JOAN WARD (Joan Ward)

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s delightful Peter and the Wolf, narrated by Rob van Vuuren. Gates open at 4pm, so pack a picnic & bring a child or two.

Date: March 29

Venue: Kirstenbosch

Tickets: R255-R360

webtickets.co.za