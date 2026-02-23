Gifted | Zanele Kumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zanele Kumalo is a journalist, editor, cultural curator and the co-founder of Kumalo | Turpin Gallery.

“At the back of my mind, [it] was always art,” says Zanele Kumalo. “Exhibitions, painting for myself and friends. Then I started collecting art and design pieces and found my way back into the art world.”

The Kimberley-born journalist, editor, and cultural curator trained as a sub-editor and reporter at Sunday Times, going on to become editor-in-chief at various publications. Yet her passion for art and design remained a constant thread.

Today, Kumalo continues to shape the country’s cultural landscape as curator of Design Week South Africa and, most recently, as co-founder of kumalo | turpin gallery.

kumalo | turpin made its public debut at FNB Art Joburg’s LAB section with a curated roster of five artists. (Anthea Pokroy)

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

Creatively, I currently don’t have an outlet. I’ve just moved house. My pottery teacher has been closed for a while, so I haven’t been able to express myself for a couple of weeks now. Emotionally, it’s a bit of a rollercoaster that I am trying to manage through meditation and yoga.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

A home either by the sea or near the mountains with a pottery studio on the side.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Connecting people. To each other, to themselves, to business opportunities or to audiences so they get recognition or visibility.

Kyoto, Japan. (Ane Koho/123RF)

Your favourite city?

It’s a tie between New York and Kyoto.

Where do you find your greatest power?

From relationships and friends and family. I draw a lot from their love, support and ideas.

What sparked your love of design and visual culture?

We grew up quite isolated, and my mom always bought us lots of notepads, sketching pads and crayons. She encouraged us to make and create things.

What are your essential grooming products?

A red lipstick, a great fragrance, and a good body cream.

Tomson on Bree Street, Cape Town. (Supplied)

Your favourite place to eat?

In Joburg, it’s between Glory and Pron. In Cape Town, it’s Tomson.

What are you reading right now?

I’m trying to reconnect with my mother tongue, isiXhosa, so I’m reading Abantu Besizwe by Samuel EK Mqhayi.

What excites you most about the local creative ecosystem?

The thing that excites me is [also] the thing that frustrates me — there is so much talent and energy and so many ideas, but not enough support for it.

Abantu Besizwe: Historical and biographical writings, 1902-1944 by SEK Mqhayi. (Supplied)

A great gift you received recently?

A lovely pair of earrings from my youngest sister.

The indulgences you would never forgo?

Good design and good art.

What does kumalo | turpin represent emotionally, beyond the physical space at Nine Yards in Rosebank?

I’ve come full circle. Doors have opened that were always closed, and it feels like it’s a moment for [us] to do something important in the art scene.

UNI FORM by Luke Radloff. (Supplied)

Your favourite clothing brand?

UNI FORM by Luke Radloff.

How do you decide what deserves your attention in an oversaturated cultural landscape?

Your tastes, preferences and eye evolve, but the baseline will always be something that evokes a level of humanness.

Something you always return to for inspiration?

Travel and nature. It’s the ultimate source.

American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. (Supplied)

Your dream dinner guests?

Eartha Kitt and rebellious artists and musicians like Prince and Basquiat.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Making coffee and then breakfast in the kitchen. I love early mornings and just taking it easy.

From the February issue of Wanted, 2026