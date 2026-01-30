A summer high

Valentine’s Weekend
Ziza Muftic sings a timeless South African songbook
Ziza Muftic, a Croatian-born jazz vocalist, composer and pianist, performs South African jazz standards. Her sound is characterised by a mix of Eastern European folk influences with American and local jazz traditions. On stage with Muftic will be Romy Brauteseth on upright bass, Peter Auret on drums, David Cousins on piano and Bra Sydney Ace Mnisi on tenor saxophone and flute.
Date: February 14
Venue: chiesa di PAZZO LUPi, Melville
Tickets: From R200
JPO Valentine’s Gala Concert
This year, the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s (JPO) annual Valentine’s Gala Concert is conducted by Daniel Boico and features pianist Charl du Plessis playing popular classics.
Date: February 14
Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg
Tickets: From R190
Concert for Love 2026
Spend a soulful day on the rolling lawns at Nirox Sculpture Park as poet and musician Nomashenge Dlamini does the honours as master of ceremonies at the Concert for Love and a special Valentine’s Day edition of The Epicurean Emporium provides the libations.
Date: February 15
Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, Cradle of Humankind
Tickets: From R550
The Galileo Open Air Cinema
Picnic under the stars (you can bring your own basket or visit the vendors at The Galileo mini-market) and watch Crazy, Stupid, Love — a perfect Valentine’s Day movie — at either Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden or Lourensford Wine Estate.
Date: February 14
Venues: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, Cape Town, and Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West
Tickets: From R155
thegalileo.co.za / webtickets.co.za
Art
Investec Cape Town Art Fair
Guided by the curatorial concept “Listen” — here, both a proposition and a sensorial framework — the 13th Investec Cape Town Art Fair features 126 exhibitors from 34 cities across the world, showcasing the work of more than 490 artists. Keep an eye out for the engrossing talks and workshops (limited spaces available), featuring a variety of artists and voices from the local and international arts scene.
Dates: February 19-22
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre
Tickets: From R230
investeccapetownartfair.co.za / webtickets.co.za
Don’t miss:
- Penny Siopis’ “Love in a Turning World” solo exhibition at Stevenson, Cape Town, from February 7 to March 21
- Mmakgabo Mmapula Helen Sebidi, Mary Sibande, Teresa Kutala Firmino, Keabetswe Seea, Rebaone Finger and Katlego CL Twala’s group show “Does it End in a Miracle?” at Everard Read Cape Town from February 5-28
- Paul Augustinus’ “African Refugia” solo show at Everard Read Joburg from February 26 to March 21
- Sam Nhlengethwa’s “All Blues” exhibition at Goodman Gallery New York until February 19
- Brett Murray’s “Wild Life” exhibition at the Norval Foundation until November 22
- Gary Stephens’ “Sancta Botanica” solo exhibition at Everard Read Stellenbosch until February 8
- Banele Khoza’s “I was always within and without” show at Goodman Gallery London from January 29 to April 4
- Eric Duplan’s “Portrait Shift” show at Gallery 2, Joburg, from February 7 to March 7
- “Intersections: Bill Ainslie and the Johannesburg Art Foundation” retrospective at Wits Art Museum, Joburg, until March 20
Theatre
Marabi
Musical-theatre classic Marabi is on at the Market Theatre, which has kicked off its year-long 50th anniversary celebrations. Set in the Doornfontein yards of the 1930s, Marabi tells the story of an ordinary family of migrants, exploring their loves and losses. Directed by Arthur Molepo (who was part of the original cast) and produced by Mpho Molepo.
Dates: Until February 15
Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R140-R275
And the Girls In Their Sunday Dresses
Zakes Mda’s And The Girls In Their Sunday Dresses is a funny, moving two-hander set in a slow-moving government food-aid queue. The play follows two women — Lady and Woman (performed by Awethu Hleli and Tamzin Daniels) — whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. Directed by Mdunyiswa Kweyama.
Dates: February 13 to March 7
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R150-R250
Dance
Gregory Maqoma’s Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time
This is a powerful journey through the half-life of colonial history and the quest for liberation. Legendary choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the troupe of dancers confront the ghouls of colonial legacies and their role in perpetuating contemporary injustices. Set to live music, song and spoken word.
Dates: February 18-21
Venue: Pam Golding Theatre, The Baxter, Cape Town
Tickets: R200-R250