A summer high

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Valentine’s Weekend

Ziza Muftic sings a timeless South African songbook

Ziza Muftic, a Croatian-born jazz vocalist, composer and pianist, performs South African jazz standards. Her sound is characterised by a mix of Eastern European folk influences with American and local jazz traditions. On stage with Muftic will be Romy Brauteseth on upright bass, Peter Auret on drums, David Cousins on piano and Bra Sydney Ace Mnisi on tenor saxophone and flute.

Date: February 14

Venue: chiesa di PAZZO LUPi, Melville

Tickets: From R200

quicket.co.za

JPO Valentine’s Gala Concert

This year, the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s (JPO) annual Valentine’s Gala Concert is conducted by Daniel Boico and features pianist Charl du Plessis playing popular classics.

Date: February 14

Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg

Tickets: From R190

quicket.co.za

Concert for Love 2026

Poet and musician Nomashenge Dlamini will be master of ceremonies at the Concert for Love at Nirox Sculpture Park. (Howler)

Spend a soulful day on the rolling lawns at Nirox Sculpture Park as poet and musician Nomashenge Dlamini does the honours as master of ceremonies at the Concert for Love and a special Valentine’s Day edition of The Epicurean Emporium provides the libations.

Date: February 15

Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, Cradle of Humankind

Tickets: From R550

nirox.howler.co.za

The Galileo Open Air Cinema

Picnic under the stars (you can bring your own basket or visit the vendors at The Galileo mini-market) and watch Crazy, Stupid, Love — a perfect Valentine’s Day movie — at either Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden or Lourensford Wine Estate.

Date: February 14

Venues: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, Cape Town, and Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West

Tickets: From R155

thegalileo.co.za / webtickets.co.za

Art

Investec Cape Town Art Fair

The 13th Investec Cape Town Art Fair features 126 exhibitors from 34 cities across the world. (Investec Cape Town Art Fair)

Guided by the curatorial concept “Listen” — here, both a proposition and a sensorial framework — the 13th Investec Cape Town Art Fair features 126 exhibitors from 34 cities across the world, showcasing the work of more than 490 artists. Keep an eye out for the engrossing talks and workshops (limited spaces available), featuring a variety of artists and voices from the local and international arts scene.

Dates: February 19-22

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Tickets: From R230

investeccapetownartfair.co.za / webtickets.co.za

Don’t miss:

Penny Siopis’ “Love in a Turning World” solo exhibition at Stevenson, Cape Town, from February 7 to March 21

Mmakgabo Mmapula Helen Sebidi, Mary Sibande, Teresa Kutala Firmino, Keabetswe Seea, Rebaone Finger and Katlego CL Twala’s group show “Does it End in a Miracle?” at Everard Read Cape Town from February 5-28

Paul Augustinus’ “African Refugia” solo show at Everard Read Joburg from February 26 to March 21

Sam Nhlengethwa’s “All Blues” exhibition at Goodman Gallery New York until February 19

Brett Murray’s “Wild Life” exhibition at the Norval Foundation until November 22

Gary Stephens’ “Sancta Botanica” solo exhibition at Everard Read Stellenbosch until February 8

Banele Khoza’s “I was always within and without” show at Goodman Gallery London from January 29 to April 4

Eric Duplan’s “Portrait Shift” show at Gallery 2, Joburg, from February 7 to March 7

“Intersections: Bill Ainslie and the Johannesburg Art Foundation” retrospective at Wits Art Museum, Joburg, until March 20

Theatre

Marabi

South Africa’s musical theatre classic, 'Marabi', makes a grand return to The Market Theatre. (The Market Theatre)

Musical-theatre classic Marabi is on at the Market Theatre, which has kicked off its year-long 50th anniversary celebrations. Set in the Doornfontein yards of the 1930s, Marabi tells the story of an ordinary family of migrants, exploring their loves and losses. Directed by Arthur Molepo (who was part of the original cast) and produced by Mpho Molepo.

Dates: Until February 15

Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R140-R275

webtickets.co.za

And the Girls In Their Sunday Dresses

Zakes Mda’s 'And The Girls In Their Sunday Dresses' is revisited on stage. (Wits University Press)

Zakes Mda’s And The Girls In Their Sunday Dresses is a funny, moving two-hander set in a slow-moving government food-aid queue. The play follows two women — Lady and Woman (performed by Awethu Hleli and Tamzin Daniels) — whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. Directed by Mdunyiswa Kweyama.

Dates: February 13 to March 7

Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town

Tickets: R150-R250

webtickets.co.za

Dance

Gregory Maqoma’s Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time

Legendary choreographer Gregory Maqoma will present 'Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time'. (Arthur Dlamini)

This is a powerful journey through the half-life of colonial history and the quest for liberation. Legendary choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the troupe of dancers confront the ghouls of colonial legacies and their role in perpetuating contemporary injustices. Set to live music, song and spoken word.

Dates: February 18-21

Venue: Pam Golding Theatre, The Baxter, Cape Town

Tickets: R200-R250

webtickets.co.za