Absa Du Champ: where modern luxury, culture and polo meet

The highly anticipated Absa Du Champ will take place at Val de Vie Estate in Paarl on February 7 2026.

SA has a new addition to its luxury calendar, and it’s one worth circling. Scheduled for Saturday, February 7 2026, Absa Du Champ introduces itself as a modern convergence of culture, polo and high refinement.

Set within the prestigious Val de Vie Estate in the Cape Winelands, the event takes place amid one of SA’s most cinematic landscapes. Expansive polo fields, graceful architecture, vineyards and mountain views provide a breathtaking backdrop for a world-class lifestyle experience — precisely what Absa Du Champ promises to deliver.

More than a polo event, Absa Du Champ is a celebration of mastery, inviting guests to take an immersive journey shaped by artists, chefs, winemakers and luxury brands operating at the pinnacle of their craft. (Equus Collection)

Curated by Equus Collection, the event brings together athletes, artists, chefs, winemakers, and designers, celebrating mastery in every form.

Exceeding expectations

While anchored in the dynamism and athleticism of polo, the delights of Absa Du Champ extend far beyond the field.

Guests meander through curated collections, each designed to awaken a different sense. Distinguished wines and champagne, visionary culinary collaborations, coveted luxury showcases and a thoughtfully assembled art gallery form the tapestry of a day destined to exceed expectations.

Gastronomy becomes narrative at Absa Du Champ. Under the guidance of award-winning chef Johnny Hamman, guests embark on a multi-course culinary journey grounded in seasonal produce, refined technique and thoughtful storytelling.

Guests will be invited to sample distinguished fine wines, from SA and abroad, at the Absa Du Champ. (Equus Collection)

Another highlight is the exhibition of collectible African artworks. Assembled with the expertise of Gallery MoMo, it showcases the continent’s rich cultural heritage and evolving creative identity.

Bringing together sport, gastronomy, design and art, Absa Du Champ sets a thoughtful new benchmark for high-end experiences in SA — elegant without excess, immersive without overwhelm, and crafted in celebration of true excellence.

Speaking to the significance of the partnership with Equus Collection, Sydney Mbhele, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Absa, says:

“This first-time partnership marks an exciting evolution of Absa’s lifestyle portfolio as we continue to curate premium platforms that connect our clients to experiences rooted in craft, culture and excellence.

“Absa Du Champ builds naturally on flagship initiatives such as Absa Champagne in Africa and Marble Jazz, extending our commitment to immersive, world-class experiences.

Absa Du Champ allows us to create a world where meaningful relationships are formed through shared moments of taste, creativity and design, reinforcing our belief that every experience is part of a larger story.

“Through partnerships like this, we deepen brand affinity while actively supporting the creators and communities shaping Africa’s dynamic cultural landscape.”

Mark the date

Absa Du Champ runs from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday February 7, offering a full afternoon and evening of polo, culture, and curated experiences.

Guests can secure their attendance at Absa Du Champ via the concierge desk online at Absaduchamp.co.za.

This article was sponsored by the Equus Collection.