Aspasia Karras: How do I know which of the myriad selfs to know?

This week, for the first time, ChatGPT worked out how to crack the “I’m not a robot” defences on the websites that have set them up to prevent bots from invading their data bases. I’m amazed it took it this long. Isn’t this exactly what it’s trained to do? Identify all the bicycles in a grid? And then predict the next one?

The clever devisers of this foolproof exercise in human identification must have had their reasons for thinking that only humans could make the huge leaps of intellectual prowess that it requires to spot the yellow cabs or the bridges or all the other rather depressing-looking objects they place before us in this bleak existential puzzle. Now they’d better up their game.

This latest incursion by AI onto “human” territory begs the question — what is it to be human anyway? If this little puzzle was enough to prove it before, I suspect we might be in more trouble than we know.

Over the entrance to the oracle at Delphi, where kings and paupers alike would arrive to ask life-and-death questions of the lady sitting inside, steaming herself over a cauldron and ostensibly in a trance, was etched the all important proviso: “Know thyself”.

Well, that’s easier said than done. If you knew yourself, you’d probably already know the answers to all your burning questions. The seven sages of antiquity had placed the injunction over the door to presumably give the punters pause before they came in and wasted the oracle’s time.

But, come on, can you actually ever really know yourself? That kind of knowledge would presuppose that there was this actual entity — a consistent thing known as the self.

Give it a little thought and it becomes quite tricky to prove that you are the same self you were yesterday. Every little experience, from the mundane to the profound, jolts the idea of a fixed identity out of its complacency. Are you the same person who was suckling at your mother’s breast as the one who is shuffling to the bathroom bent double over a Zimmer frame? Is there some essential part of you that transcends your body and your experiences to outmanoeuvre the changes the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune keep lobbing in your direction minute after minute, hour after hour?

Even identical twins with the exact same sets of everything you can possibly pull, prod and test are still essentially different to each other, and as they grow into their skins and their lives they continue to diverge, change and morph into different creatures. Each little blip on their wheel of fortune dictates more diverse outcomes. It even happens to twins who are born sharing the same body — even these hybrid selves know their heads and their hearts chose their own way.

What then is this identity you chose to wear like a costume? This thing you pick in the closet of dreams and wishes for your life and hold onto with such fierce complicity. Do you think yourself into existence, or are you already formed and simply playing out the hand that you were dealt?

After well over a century of competing personality theories — Freud arguing that we’re just a bundle of neurosis with a hidden yen for the genitalia of the other or your mother; Jung arguing for archetypes and the dark side; the Myers-Briggs mother-and-daughter team breaking things down into complicated acronyms and some guy called Goldberg saying it can all be boiled down to five traits (openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism) but that none of them are actually set in stone — can we say we know what a personality really is? We may as well look to the stars.

So a person (even a person like me who grew up in a family that eschewed formal exercise, except for that one time when my mother did aerobics for the joys of the onesie leotards and neon leg warmers) can become a marathon runner in the space of a couple of months by tweaking their openness to the new idea of endorphins and becoming conscientious in the regular quest to release them. A confirmed night owl and friend of the dance floor can turn into a running-obsessed bore in the blink of an eye. It’s uncanny. It’s wild! I’m working on a whole new identity as we speak and will report back soonest.

We’re a complicated species. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: our contradictions are myriad and our capacity for bullshit is profound — particularly the kind of crap we tell ourselves about who we are and why we must fight so hard to defend the chosen identity and selves we’re constantly inventing. Yet our codes are easily cracked and this idealised humanity of ours is being laid bare on the daily. Maybe the sages should have added a proviso to the proviso: “Know thyself — but pick that self wisely.”