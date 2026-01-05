New beginnings and old favourites

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Maynardville Open-Air Festival marks 70 years of Shakespeare in the park with a season of music, theatre and dance performed under the stars.

Music

Maynardville Open-Air Festival

The Maynardville Open-Air Festival celebrates 70 years of Shakespeare in the park with another lovely collection of music, theatre and dance productions under the stars. The al fresco Twelfth Night is set to a sultry jazz soundtrack that echoes the sounds of 1960s Rome, while a jazz-infused classical chamber music performance takes on Claude Bolling’s Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio, alongside virtuosic works for marimba and flute. Cape Town Opera presents Gershwin in the Park, a one-night-only celebration of the golden age of American music performed by some exceptional voices, including the award-winning Cape Town Opera Chorus.

Other productions include Jazz in the Park, featuring an ensemble of local jazz musicians; the Charl du Plessis Trio; and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, with a programme featuring Gershwin, Joplin, Shaw, and Ellington, among others. Cape Ballet Africa, under Maina Gielgud’s artistic direction, will perform Giselle.

Dates: 13 January - 7 March

Venue: Maynardville Open-Air Theatre, Wynberg, Cape Town

Tickets: From R254

maynardville.co.za / quicket.co.za

Organ Recital | The Mind & The Machine

Contemporary organ pioneer Franz Danksagmüller performs baroque works alongside his own compositions in Johannesburg. (Supplied)

A pioneer of contemporary organ music, Franz Danksagmüller, performs baroque masterpieces by Buxtehude, Scheidt, Byrd and Bach as well as his own innovative compositions. Part of the Joburg International Mozart Festival 2026.

Date: 24 January

Venue: St George’s Anglican Church, Parktown, Joburg

Tickets: From R230

quicket.co.za

Viennese New Year Concert

The Phoenix Orchestra, conducted by Richard Cock, presents a programme of Viennese waltzes and polkas. (Don Boroughs)

The Phoenix Orchestra, under the direction of Richard Cock, presents an evening of Viennese waltzes, polkas and melodies by the Strauss family and their contemporaries. Part of the Joburg International Mozart Festival 2026.

Date: 25 January

Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg

Tickets: From R250

quicket.co.za

Wandering Minstrels | Indian Classical Music & Dance

Renowned kathak dancer Manesh Maharaj and vocalist Kerolin Govender journey through the history of Indian classical music and dance, tracing the evolution of these timeless art forms from palace courts and temple courtyards to the modern stage. Part of the Joburg International Mozart Festival 2026.

Date: 31 January

Venue: Villa Arcadia, Parktown, Joburg

Tickets: From R220

quicket.co.za

Calum Scott | The Avenoir Tour

British singer-songwriter Calum Scott returns to South Africa as part of his Avenoir Global Tour. (Set Vexy Productions)

British singer and songwriter Calum Scott returns to SA for his biggest tour to date, which included a run of UK and European shows across 24 cities in 2025.

14 January: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Cape Town

16 January: Durban ICC, Durban

17 January: SunBet Arena, Pretoria

Tickets: From R495

calumscott.com

Art

Don’t miss:

Sam Nhlengethwa’s “All Blues” exhibition at Goodman Gallery New York from 15 January to 19 February

Hannah Macfarlane and Amber Alcock’s “Try a Little Tenderness” & Aimee Lindeque’s “Do You Know the Place?” shows at AVA, Cape Town, until 15 January

Brett Murray’s “Wild Life” exhibition at the Norval Foundation until 22 November

Gary Stephens’ solo exhibition at Everard Read Stellenbosch from 17 January to 8 February

Banele Khoza’s “I was always within and without” show at Goodman Gallery London from 29 January to 4 April

“Intersections: Bill Ainslie and the Johannesburg Art Foundation” at WAM, Joburg

Film

The Galileo Open Air Cinema

Picnic under the stars, with the stars. The Galileo Open Air Cinema experience takes place at venues across the Western Cape, including Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, various wine farms and Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront. Included in this month’s lineup are such modern classics as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Ocean’s Eleven, The Notebook, Chocolat and Spirited Away.

Dates: Until May

Venues: Across the Western Cape

Tickets: From R155

thegalileo.co.za/webtickets.co.za

Opera

Andrea Chénier | Giordano

Piotr Beczała stars as the poet Andrea Chénier and Sonya Yoncheva appears as Chénier’s aristocratic lover in a Metropolitan Opera production of Giordano’s opera. (Metropolitan Opera)

In another Met Opera production, Piotr Beczała gives voice to Giordano’s poet, who falls foul of a hardliner during France’s Reign of Terror. Sonya Yoncheva is his aristocratic lover, and Igor Golovatenko is the agent who seals their fates.

Dates: 4 & 6 January

Venues: Cinema Nouveau and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas

sterkinekor.com

Theatre

Marabi

Musical theatre classic Marabi returns to the Market Theatre as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. (Webtickets)

Musical-theatre classic Marabi returns to the Market Theatre to launch the theatre’s year-long 50th anniversary celebrations. Set in the Doornfontein yards of the 1930s, it tells the story of an ordinary family of migrants, exploring their loves and losses. Directed by Arthur Molepo (who was part of the original cast) and produced by Mpho Molepo.

Dates: 29 January - 15 February

Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R140-R275

webtickets.co.za