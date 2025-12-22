Gifted: Chris Zimberlin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“You need to have challenges,” says Chris Zimberlin, director and founder of Limeline design boutique. “If I don’t have a challenge or can’t create one, I get bored fast.” And judging by the sparkle in his eye, boredom is not something he tolerates willingly.

Born in the Netherlands, Zimberlin founded the architectural and interior-design firm in 1997 and has spent decades pursuing that next creative mountain. His buoyant energy and effortlessly stylish anecdotes suggest it’s a pursuit that keeps him sharp.

After qualifying as a building engineer in his native country, he moved to Pretoria to further his studies in architecture, obtaining a master’s in property development and setting himself up for a life that blends precision, creativity, and the occasional wild idea. Today, he sits at the helm of one of SA’s most respected importers of premium furniture brands and has recently unveiled SA’s second Minotti mono-brand showroom.

Limeline Design Boutique recently unveiled South Africa’s second Minotti mono-brand showroom. (Supplied)

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

I’ve had a busy year, especially with opening the Minotti Joburg showroom, but I’m always busy with creativity.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

A nice house in Bellagio on Lake Como in Italy.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?

When the client is happy.

His favourite cities include Paris for its romance and culture. (Scaliger/123rf)

Your favourite city?

Paris. It’s romantic and I love French culture.

The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?

I plan a holiday with my family in the Greek islands every 3-4 years. We charter a sailing boat and a captain. The nice thing is that my family can’t walk away.

Where do you find your greatest power?

Probably in my work For me, work is fun. I also make sure it’s fun for the people around me.

A design rule you swear by when updating a space?

Get rid of your clutter.

What are you reading/listening to?

Red Notice by Bill Browder, Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson and Afrikaans books. [Music-wise], it’s usually classical music.

What makes you happiest?

To see my family happy.

ClassiCon is a German furniture brand celebrated for its innovative designs. (Supplied)

Your favourite furniture brands?

Apart from Minotti, ClassiCon in Germany and Edra.

The indulgence you would never forgo?

My car and a good bottle of wine.

What is your ultimate luxury?

A happy life. And being able to be a bit more careless and sit back and enjoy things in life.

What is something you recently unlearned or let go of in your creative process?

Not being too critical.

Zimberlin draws inspiration from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. (Supplied)

A space you always return to for inspiration.

Apart from my own shop, the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

What in your home sparks joy every day?

My life revolves around my cat.

Pierre Lissoni (Supplied)

A furniture designer everyone should know about?

The underrated Pierre Lissoni.

What’s the biggest lesson your 28 years in the industry have taught you?

Stick with what you know best.

From the December issue of Wanted, 2025