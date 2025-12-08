The Wanted gift guide: Gifts tailored to every kind of muse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Profile 01: The Design Insider

Instinctively ahead yet effortlessly timeless, the tastemaker knows what’s next and what lasts. For them, gifting is about discovery: design-led objects and covetable finds that surprise, delight, and define the moment.

Fred Force 10 Rise ring, 18kt pink gold, diamond half-pavé, R143 500, L'Atelier Paris (Supplied)

Dress ring featuring a spider set with black diamonds, R305 000, Charles Greig (Charles Greig)

Rubellite and diamond serpent earrings, set in rose gold, R490 000, Charles Greig (Charles Greig)

Gucci half horse-bit necklace, R1 194 010.50, Gucci (Gucci)

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml, R5 620, Woolworths (Gucci)

Gucci satin and silk dress, R73 000, Gucci (Gucci)

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm 60ml, R21 290, Edgars (Edgars)

Moët & Chandon Brut EOY Giftbox 750ml, R619, ngf.co.za (Supplied)

Tag table, R5 400, Dokter and Misses (Dokter and Misses)

1.0 Millionaires Pilot sunglasses, R14 600, Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton)

LV Lagoon sneakers by Louis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington, R19 900, Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton)

Strelitzia lamp, R7 900, Dokter and Misses (Dokter and Misses)

Profile 02: Wellness Aficionado

For the one who seeks balance in every sense — serenity in scent, harmony in texture, and ritual in routine. These gifts speak to mindful moments and the gentle art of self-restoration.

Cat and Mouse silk shirt by Louis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington, R43 500, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Bamboo zhen chasen, R799, Ceremony Matcha (Supplied)

Kuvings Auto6 cold-press juicer, R6 999, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Geske Sonic Warm & Cool Mask 9 in 1, R1 295, Bash (Supplied)

Louis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington Cats and Mouse silk trousers, R51 500, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Designworks ink Live Well guided wellness journal, R599, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Geske MicroCurrent Face Lifter 6-in-1, R1 115, Superbalist (Supplied)

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation EDT 100ml, R2 850, ARC (Supplied)

Therabody smart wellness goggles, R4 199, iStore (Supplied)

TAG Heuer Jack Heuer Line sunglasses, R16 555, Picot and Moss (Supplied)

Apple Watch series 11 Milanese Loop, R18 299, Digicape (Supplied)

Ordo Hydro Sonic Water Flosser, R1 399, Takealot (Supplied)

Ashwood body brush, R1 690, Babylonstoren (Supplied)

Profile 03: The Global Citizen

Their world is expansive, shaped by travel, culture, and a curiosity that knows no borders. Choose pieces that elevate their journeys: refined, authentic, and layered with meaning and seamless functionality.

Men’s peak cap, R399, Polo (Supplied)

LV sneakerina, R19 500, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Victorinox Air Pro Automatic, R35 495, Picot and Moss (Supplied)

Fope Eka Flex’it necklace with diamond-pavé clasp, POR, Charles Greig (Supplied)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX noise-cancelling headphones, R10 499, Amazon (Supplied)

LV Super Vision Metal Mask sunglasses, R11 700, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

N°1 De Chanel Serum-in-Mist 50ml, R2 365, Woolworths (Supplied)

Slow Escapes, Gestalten, R1 700, Babylonstoren (Supplied)

Papier travel journal, R799, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

MOS wrap in Grasshopper, R3 480, Mungo (Supplied)

Gucci Savoy medium suede duffel bag, R59 291.15, Gucci (Supplied)

Monogram Cat Stamp parka by Louis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington, R78 500, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Profile 04: The Modern Minimalist

For those who believe less truly is more. Their aesthetic is pared back yet deeply intentional — a devotion to purity of form, quality of material, and space to breathe. Gift them something that speaks in subtle tones.

Messika Bague Move Link Multi Pavé white-gold diamond ring, R85 500, L'atelier Paris (Supplied)

Hermès Cut watch with diamonds, R245 000, Picot and Moss (Supplied)

Pomellato Iconica earrings, R109 000, Picot and Moss (Supplied)

Loewe 001 Woman EDP 100ml, R3 835, ARC (Supplied)

Printworks backgammon set, R2 999, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Panama jacket, R50 400, Gucci (Supplied)

Dolphin GTV smart projector, R10 999, Takealot (Supplied)

Dolce & Gabbana Blueberry Nutri-Tint in 19W 30ml, R1 255, Woolworths (Supplied)

LV Club chain bracelet, R16 900, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds 2nd generation, R7 200, Sound Imports (Supplied)

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube36O braai, R4 999, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Nespresso Creatista Plus, R9 199, Nespresso (Supplied)

Profile 05: The Outdoor Enthusiast

Their sanctuary lies beneath open skies, where adventure, beauty, and simplicity meet. Choose pieces that marry form and function, designed for quiet moments in nature and the freedom of the outdoors.

Maison Crivelli Oud Stallion EDP 50ml, R5 310, Skins (Supplied)

Only LV cap, R9 150, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Erin beach chair, R1 299, Poetry (Supplied)

Charlotte resort beach bats, R399, Poetry (Supplied)

Bulgari Serpenti sunglasses, R16 500, Picot and Moss (Supplied)

Miu Miu sunglasses, R6 900, Luxottica (Supplied)

Ulysse Nardin Diver Air, POA, Picot and Moss (Supplied)

Fieldbar Matchpoint Green gin trunk, R4 799, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Happy Holidays suitcase, R24 900, Montblanc (Supplied)

Wanderlust Hiking on Legendary Trails, R1 499, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Eva Solo Fire Cylinder fire pit, R7 599, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label bottle holder, R999, NGF (Supplied)

Profile 06: The Interior Alchemist

Every corner is considered, every object chosen with purpose. The home curator is drawn to craftsmanship, heritage, and beauty with soul. Think timeless accents that bring quiet sophistication to their evolving collection.

Garden hose 20m, R2 800, Babylonstoren (Supplied)

High-gloss vase, R1 800, Babylonstoren (Supplied)

The Enthusiast, Michael Taylor screen print, R5 750, 50ty 50ty Prints (Supplied)

Chemex Pour Over Coffee Maker, R1 999, Cape Coffee Beans (Supplied)

The Touch: Spaces Designed for the Senses, R1 999, Yuppiechef (Supplied)

Cat collar XS by Louis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington, R10 100, Louis Vuitton (Supplied)

Rolex Land-Dweller 36mm in Everose Gold set with diamonds, R1 688 800, Charles Greig (Supplied)

Living with Flowers, Aerin Lauder, R1 627, Amazon (Supplied)

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne 100ml, R3 035, Jo Malone (Supplied)

Kamma linen sheets in Pebble, from R3 095, Mungo (Supplied)