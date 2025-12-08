The Wanted gift guide: Gifts tailored to every kind of muse
Because gifting is an art and each recipient a unique muse, our curated guide uncovers the perfect finds for every personality on your list
ByLeana Schoeman
Profile 01: The Design Insider
Instinctively ahead yet effortlessly timeless, the tastemaker knows what’s next and what lasts. For them, gifting is about discovery: design-led objects and covetable finds that surprise, delight, and define the moment.
Profile 02: Wellness Aficionado
For the one who seeks balance in every sense — serenity in scent, harmony in texture, and ritual in routine. These gifts speak to mindful moments and the gentle art of self-restoration.
Profile 03: The Global Citizen
Their world is expansive, shaped by travel, culture, and a curiosity that knows no borders. Choose pieces that elevate their journeys: refined, authentic, and layered with meaning and seamless functionality.
Profile 04: The Modern Minimalist
For those who believe less truly is more. Their aesthetic is pared back yet deeply intentional — a devotion to purity of form, quality of material, and space to breathe. Gift them something that speaks in subtle tones.
Profile 05: The Outdoor Enthusiast
Their sanctuary lies beneath open skies, where adventure, beauty, and simplicity meet. Choose pieces that marry form and function, designed for quiet moments in nature and the freedom of the outdoors.
Profile 06: The Interior Alchemist
Every corner is considered, every object chosen with purpose. The home curator is drawn to craftsmanship, heritage, and beauty with soul. Think timeless accents that bring quiet sophistication to their evolving collection.