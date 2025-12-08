Gifted: Sahil Harilal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sahil Harilal’s career in the fashion industry began when he joined Marie Claire South Africa as a fashion assistant, before he moved to the Sunday Times, where he rose to the role of fashion editor. More than a decade spent styling shoots, curating décor guides, and producing trend pages honed his impeccable eye for beauty and detail. That same curatorial instinct now drives his work at Charles Greig where, since taking the helm as marketing manager in January 2024, he has been ideating, curating, and producing the brand’s breathtaking fine-jewellery campaigns.

Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?

Surprisingly energised! Working with inspiring creatives can do that. Emotionally, on a dating-app hiatus; my meditations seem to be paying off and I’m seeking more internal than external validation.

Le Fournil Bakery and Cafe in Plettenberg Bay. (Supplied)

Your favourite eateries?

There’s an amazing Lebanese grocer up the road from me who bakes massive Chelsea buns that I look forward to every Saturday, but my favourite food memory is the almond croissants from Le Fournil de Plett in Plettenberg Bay.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

“The Loneliest House in the World”, a hunting lodge on small island off the coast of Iceland.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?

I’ve always been fortunate enough to work in the industry I love. The act of creation is immensely rewarding, but the creatives I collaborate with are the true source of joy.

An image from a Charles Greig campaign, produced by Sahil Harilal. (Judd Van Rensburg)

Your favourite town?

Nice on the French Riviera always has a piece of my heart but, locally, Paternoster and Yzerfontein, where my family live.

Your most treasured accessory?

My engagement ring, a poignant talisman of change.

How do you stay creatively charged when life gets busy?

As creatives, our work demands a lot of us, and it’s difficult to separate who you are from your work. If a project falls apart or if I’m uninspired, I look inward and find some stillness.

Saint Laurent (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/GettyImages)

The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?

The energetic kaleidoscope that is Shanghai.

Where do you find your greatest power?

In authenticity. When you accept and celebrate all parts of yourself, you empower those around you to do the same.

What are you consuming at the moment?

I rewatch my favourite childhood movie, The Emperor and the Nightingale, every year.

What makes you happiest?

Freedom.

Your favourite clothing brands?

Currently, I’m thrifting everything, so it’s less about brands and more about the thrill of the find, but I will always be a Saint Laurent boy.

Hermes Un Jardin en Mediterranee perfume (Supplied)

The one indulgence you would never forgo?

Perfume.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Sleeping with my curtains open and forcing myself to become a morning person. Then, walking to my favourite grocer and deciding what to cook for the day.

What is your ultimate luxury?

Safety. Not walking into a space and noticing dirty looks from people, feeling safe enough to travel to certain parts of the city despite what I’m wearing — the ultimate luxury is not needing to shrink myself for survival.

Oxóssi by Gustavo Nazareno (Gustavo Nazareno)

What do you turn to for inspiration?

Gustavo Nazareno’s paintings and drawings. His dark symbolism and juxtaposition of ambiguity and realism never fail to inspire.

What’s the one accessory every person should invest in?

At the risk of sounding like a fashion-forward Deepak Chopra, before investing in an accessory, invest in yourself. Cultivate a sense of worthiness and appreciation.

Your dream dinner guests?

Hades and Khalil Gibran. Imagine what the God of the Dead and the world’s greatest wordsmith can teach us about life and love.