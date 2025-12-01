Celebratory notes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Art

Miami Art Week | Art Basel Miami Beach

As always, Art Basel is awash with significant works by major contemporary artists from more than 280 international art galleries — and pop-ups across town, like US artist Alex Prager’s immersive transformation of a historic movie theatre into the Mirage Factory. Some of the must-see booths are those of Erin Cluley Gallery, with a selection of Nic Nicosia’s photographs; Uffner & Liu, with works by Reginald Madison and Anne Buckwalter; and Jessica Silverman, showcasing Woody De Othello’s anthropomorphic sculptures.

Dates: December 5-7

Venue: Miami Beach Convention Center

Tickets: From $88

artbasel.com

Miami Art Week | Design Miami

A showcase of collectible avant-garde work, Design Miami returns to the city for its 20th iteration with the theme “Make. Believe”, with curator Glenn Adamson having picked a handful of designers who will present capsule collections of their imaginative practices. More than 70 exhibitors are taking part.

Dates: December 3-7

Venue: Pride Park, South Beach, Miami

Tickets: From $41

designmiami.com

Don’t miss:

In lights

The Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights features illuminated pathways, festive displays and the newly reopened Tropical Display House. Picture: (Eliyahu Parypa/Time Out)

Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights

Sparkling light displays along nighttime paths promise to light up trees, festive scenes, and the newly opened Tropical Display House, with gourmet food stalls, ziplines, the actual Father Christmas, and selfie shots with an equally actual polar bear. On 10 December’s Paws and Claus Night, dogs are welcome too.

Dates: December 5-7, 10-24, 26-30 and January 1-3

Venue: Durban Botanic Gardens, Berea

Tickets: From R85

durbanbotanicgardens.org.za / webtickets.co.za

Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights

Take a tranquil walk among life-size illuminated animals and twinkling trees, away from the animals. Also, live entertainment, food and craft markets, and all-round good vibes.

Dates: Until January 4

Venue: Joburg Zoo, Parkview

Tickets: From R75

joburgtheatre.com / webtickets.co.za

Film

The Galileo Open Air Cinema returns with classic films screened at scenic venues across the Western Cape all summer. Picture: (Webtickets)

The Galileo Open Air Cinema

Picnic under the stars, with the stars — the Galileo Open Air Cinema experience takes place at venues across the Western Cape, including Kirstenbosch Garden, various wine farms, and Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront. Included in the lineup are such modern classics as A Star Is Born, Love Actually, The Italian Job, Home Alone and The Holdovers.

Dates: December-May

Venues: Across the Western Cape

Tickets: From R155

thegalileo.co.za / webtickets.co.za

Opera

Strauss’s Arabella screens at Cinema Nouveau, part of the Met’s 18th Live in HD series. Picture: (Marty Sohl/Met Opera)

Arabella | Strauss

This new Met Opera production of Strauss’s elegant romance is being screened in SA as part of “The 18th Met: Live in HD” series. Rachel Willis-Sørensen is a young noblewoman in search of love, Louise Alder is her sister, and Tomasz Konieczny is the dashing count.

Dates: December 7 and 9

Venues: Cinema Nouveau and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas

sterkinekor.com

Andrea Chénier | Giordano

In another Met Opera production, Piotr Beczała gives voice to Giordano’s poet who falls foul of a hardliner during France’s Reign of Terror. Sonya Yoncheva is his aristocratic lover, and Igor Golovatenko is the agent who seals their fates.

Dates: December 13 (livestream at V&A Waterfront), January 4 and 6

Venues: Cinema Nouveau and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas

sterkinekor.com

Music

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return with performances from Bongeziwe Mabandla, Karen Zoid, Matthew Field and Mango Groove. Picture: (Webtickets)

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

Among the popular musicians taking part this month in Kirstenbosch’s Summer Sunset Concerts are Karen Zoid & Francois van Coke; Bongeziwe Mabandla & Matthew Field; The Kiffness; and Mango Groove.

Dates: Every Sunday + New Year’s Eve

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, Rondebosch

Tickets: R255-R540

sanbi.org/events / webtickets.co.za

Babyface | All White Soul Sessions Concert

The 13-time Grammy winner, R&B singer, and much-lauded music producer Babyface is performing in SA for two nights.

Dates: December 12 and 13

Venue: SunBet Arena, Pretoria

Tickets: R950-R2,850

webtickets.co.za

Voices of Home

Internationally acclaimed conductor Marin Alsop joins forces with South African cellist Abel Selaocoe and master percussionist Bernhard Schimpelsberger in Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s tour debut of Selaocoe’s Four Spirits Cello Concerto, paired with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. Not to be missed.

Joburg: Linder Auditorium, December 10 and 11

Durban: Playhouse Opera Theatre, December 13

Cape Town: Cape Town City Hall, December 16

Tickets: From R200

quicket.co.za

Lawn Pavilion Lounge | Dj Bob Jazz Club

The Lawn Pavilion Lounge at Nirox Sculpture Park, in the Cradle of Mankind, ends the year with the best vinyl selections by DJ Bob Jazz Club, of Manchester, and Johannesburg favourite Mxolisi Makhubo.

Date: December 14

Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park

Tickets: From R200

niroxarts.com

Theatre

Set in a post-apocalyptic South African wasteland, Afropocalypse follows a community of travelling players who navigate a desolate landscape through the power of storytelling. Picture: (ALAN EASON)

Afropocalypse

Afropocalypse is a new SA production, directed by Daniel Buckland and workshopped by the Market Theatre Laboratory students, that won a Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival. The play is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and follows a community of travelling players.

Dates: Until December 7

Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg

Tickets: R110-R220

webtickets.co.za