Dr Wamuwi Mbao: Out of time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Picture the scene: a full concert hall, revelrous attendees all gathered for a concert by that most enduring of our national treasures, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The audience, me among them, wait with restless anticipation for the show to begin. Then the lights go down, the stage illuminates, and the show begins.

The acapella ensemble is a well-oiled machine, turning out a variety show that runs to three hours but hardly feels that long. You imagine they’d do well with a Las Vegas-style residency, so finely honed is their act. It breaks no new ground, nor does it introduce anything that strays from the formula they’ve had in place since 1965, when Joseph Shabalala started the group.

Despite the fact that the group are something of a Trigger’s Broom (or Ship of Theseus, if you prefer your metaphors from the classics rather than Only Fools and Horses), their genial brand of music works because it affects you on a sensory level. All around me that evening, rhythm-divergent people were tapping their feet compulsively, clapping their hands (almost) in time to the rhythm, enjoying the jubilant exuberance of the group and the people of all ages who were hooting and hollering and leaping to their feet in time with the locomotive energy of each song.

It brought home that what gets under our skin and into our bones as humans is the tangible vibratory heartbeat signature of life. When you listen to Ladysmith Black Mambazo, there’s no drumbeat sounding out time. What you do have, with all its extraordinary breadth and range, is the human voice. The anchors of the performance are the deep baritone hums that ground the isicathamiya. The overlay of higher voices upon this sonorous bass creates a harmony that is contagious and pleasing in equal measure. You don’t have to understand the words to get it.

Paul Simon's Graceland (Supplied)

A decade ago, you wouldn’t have caught me at such a concert. There’s less time for schmaltz — and it’s still schmaltz, even in Zulu — when you’re young and sceptical. But to sit in a theatre now and listen to fine human voices raised in unaided cry is to feel something that is all the better for its being communicated non-verbally. It’s hardly pushing the boat out, as far as avant-garde experiences go, but perhaps that was what made it so pleasurable: it was nice to sit in a full theatre on a mild Saturday evening and participate in collective nostalgia. What we call nostalgia, nowadays, is really the afterglow of life in the consumersphere. You think you’re at this concert because you appreciate Culture, when in fact you’re actually there because of a Huletts sugar advert (misremembered) or the Sesame Street alphabet song (don’t look it up, or you’ll never hear the alphabet any other way for as long as you live).

I imagine that many of those in the audience with me were there because of Graceland, Paul Simon’s 1986 blockbuster which, horrifyingly, will be 40 years old next year. Graceland “introduced” Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the wider world. It’s not an album you hear very much in public anymore, because everyone rents their music and inflicting your music on others is now considered profoundly gauche. The effect of this is that, if it hasn’t happened already, there will soon be more people who have no direct experience of Ladysmith Black Mambazo as a tremendous and ubiquitous cultural phenomenon. For them, the group will be a quaint novelty from the day before yesterday.

Volvo Wagon (Supplied)

There are fewer and fewer opportunities to experience the pleasure of a distinctly textured experience. Modern life, after all, is increasingly about flattening out the variances that add character to the world in favour of a dreary but easily packaged uniformity. I was reminded of this while sitting in traffic in my 30-year-old Volvo wagon, a smoky old shed of a thing whose motivation is provided by a bibulously thirsty 5-cylinder turbo. Suggesting such an engine configuration to a car company today would be received as favourably as handing out cigarettes at your local primary school. But it converts its (admittedly unreasonable) quaffing of unleaded into a distinctive and characterful offbeat burble so unlike the monotone of the joylessly interchangeable modern traffic that it’s quite addictive.

Rhythm, then, transfers from the human to the canorously mechanical very easily. The flutter in your basement when you hear actor Aaron Pierre deliver a line is activated by the same impulse that turns your head when a V8 Mercedes grunts provocatively. We’re hardwired to enjoy certain things on a pre-cognitive level — the things that activate the receptors furthest away from our CPU.

The watch collector in my family, who has just treated himself to a Vacheron Constantin Skeleton, understands this well. What he enjoys most about this latest timekeeping oddity is not just the workmanship but also its hummingbird aliveness. Watches that need your intervention to keep on ticking will pass from eccentricity into antiquity as soon as you have a critical mass of people who find them uninteresting. The world will be poorer for it.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025