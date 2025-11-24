Aspasia Karras: Chase the sun and make optimism your radical path in a world of digital horrors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s very en vogue to be a catastrophist. You want to be taken seriously at dinner parties? Start prophesying doom. Ascend to your pulpit and start streaming, “AI is going to kill us all!”, “The economy is circling the drain!”, “Young people will never own homes!”, “The men are lonely!”, “The incels are organising!”, “Women can’t walk to the post office without risking being murdered!”, “There’s still a gender pay gap!”, “Climate change is cooking us alive!”, and you’ll happily wear your voice thin as your flock becomes approvingly grumpy. The world is full of bad news, and if you’re not screaming about it, you’re either ignorant or complicit. Pessimism has become the new black. But it’s summer now, so maybe we can try a different colour.

Here’s the thing about mainlining catastrophe: it’s making us sick. Depression and anxiety rates are climbing faster than load-shedding schedules used to. We wake up, reach for our phones, and immediately start doomscrolling. Gaza. Femicide. Economic collapse. Some new existential threat we hadn’t even considered yesterday. We’re drowning in a digital feed of horrors, each one algorithmically selected to keep us engaged, enraged and coming back for more. Then we wonder why we need to pay our therapists R1,000 per hour.

The therapists know this isn’t good for us. They’re always trying to get us to reframe things. “Look for the silver lining,” they say. “Practice gratitude.” “What’s one positive thing that happened today?” As annoyingly ethereal as they sound. But they’re not wrong. Nobody actually likes pessimists. Not really. Think about the last time you invited the person who only complains to a braai. You didn’t. That person sits alone at home, probably scrolling through their newsfeed, collecting fresh evidence that everything is terrible. Pessimists are the emotional equivalent of that one guy at family gatherings who always brings up the mean thing Granny did back in ‘86. Sure, maybe they’re right about some things, but it’s also fine to just be happy about stuff. Maybe your kid is a genius or the meal you ate was brilliant, focus on that. Your favourite porn star DM’d you, maybe it’s payday. Whatever it is, it turns out there are plenty of reasons to be in a good mood.

In Norse mythology, there are two wolves named Hati and Skoll. They chase the sun and moon across the sky, eternally hunting, never catching. At Ragnarok, the end of all things, they finally succeed. Nom, nom nom... the wolves devour the celestial bodies and darkness falls. That story is a few centuries old, which suggests that the world has always been ending. Somewhere, something is always chasing the light, threatening to swallow it whole. The Vikings knew this. They also knew how to jol.

Optimism gets dismissed as delusion these days. Naive. Privileged. A luxury afforded to people who aren’t paying attention. Maybe that’s what makes it radical. The world is genuinely on fire in many ways. Pretending otherwise would be stupid. Choosing to focus on what’s possible instead of what’s doomed? That takes imagination. That takes guts. Jimi Hendrix played The Star-Spangled Banner at Woodstock in 1969 while America was tearing itself apart over Vietnam. The country was burning. Playing the guitar like a mythical God of Strings was his act of defiance. And it was fun.

If the world is going to hell in a handbasket, we might as well decorate it. Throw some flowers in there. Play some music. Dance like we’re in that field at Woodstock, covered in mud and on acid as the sun comes up.

The pessimists will nonchalantly call this stupid. They’ll point to every legitimate crisis and say we’re not taking things seriously. They’ll be sitting alone at home, collecting evidence for their case that humanity is beyond saving. Oscar Wilde allegedly said, “If you can’t laugh at it, it isn’t serious enough”. Let’s be optimists. Let’s build things, make art, fall in love.

Hati and Skoll are still chasing the sun. They’ve been at it for thousands of years. The sun keeps rising anyway. Maybe the wolves will catch it tomorrow. Maybe Ragnarok is next Tuesday. Until then, we get to decide what to do with the light while it’s here.

I’m choosing optimism because pessimism is unbearably boring and possibly making us all clinically depressed. If we’re all going down together, I’d rather do it with a smile, a tequila and tonic, and the kind of reckless hope that makes the wolves work a little harder for their meal.

This article was first published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.