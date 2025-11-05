LISTEN: From natural hair to a new kind of ‘wellthy’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, after a bit of a hiatus, we bring back Wanted Beauty, with a conversation between our beauty contributor Mathahle Stofile and Taryn Gill, a beauty and wellness entrepreneur.

Gill is the founder of the natural haircare brand The Perfect Hair. Launched a decade ago, the brand has built a loyal following among women of colour who choose to wear their natural kinks, curls and waves proudly and is available in over 600 stores.

In this conversation she talks about scale, natural hair fatigue, partnerships, survival and her latest pivot into the world of well-being.

Remember to like, subscribe, share, and talk about the podcast, so our work can reach as many of you as possible. You can find us on Iono, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. We are @wantedonlinesa on the socials, and we update wantedonlinesa.co.za daily.