Living well in Hyde Park
A delicious embrace of the new season
Admittedly, getting anyone in Joburg to an event on a Saturday morning is a huge ask, but with Wanted, slow living, yoga, holistic wellbeing, and a lunch spread on the right side of healthy and sinful, who could resist?
And so we met in late August for Made To Live Well, a gathering at Hyde Park Corner in Joburg, for connection and mindful decompression that kicked off at Health Works, the all-encompassing wellness store.
Collab reportback
Wanted's Spring events
Wanted’s spring events captured the essence of curated living, thoughtful, stylish, and deeply intentional
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nedbank International Polo goes bigger, better and tastier
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Our guests — including entrepreneur Vika Shipalana; radio personality Refiloe Mpakanyane; wellness entrepreneur Vanessa Mhlom; and artists Buqaqawuli Nobakada, Chuma, and Sichumile Adam — were led to possibly the most welcoming Workshop 17 co-working space in the city, for a yoga session led by Wanted editor (and yogi) Aspasia Karras, followed by an incredible harvest table by Olives & Plates and a stop at activewear store Alchemy.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Jennifer Krug
A Most Wanted reveal
Welcome to our world.
In early September, Joburg’s luxury set gathered at Diane Paris’s newly launched showroom to toast the arrival of Wanted magazine’s most anticipated venture yet: the Most Wanted Club.
Image: Xavier Saer
In partnership with Quintessentially, the global name in bespoke lifestyle management, and hosted alongside FNB Art Joburg, the evening marked more than a party — it signalled the beginning of a new way of experiencing luxury: through curated access to the very best in entertainment, fashion, sport, art, and business. Fittingly, the launch unfolded as the closing celebration of FNB Art Joburg, a defining moment on the African art calendar, and drew a constellation of notable guests from the business and creative worlds.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
About the Most Wanted Club
The Most Wanted Club is a premier luxury concierge and event access club located in SA. With a dedication to excellence and a commitment to surpassing expectations, the Most Wanted Club offers unparalleled access to bespoke experiences and a curated network of like-minded individuals for those who demand nothing but the best.
mostwantedclub.africa
From the October edition of Wanted, 2025