Image: Lauge Sorensen
It began as an abstract, vast, and possibly incomprehensible thought about the universe. Then it became a ballet.
Award-winning choreographer and Joburg Ballet soloist Mario Gaglione’s latest work, Celestial Bodies, which closed on Sunday, October 5, turned the beginning of everything into a show that felt simultaneously collective and intimate.
The ballet burst into light as dancers scattered, collided and found each other again. From the balcony, the dancers resembled a constellation of their own as the projections behind them showed splitting cells and shifting galaxies. The universe’s explosive birth to the slow formation of matter and life was beautifully brought to life through narration, live piano, and dance.
“It’s [about] the idea of life sprouting on this planet,” Gaglione said. Ever the boundary pusher, he wanted to take something scientific and almost impossible to hold and bring it close to make the audience feel scale and not just perceive it.
He found the right partners in physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia and composer Yasheen Modi, the duo behind Universe on Stage, a space-themed collective that mixes science, art and storytelling. Universe on Stage was built on the intersection of fascination and creativity, awakening curiosity and reminding audiences that science isn’t separate from emotion. It highlights science and art as two sides of the same coin: one explores the external world, the latter the internal.
The idea arrived when Gaglione watched Hidden Giants, Universe on Stage’s acclaimed production. “I was imagining dance as the show unfolded, it was an automatic thing in my head,” he said. This led him to approach the duo after the show to suggest a collaboration, saying: “We should really think of doing a ballet [about] this.”
From that impulse Celestial Bodies was born, Joburg Ballet’s second programme of its Spring Season of Dance. “It marks a first for Joburg Ballet,” said artistic director Dane Hurst, “and we’re excited for the impact this work will have on the art form and proud to bring it to life on our stage.”
Pontiggia’s allaying narration guides the audience through the story’s scientific framework: the Big Bang, atoms, stars and, eventually, us. “What makes a good story is context,” Pontiggia said. “My role is to give the right amount of context that challenges you slightly and gets your mind involved.”
Image: Lauge Sorensen
His fascinating and poetic monologues, though dense at some points for the science-averse, were pulled back to balance by the dancers and Modi’s pulsing and puckish score, performed live on piano.
One of the ballet’s most affecting moments is a solo danced by Savannah Jacobson inspired by chaos. Pontiggia speaks of the possibilities that chaos and disorder creates as Jacobson twists and contorts her body in seamless effort to match his words.
Modi described how the score developed organically, with the team revisiting themes from previous productions, like Hidden Giants, and adapting them live as Pontiggia somehow spoke the dancers’ movements into existence on stage.
He deliberately explored harder, more staccato textures, pushing the piano to convey aggression, speed and high energy while still balancing the intimate and scientific moments. The process was collaborative and instinctive, with Pontiggia narrating a section improvised over by Modi’s piano.
On stage, the results were striking. Dancers named after constellations Draco, Phoenix, Ara, Cygnus and other heavy-hitters from the Northern and Southern skies burst and spiralled through space. Costume designer Mari Robinson dressed them in shimmering, superlunary fabrics that caught every beam of light.
In rehearsal, Gaglione encouraged freedom. “I give them quite a lot of freedom, in the sense that I want to always use their strengths when it comes to stage,” he said. “I don’t like to make too many sequences, or steps, or movements before I get to the studio.” The approach allows him to create work that is both functional and responsive, letting the dancers’ skills shape the choreography.
One captivating pas de deux section captured the emergence of life, translating not a specific planet or star, but the emotional resonance of life forming against overwhelming odds. “The uncertainty and the improbability of life is so high in our universe ... and yet, here we are,” Gaglione said.
Image: Lauge Sorensen
He sees the work as a turning point for Joburg Ballet. Ballet can be more than classical or contemporary, “it can be academic, it can also be philosophical”, said Gaglione. “The more we widen the scope of meaning for ballet, I think the more we’ll succeed in the artistic vision of this company.”
As the final section unfolded, Pontiggia’s narration softened, Modi’s piano slowed to a tingle and the dancers lowered down from view, posed like a band of ethereal omniscient beings bidding the audience farewell as if they have told us all they will allow us to know.
Celestial Bodies shows us how we are literally connected to everything around us: the same forces that shaped the cosmos flow within us, shaping the world we inhabit.
“[It’s] understanding that we are all connected,” Gaglione said. “Not just to ourselves and other examples of life on this planet, but to a wider picture that encapsulates the entire universe and beyond that.”
Joburg Ballet’s Spring Season of Dance concludes with the First Light programme (until Sunday, October 12)
The bill includes Shannon Glover’s staging of Marius Petipa’s Act III of Raymonda, Veronica Paeper’s 1979 Concerto for Charlie and Bruno Miranda’s Classics of Spain triptych.
Reflecting the creativity and potential thriving within the company are two new works from Joburg Ballet’s rising stars. Soloist Chloé Blair choreographs a story of love in Nothing Twice, while, off its Royal Opera House debut in April, Coryphée Tumelo Lekana’s Mpho is a multidisciplinary work of a young woman’s journey towards healing and faith.
