Design Week South Africa
This month sees the launch of Design Week South Africa — a four-day calendar of events and experiences that will showcase the future of local design with workshops, exhibitions, discussions, interactive installations, performances, showroom experiences, food and drink activations, exciting collaborations, product launches, urban tours, and open studios.
Dates: 9-12 October (Joburg); 23-26 October (Cape Town)
Venues: Across Joburg and Cape Town
designweeksouthafrica.com
Poetry Africa Festival
The theme of this year’s celebration of all things poetry is “Poetry: An Architecture For Social Justice”. The 29th Poetry Africa Festival boasts scores of participating poets from across the continent.
Dates: 6-11 October
Venue: Seabrookes Theatre, Durban High School
Tickets: R50
webtickets.co.za
Theatre
A month of plenty
Image: Goodman Gallery
Art
El Anatsui, “Go Back and Pick”
Acclaimed Ghanaian artist El Anatsui, widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary artists working today, is holding an exhibition in two parts in London this month. Anatsui’s new wooden sculptures mark a significant moment in his artistic trajectory, evolving from his foundational use of the medium during the 1980s and 1990s. These shows of his most recent works underscore his presence in the much-anticipated “Nigerian Modernism” show at Tate Modern, London, opening on 8 October.
Dates: 11-19 October
Venues: Goodman Gallery London and October Gallery, London
The weight of wings: Swan Lake returns to the stage
Music
Image: La Biennale di Venezia
69th International Festival of Contemporary Music
The Venice Biennale’s 69th International Festival of Contemporary Music is back this month, directed by Caterina Barbieri, with the theme “The Star Within”. The programme features various daily events with international soloists and ensembles, as well new projects launched by the Biennale College Musica.
Dates: 11-25 October
Venues: Across Venice
Tickets: From 14 euros
labiennale.org/it/musica/2025
Vusi Mahlasela
For one night only, legendary artist Vusi Mahlasela joins in a celebration of heritage and hope. This special performance features Vusi on acoustic guitar and vocals, joined by Jerry Tsholofelo Papo on guitar and Dizu Plaatjies on percussion. All proceeds go to the UCT Unlocking Futures Bursary Fund in support of UCT students.
Date: 16 October
Venue: Baxter Concert Hall, Cape Town
Tickets: R100-R300
webtickets.co.za
Opera
Image: Web Tickets
Die Fledermaus
R Opera UCT presents Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus — an operetta filled with mistaken identities, masked revenge, and a whirlwind of wit and romance. Directed by Christine Crouse, with musical direction by Jeremy Silver and costumes by fashion designer Gavin Rajah, the production features the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Jeremy Silver.
Dates: 23-26 October
Venue: Baxter Theatre, Cape Town
Tickets: R100-R500
webtickets.co.za
Events
Image: Glenshiel
Glenshiel Christmas Fair
Scores of small-business owners are setting up shop in the lovely Glenshiel gardens, with wares ranging from bags, accessories, clothing, jewellery, and scarves to table linens, home décor, stationery, and handcrafted Christmas decorations. Hosted by the Order of St John South Africa, the fair raises funds to support vital healthcare and first aid initiatives across the country.
Dates: 22-25 October
Venue: Glenshiel Estate, Westcliff, Joburg
Tickets: From R150
quicket.co.za
Image: Paris Brummer
Image: Web Tickets
Fatherhood
The young cast of Fatherhood looks at the crisis of absent fathers. Following four boys raised by single mothers, it confronts the pain of fatherlessness while celebrating resilience. Written by Mike Dzova and directed by Archie Oupa Matsetela, this is a fresh take on a complex issue.
Dates: 9-19 October
Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R140-R220
webtickets.co.za
Beauty in the Broken
South African actress Gaynor Young, whose life took an at-first tragic turn after an 18-storey fall during a performance, returns to the spotlight with a powerful new production. Two decades after her acclaimed plays My Plunge to Fame and Gaynor Rising, Gaynor shares the next chapter of her extraordinary journey — a story of resilience, grace, and healing.
Dates: Until 5 October
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton
Tickets: R180-R200
webtickets.co.za
Image: Web Tickets
The After Effect
Set in a dystopian South Africa of 2025, The After Effect imagines an apartheid disguised as democracy. A forgotten freedom fighter is broken out of prison only to learn that a former comrade is now a minister under the capitalist elites. The resistance hijacks a broadcast to reveal the truth, sparking chaos, betrayal, and a final confrontation between brothers-in-arms.
Dates: Until 5 October
Venue: Joburg Theatre
Tickets: R120
webtickets.co.za
