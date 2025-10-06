Acclaimed Ghanaian artist El Anatsu is holding an exhibition in two parts in London this month.
Image: Goodman Gallery

Art

El Anatsui, “Go Back and Pick”

Acclaimed Ghanaian artist El Anatsui, widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary artists working today, is holding an exhibition in two parts in London this month. Anatsui’s new wooden sculptures mark a significant moment in his artistic trajectory, evolving from his foundational use of the medium during the 1980s and 1990s. These shows of his most recent works underscore his presence in the much-anticipated “Nigerian Modernism” show at Tate Modern, London, opening on 8 October.

Dates: 11-19 October

Venues: Goodman Gallery London and October Gallery, London

The weight of wings: Swan Lake returns to the stage

One of ballet’s favourite stories sees SA dancers take flight in a long-awaited collaboration
Culture
3 months ago

Don’t miss:

  • Gerhard Marx’s solo show “Landscape Would Be the Wrong Word” at Everard Read Joburg until 1 November
  • Neo Matloga’s “Tomorrow Is Another Day” exhibition at Stevenson, Joburg, until 25 October
  • William Kentridge’s “The Pull of Gravity” exhibition at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, UK, until 19 April 2026
  • Thonton Kabeya’s solo exhibition “Missile Blues” at Everard Read Cape Town from 8-29 October
  • “Carriers”, a group exhibition by Maxwell Alexandre, Pélagie Gbaguidi, and Ibrahim Mahama, at Goodman Gallery Johannesburg until 11 October
  • Barthélémy Toguo’s “A Very Tiny Discussion” solo show at Stevenson, Joburg, until 29 October
  • Olivia Pintér’s “Notes in Flight” solo exhibition at David Krut Projects until 30 October

Music

The 69th International Festival of Contemporary Music will run from 11-25 October, directed by Caterina Barbieri.
Image: La Biennale di Venezia

69th International Festival of Contemporary Music

The Venice Biennale’s 69th International Festival of Contemporary Music is back this month, directed by Caterina Barbieri, with the theme “The Star Within”. The programme features various daily events with international soloists and ensembles, as well new projects launched by the Biennale College Musica.

Dates: 11-25 October

Venues: Across Venice

Tickets: From 14 euros

labiennale.org/it/musica/2025

Vusi Mahlasela

For one night only, legendary artist Vusi Mahlasela joins in a celebration of heritage and hope. This special performance features Vusi on acoustic guitar and vocals, joined by Jerry Tsholofelo Papo on guitar and Dizu Plaatjies on percussion. All proceeds go to the UCT Unlocking Futures Bursary Fund in support of UCT students.

Date: 16 October

Venue: Baxter Concert Hall, Cape Town

Tickets: R100-R300

webtickets.co.za

Opera

R Opera UCT presents Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus.
Image: Web Tickets

Die Fledermaus

R Opera UCT presents Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus — an operetta filled with mistaken identities, masked revenge, and a whirlwind of wit and romance. Directed by Christine Crouse, with musical direction by Jeremy Silver and costumes by fashion designer Gavin Rajah, the production features the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Jeremy Silver.

Dates: 23-26 October

Venue: Baxter Theatre, Cape Town

Tickets: R100-R500

webtickets.co.za

Events

The Glenshiel Christmas Fair raises funds to support vital healthcare and first aid initiatives across the country.
Image: Glenshiel

Glenshiel Christmas Fair

Scores of small-business owners are setting up shop in the lovely Glenshiel gardens, with wares ranging from bags, accessories, clothing, jewellery, and scarves to table linens, home décor, stationery, and handcrafted Christmas decorations. Hosted by the Order of St John South Africa, the fair raises funds to support vital healthcare and first aid initiatives across the country.

Dates: 22-25 October

Venue: Glenshiel Estate, Westcliff, Joburg

Tickets: From R150

quicket.co.za

The Africa Chair Exhibition (CPT), curated by LOOKBOOK Studio/House and Leisure and interior architect Marlon James at Design Week South Africa 2024.
Image: Paris Brummer

Design Week South Africa

This month sees the launch of Design Week South Africa — a four-day calendar of events and experiences that will showcase the future of local design with workshops, exhibitions, discussions, interactive installations, performances, showroom experiences, food and drink activations, exciting collaborations, product launches, urban tours, and open studios.

Dates: 9-12 October (Joburg); 23-26 October (Cape Town)

Venues: Across Joburg and Cape Town

designweeksouthafrica.com

Poetry Africa Festival

The theme of this year’s celebration of all things poetry is “Poetry: An Architecture For Social Justice”. The 29th Poetry Africa Festival boasts scores of participating poets from across the continent.

Dates: 6-11 October

Venue: Seabrookes Theatre, Durban High School

Tickets: R50

 webtickets.co.za

Theatre

The young cast of Fatherhood looks at the crisis of absent fathers.
Image: Web Tickets

Fatherhood

The young cast of Fatherhood looks at the crisis of absent fathers. Following four boys raised by single mothers, it confronts the pain of fatherlessness while celebrating resilience. Written by Mike Dzova and directed by Archie Oupa Matsetela, this is a fresh take on a complex issue.

Dates: 9-19 October

Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R140-R220

webtickets.co.za

Beauty in the Broken

South African actress Gaynor Young, whose life took an at-first tragic turn after an 18-storey fall during a performance, returns to the spotlight with a powerful new production. Two decades after her acclaimed plays My Plunge to Fame and Gaynor Rising, Gaynor shares the next chapter of her extraordinary journey — a story of resilience, grace, and healing.

Dates: Until 5 October

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Tickets: R180-R200

webtickets.co.za

The After Effect imagines an apartheid 2.0 disguised as democracy.
Image: Web Tickets

The After Effect

Set in a dystopian South Africa of 2025, The After Effect imagines an apartheid disguised as democracy. A forgotten freedom fighter is broken out of prison only to learn that a former comrade is now a minister under the capitalist elites. The resistance hijacks a broadcast to reveal the truth, sparking chaos, betrayal, and a final confrontation between brothers-in-arms.

Dates: Until 5 October

Venue: Joburg Theatre

Tickets: R120

webtickets.co.za

