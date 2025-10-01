SA’s festival scene rarely dares to combine the elegance of fine dining with the spectacle of circus theatrics, the energy of live music and immersive interactive experiences. Yet the Luxurious Marble Circus does exactly that, returning for its second edition on October 4 and 5 at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift.
Last year’s debut sold out as a result of dazzling performances, whimsical fashion and a sense of playful excess. This year, the festival has expanded that vision, transforming 75,000m2 into a living, breathing playground of opulence and curiosity, hosting 6,000 guests per day.
The main stage has tripled in scale to a staggering 66m wide and 20m high, welcoming a mix of SA’s finest talents, including Oskido, DJ Zinhle, Mi Casa, Maphorisa, Laura Zimmermann, Amy Wiles and the Soweto Gospel Choir, with performances punctuated by surprise “show moments” that keep audiences on their toes.
Collaboration
A playground of sound and taste
SA’s premier festival celebrates spectacle, gastronomy and artistry in a world of playful luxury
Image: Supplied
The charming warmth of Muneyi’s soundscape
Image: Supplied
Beyond the music, gastronomes will find a festival designed for indulgence. The Marble Group and David Higgs curate both the Grand Dining Room, in collaboration with Moët & Chandon and Hennessy, and the Royal Lounge, in partnership with Don Julio and Johnnie Walker. Guests can enjoy decadent dishes from dry-aged T-Bone and salmon to meticulously crafted desserts, all in settings that balance intimacy with theatrical flair. The Playground in the Field offers lighter fare with five new menu concepts, a surprise BBC Food collaboration, and favourites such as sushi, pizza and Prego rolls, blending culinary sophistication with festival accessibility.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The event’s charm lies not only in spectacle but in inventive spaces scattered throughout the grounds. The trampoline-powered stage, La Vaulta Spectaculum, offers a literal flip on performance, combining music, aerial acrobatics and mid-air wonder. Investec’s Wheel of Wonder Ferris wheel elevates the festival experience, while immersive brand activations from Johnnie Walker, Moët, Don Julio and Mercedes-Benz (to name a few) enrich the sensory journey.
New to 2025, the Emporium offers a curated collection of festival merchandise, upcycled treasures and fashion finds, underscoring the festival’s ethos of creating a lasting impression beyond indulgence.
Image: Supplied
The Luxurious Marble Circus exemplifies a new kind of celebration. It is part music festival, part theatre, part dining experience, and entirely immersive. It is an event where imagination, craftsmanship, and community intersect, reminding us that luxury can be playful, elevated, and unexpectedly thoughtful. A space where opulence and curiosity live comfortably side by side.
Tickets are available online at luxuriousmarblecircus.com.
