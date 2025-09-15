William Kentridge at The Centre for the Less Good Idea.
Image: Stella Olivier

Art

A Resonance Room for People & Puppets

The Centre for the Less Good Idea has a new show in Dresden, “A Resonance Room for People and Puppets”, that forms part of the “William Kentridge: Listen to the Echo” festival in Dresden and Essen, Germany. The puppet-theatre exhibition, curated by Bronwyn Lace and Kathi Lock, pairs works from the Puppet Theatre Collection’s archive with works by Kentridge and other artists connected to the centre.

Dates: September 6 to June 28

Venue: Kraftwerk Mitte, Dresden

Tickets: From 5

puppentheatersammlung.skd.museum/

Soul healing

Performance art piece The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu — part ritual, performance, provocation and contemplation — is a tribute to the ...
Culture
2 months ago

Don’t miss:

  • Guy du Toit’s solo show “Hare Necessities” at Everard Read, Joburg, until September 27.
  • Neo Matloga’s “Tomorrow Is Another Day” exhibition at Stevenson, Joburg, until October 25.
  • William Kentridge’s “The Pull of Gravity” exhibition at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, UK, until April 19 2026.
  • Adelheid Frackiewicz’s “Drawing the Line” and Tebogo Boikanyo Matshana’s “Transposing an Echo: Reimagining Oral Setswana Poetry through Digital Intervention” at the Association for Visual Arts, Cape Town, until September 25.
  • Jeanne Hoffman’s “And Then the World Shifts” solo show at Everard Read Cape Town September 11-27.
  • “The River Beneath the River: Women Artists and the Human Figure in Nature” by Deborah Bell, Diane Victor, Nthabiseng Boledi Kekana, and Heidi Fourie at David Krut Projects Artspace, New York, until 28 September
  • Claire Gavronsky’s “Women’s Way” solo show at Goodman Gallery London until October 1.
  • The Jack Ginsberg Centre for Book Arts’ “Gaia” exhibition from September 16 at the Wits Art Museum.

Music

Vocalist and poet Siyabonga Mthembu takes the spotlight at the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra at Linder Auditorium, Wits University.
Image: Supplied

JPO Symphonic Jazz Festival 2025

The Joburg Philharmonic Orchestra and the ZAR Jazz Orchestra, conducted by Marcus Wyatt, present a collection of some of the best-known SA jazz songs from the past 50 years. The concert features Siya Mthembu, Siya Makuzeni, and guest vocalist Yonela Mnana.

Date: September 24

Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg

Tickets: From R180

quicket.co.za

Mendelssohn’s Elijah

The Symphony Choir of Johannesburg with members of the Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town and the Phoenix Orchestra are performing Felix Mendelssohn’s oratorio Elijah. The soloists joining the choirs are Andiswa Makana, Conroy Scott, Minette du Toit-Pearce, and Lukhanyo Moyake.

Date: September 28

Venue: City Hall, Cape Town

Tickets: From R175

quicket.co.za

Alvaro Toscano will perform his interpretation of Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez in the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s Spring Symphonies.
Image: Supplied

Concierto de Aranjuez

Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez — arguably one of the best-known guitar concertos — is performed by one of Spain’s foremost guitarists, Alvaro Toscano, in the third concert in the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s Spring Symphonies.

Date: September 11

Venue: City Hall, Cape Town

Tickets: R190-R450

webtickets.co.za

Market

A woman at KAMERS/Makers in Stellenbosch.
Image: Stellenbosch Visio

KAMERS/Makers

The theme of this spring’s KAMERS/Makers is “Deep Roots. Bold Futures”, featuring hundreds of local makers working in fashion, homeware, jewellery, art, design and food.

Dates: September 24-28

Venue: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Tickets: From R110

quicket.co.za

Tours

JHF's Heritage Weekend includes a journey through Joburg’s struggle history in Ferreirasdorp.
Image: Supplied

Heritage Weekend

To celebrate Heritage Day, the Joburg Heritage Foundation is hosting its annual Heritage Weekend walks, with tours of, among others, Killarney’s Art Deco apartment blocks, Fordsburg, the Rand Club, historical gems Villa Arcadia and Northwards, and the newly re-opened Joburg Library.

Dates: September 13 and 14

Venues: Across Joburg

Tickets: From R160

joburgheritage.org.za/heritage-weekend/

Jozi My Jozi Walks

This year’s #JoziMyJoziWalks feature landmarks, landscapes, city neighbourhoods, and creative hubs. Led by locals, the 15 guided walks are a safe way to explore Joburg on foot, on routes through Melville, Hillbrow, Brixton, Alexandra, Kensington, Soweto and more.

Date: September 27

Venues: Across Joburg

Tickets: From R60

inyourpocket.com/quicket.co.za

This year’s #JoziMyJoziWalks feature landmarks, landscapes, city neighbourhoods, and creative hubs.
Image: Jozi My Jozi

Camissa Heritage Tour

The Camissa Heritage Tour, featuring site-specific performances, retraces SA’s colonial past and its historical ties with the Netherlands. It tells the story of SA’s indigenous peoples, the legacy of slavery in the Cape, and various colonial imprints. Audiences are guided through historically significant locations such as the Castle of Good Hope, Cape winelands and Iziko SA Museum.

Dates: September 25-27

Venues: Across Cape Town

Tickets: R150

webtickets.co.za

Theatre

The cast of Dancing the Death Drill.
Image: Supplied

Dancing the Death Drill

Dancing the Death Drill is a powerful stage adaptation of Fred Khumalo’s award-winning novel, set in Paris in 1958. The play, which begins with a double murder, explores the legacy of black SA soldiers in World War 1 through the story of Pitso Motaung and the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917. Directed by James Ngcobo and adapted by Palesa Mazamisa.

Dates: September 9-28

Venue: Joburg Theatre

Tickets: R150-R450

webtickets.co.za

Comedy

Marc Lottering
Image: Supplied

Marc Eugene Lottering

Marc Lottering’s latest solo excursion has seen sold-out shows across the country and won a Kanna Award. In it, the comedian shares his findings on where he thinks his colourful family tree stems from, and other personal stories (comedic gems, one and all).

Dates: September 23 to October 11

Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town

Tickets: R180-R220

webtickets.co.za

