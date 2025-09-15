Heritage Weekend
Spring flings
Wanted’s guide to what’s happening this month in art, theatre, music and more
Image: Stella Olivier
Art
A Resonance Room for People & Puppets
The Centre for the Less Good Idea has a new show in Dresden, “A Resonance Room for People and Puppets”, that forms part of the “William Kentridge: Listen to the Echo” festival in Dresden and Essen, Germany. The puppet-theatre exhibition, curated by Bronwyn Lace and Kathi Lock, pairs works from the Puppet Theatre Collection’s archive with works by Kentridge and other artists connected to the centre.
Dates: September 6 to June 28
Venue: Kraftwerk Mitte, Dresden
Tickets: From €5
puppentheatersammlung.skd.museum/
Soul healing
Don’t miss:
Music
Image: Supplied
JPO Symphonic Jazz Festival 2025
The Joburg Philharmonic Orchestra and the ZAR Jazz Orchestra, conducted by Marcus Wyatt, present a collection of some of the best-known SA jazz songs from the past 50 years. The concert features Siya Mthembu, Siya Makuzeni, and guest vocalist Yonela Mnana.
Date: September 24
Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg
Tickets: From R180
quicket.co.za
Mendelssohn’s Elijah
The Symphony Choir of Johannesburg with members of the Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town and the Phoenix Orchestra are performing Felix Mendelssohn’s oratorio Elijah. The soloists joining the choirs are Andiswa Makana, Conroy Scott, Minette du Toit-Pearce, and Lukhanyo Moyake.
Date: September 28
Venue: City Hall, Cape Town
Tickets: From R175
quicket.co.za
Image: Supplied
Concierto de Aranjuez
Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez — arguably one of the best-known guitar concertos — is performed by one of Spain’s foremost guitarists, Alvaro Toscano, in the third concert in the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s Spring Symphonies.
Date: September 11
Venue: City Hall, Cape Town
Tickets: R190-R450
webtickets.co.za
Market
Image: Stellenbosch Visio
KAMERS/Makers
The theme of this spring’s KAMERS/Makers is “Deep Roots. Bold Futures”, featuring hundreds of local makers working in fashion, homeware, jewellery, art, design and food.
Dates: September 24-28
Venue: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Tickets: From R110
quicket.co.za
Tours
Image: Supplied
Heritage Weekend
To celebrate Heritage Day, the Joburg Heritage Foundation is hosting its annual Heritage Weekend walks, with tours of, among others, Killarney’s Art Deco apartment blocks, Fordsburg, the Rand Club, historical gems Villa Arcadia and Northwards, and the newly re-opened Joburg Library.
Dates: September 13 and 14
Venues: Across Joburg
Tickets: From R160
joburgheritage.org.za/heritage-weekend/
Jozi My Jozi Walks
This year’s #JoziMyJoziWalks feature landmarks, landscapes, city neighbourhoods, and creative hubs. Led by locals, the 15 guided walks are a safe way to explore Joburg on foot, on routes through Melville, Hillbrow, Brixton, Alexandra, Kensington, Soweto and more.
Date: September 27
Venues: Across Joburg
Tickets: From R60
inyourpocket.com/quicket.co.za
Image: Jozi My Jozi
Camissa Heritage Tour
The Camissa Heritage Tour, featuring site-specific performances, retraces SA’s colonial past and its historical ties with the Netherlands. It tells the story of SA’s indigenous peoples, the legacy of slavery in the Cape, and various colonial imprints. Audiences are guided through historically significant locations such as the Castle of Good Hope, Cape winelands and Iziko SA Museum.
Dates: September 25-27
Venues: Across Cape Town
Tickets: R150
webtickets.co.za
Theatre
Image: Supplied
Dancing the Death Drill
Dancing the Death Drill is a powerful stage adaptation of Fred Khumalo’s award-winning novel, set in Paris in 1958. The play, which begins with a double murder, explores the legacy of black SA soldiers in World War 1 through the story of Pitso Motaung and the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917. Directed by James Ngcobo and adapted by Palesa Mazamisa.
Dates: September 9-28
Venue: Joburg Theatre
Tickets: R150-R450
webtickets.co.za
Comedy
Image: Supplied
Marc Eugene Lottering
Marc Lottering’s latest solo excursion has seen sold-out shows across the country and won a Kanna Award. In it, the comedian shares his findings on where he thinks his colourful family tree stems from, and other personal stories (comedic gems, one and all).
Dates: September 23 to October 11
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R180-R220
webtickets.co.za
