This year’s line-up blends homegrown icons and international names: Oskido, DJ Zinhle, Kabza De Small, Maphorisa and Jordan Arts join violinist Laura Zimmerman, London’s Amy Wiles, and a collaboration between the Soweto Gospel Choir and Mörda tracing the “history of house”. The return of Mi Casa and the eccentric Luxurious Marble Circus Marching Band adds familiar energy to a weekend of musical surprises.
Spaces that invite you to linger
While the main stage draws the crowds, much of the joy is found in the quieter and quirkier corners. The Playground in the Field expands its Pantry-inspired Tasting Station with more menu concepts: sushi, playful pizzas, fresh salads, pregos, soft-serve and even a surprise partnership with BBC Food.
Nearby, The Pecans offers its own line-up, from Shekinah to Felo Le Tee and KidFonque, while bars and lounges take on their own creative personalities. The Uncaged Carousel serves cocktails with a carnival twist; La Vaulta Spectaculum blends music with trampoline theatrics; and brand spaces, from Johnnie Walker’s bar to Veuve Clicquot’s veranda, offer places to sip and take in the scene.
The grand return of the Luxurious Marble Circus
From disco to deep house, champagne to sushi, this October’s Marble Circus is a feast for every sense.
Image: Supplied
Last year, The Luxurious Marble Circus arrived with all the subtlety of a champagne cork popping at midnight and it left an impression. Guests found themselves wandering through a curious blend of fine dining, unexpected performances and moments that teetered between theatre and dream.
In October, the experience returns to Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift for two days, October 4 and 5, promising more of the charm, mischief and spectacle that made its debut so memorable.
Where Music Meets Imagination
The centrepiece remains the festival’s three-storey stage, now double the size and with even more to see, hear and feel. Performances will run from midday to midnight Saturday moving from disco shimmer to deep house grooves, and Sunday leaning into Amapiano, Afro-infused rhythms and melodic textures.
Discover Johannesburg through art, sound and story
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Wander a little further and you might encounter Investec’s Ferris wheel, Savanna’s Fantastical Forest, or Heineken’s Formula 1 fantasy, all part of the layered, exploratory feel that gives the festival its character.
Dining, lounging and dressing the part
For those who prefer a table with their music, the Marble tents bring the finesse of Marble and Saint outdoors. The Grand Dining Room and Royal Lounge provide curated menus, private tables and front-row views, along with access to the Serenity Station, offering hair stylists, make-up products and festival-ready bedazzling for a touch of mid-afternoon glamour.
New this year, the Luxurious Marble Circus Emporium showcases curated fashion, collaborations and collectible pieces part boutique, part gallery, and a reflection of the festival’s playful design sensibility (more on this to come!).
Image: Supplied
Collaboration of Creators
A collaboration of creators
The festival is the result of a collaboration between The Marble Group, Grid Worldwide, G&G – The Goosebumps Company and Investec, with official partners from Mercedes-Benz to Moët & Chandon contributing to the layered experience.
It’s less a linear programme and more a world to enter, a place where the familiar (a glass of champagne, a favourite DJ) meets the unexpected (a gospel choir on a house beat, a bar shaped like a carousel). The Luxurious Marble Circus works best when you surrender to it, letting the music pull you one way, a scent of something delicious another, and trusting that the next corner holds a surprise worth finding.
For a more detailed line-up per day, visit @luxurious_marble_circus on Instagram. Tickets, starting at R970 per person, are available online via Howler.
