American Flair: Spring Symphonies At The City Hall
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra opens its spring season with conductor Daniel Raiskin and soloist François du Toit. The evening’s programme consists of Bernstein’s Candide Overture, Gershwin’s Concerto in F, John Williams’ The Cowboys Overture, and Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.
Date: August 28
Venue: Cape Town City Hall
Tickets: R190-R450
webtickets.co.za
Banish the winter blues
Wanted’s guide to what’s happening this month in art, theatre, music and more
Image: London National Theatre
Theatre
The Importance of Being Earnest
Max Webster directs a joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy. Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke is joined by Ncuti Gatwa and Hugh Skinner in this National Theatre Live production, on screens at select cinemas.
Dates: August 30 & 31, September 2
Venues: Select SterKinekor cinemas
Tickets: R249.90
sterkinekor.com
Feedback
Playwright and director Andrew Buckland’s Feedback is a murder mystery and satirical comedy centred on two brothers, a detective and a host of flying cheeses. Prepare to be delighted.
Dates: August 7-30
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R160-R240
webtickets.co.za
Image: Webtickets
The Dumb Waiter
The Dumb Waiter, starring Brent Palmer and Jock Kleynhans, is a one-act play by Harold Pinter, written in 1957. In a desolate basement, two hitmen wait for their next assignment. Expect dark humour and a sturdy dose of unease. Directed by Aidan Scott.
Dates: August 12-24
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton
Tickets: R150-R180
webtickets.co.za
Art
Image: Siyabonga Vilakazi
Contra.Joburg
Contra.Joburg — a radical visual-arts festival — returns to Joburg under the theme “Expect the Unexpected”. This year’s edition promises “surprise interventions and unscripted artistic experiences”. Various studios open their doors to the public over the weekend, with a free shuttle service looping between them.
Dates: August 30-31
Venues: Art studios across Joburg
Tickets: R120
contra.joburg quicket.co.za
Don’t miss:
Books
Vernac Book Fair
Bridge Books holds its first Vernac Book Fair this month, bridging the gap between writers, publishers and readers in a celebration of local and indigenous languages. Directed at young readers, professional language practitioners, and leisure readers, the fair features story-time sessions, performances and panel discussions.
Date: August 16
Venue: Bridge Books, Barbican, 89 Helen Joseph St, Johannesburg
Tickets: R80
bridgebooks.co.za
Music
Image: Supplied
