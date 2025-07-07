The Walter Oltmann: In Time exhibition at Villa Legodi
The Walter Oltmann: In Time exhibition at Villa Legodi
Image: Villa Legodi

Book launch

The Nirox Foundation is launching Walter Oltmann’s In Time and Richard John Forbes’s Praxis at the Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture. Oltmann will be in conversation with Prof Brenda Schmahmann and Forbes with author and critic Ashraf Jamal. The event coincides with Listen To Me — a sound performance by Swiss artist Christophe Fellay, in collaboration with Thulisile Binda and young artists from the Cradle of Humankind. RSVP to tristin@villa-legodi.com

Date: July 6

Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, Cradle of Mankind

Tickets: R150

nirox.howler.co.za

What a life, what a time

The stage adaptation of JM Coetzee’s award-winning literary classic is an unforgettable gem
Culture
3 months ago

Art

ArtUnderTheBed in Cape Town in June
ArtUnderTheBed in Cape Town in June
Image: @artunderthebed

ArtUnderTheBed

This increasingly popular artist-run sale is returning to Johannesburg at the end of the month, this time at the historic Glenshiel estate in Westcliff. Bookings open on July 15 — entrance is free, but space is limited.

Dates: July 30 to August 2 

Venue: Glenshiel, Westcliff

quicket.co.za

Don’t miss:

  • David Krut Project’s group exhibition “Still Life: A Contemporary Arrangement”, featuring, among others, Deborah Bell, William Kentridge, Boemo Dialle, Maja Maljević, from July 5.
  • The “Winter” group show with works by Blessing Ngobeni, Brett Murray, Lorienne Lotz, Nomthunzi Mashalaba, and Sasha Hartslief, among others, at Everard Read Cape Town until July 25.
  • “Appellations” and “Speculations on Drawing” by Meleko Mokgosi at Stevenson’s galleries in Cape Town and Johannesburg, respectively, from July 5 until August 22.
  • Mellaney Roberts’ “Waar Bloed Nie Loop Nie” solo show at Berman Contemporary in Johannesburg until August 24.
  • “Enduring Signatures”, a group exhibition showcasing works from past participants in the Sasol New Signatures art competition, until July 11 at the Sasol Art Gallery, Sandton
  • The “One and the Many” constellations and groupings of artworks at the Javett Art Centre, University of Pretoria, from 4 July.

Festival

A dressed oyster at the Knysna Oyster Festival.
A dressed oyster at the Knysna Oyster Festival.
Image: Knysna Oyster Festival

Knysna Oyster Festival

Knysna Oyster Festival

Especially for foodies, there’s a delicious array of food events at the 2025 Knysna Oyster Festival. This year’s theme, “It’s time to come out of your shell”, sets the tone for an event-packed week, with everything from street-style burgers and wood-fired pizzas to gourmet pasta nights and honey-infused fine dining.

Dates: July 4-13

Venues: Across Knysna

knysnaoysterfestival.co.za

Comedy

Image: Theatre on the Square

Nik Rabinowitz’s Geriatric Millennial

Comedian Nik Rabinowitz navigates the treacherous terrain of middle-aged millennial life.

Dates: Jul 29 to August 9

Venue: Sandton Theatre on the Square

Tickets: R200-R300

webtickets.co.za

Music

The Mikado

Cape Town G&S, featuring the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, presents “The Mikado — In Concert”, a 140th-anniversary tribute to one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s best-known comic operas.

Dates: July 25-27

Venue: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town

Tickets: R200-R295

webtickets.co.za

Theatre

Writer of The Moon Looks Delicious From Here and multi-disciplinary artist Aldo Brincat
Writer of The Moon Looks Delicious From Here and multi-disciplinary artist Aldo Brincat
Image: Supplied

The Moon Looks Delicious From Here Having won the Special Jury Award at last year’s Bitesize Theatre Festival in London, Aldo Brincat’s The Moon Looks Delicious From Here comes to Joburg. The semi-autobiographical story about immigration is directed by Sjaka Septembir and features music by Bongeziwe Mabandla.

Dates: July 9-27

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R140-R220

webtickets.co.za

Breakfast with Mugabe

Breakfast with Mugabe is a psychological thriller set in the final years of Robert Mugabe’s rule in Zimbabwe. Inspired by real events, Fraser Grace’s award-winning play explores the troubled mind of the once-revered leader as he battles his demons and growing paranoia.

Dates: July 16 to August 10

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R110-R220

webtickets.co.za

Unruly

Empatheatre, in collaboration with the Stockholm Resilience Centre, the Unruly Natures research project, and The Baxter, presents Unruly, a unique production that explores the intricate dynamics of human — baboon interactions. Directed by Neil Coppen, it stars Andrew Buckland and musician Chantal. 

Dates: July 17 — August 2

Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town

Tickets: R160-R240

webtickets.co.za

You might also like...

Dancing through time and space with DreamScapes

Joburg Ballet and its interim artistic director redefine what it means to move, dream and evolve in SA’s ballet scene
Culture
3 months ago

Discover Johannesburg through art, sound and story

The Unexpected City is a provocation, an exploration, a moment to consider Johannesburg beyond its usual definitions and lacklustre colloquialisms
Culture
3 months ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Drama musical is not simply a parable with an easy moral

Go and see Dear Evan Hansen. You, too, will be found
Culture
4 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X