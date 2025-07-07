Unruly
Empatheatre, in collaboration with the Stockholm Resilience Centre, the Unruly Natures research project, and The Baxter, presents Unruly, a unique production that explores the intricate dynamics of human — baboon interactions. Directed by Neil Coppen, it stars Andrew Buckland and musician Chantal.
Dates: July 17 — August 2
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R160-R240
webtickets.co.za
A smorgasbord of delights
Wanted’s guide to what’s happening this month in art, theatre, music, food, and more
Image: Villa Legodi
Book launch
The Nirox Foundation is launching Walter Oltmann’s In Time and Richard John Forbes’s Praxis at the Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture. Oltmann will be in conversation with Prof Brenda Schmahmann and Forbes with author and critic Ashraf Jamal. The event coincides with Listen To Me — a sound performance by Swiss artist Christophe Fellay, in collaboration with Thulisile Binda and young artists from the Cradle of Humankind. RSVP to tristin@villa-legodi.com
Date: July 6
Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, Cradle of Mankind
Tickets: R150
nirox.howler.co.za
What a life, what a time
Art
Image: @artunderthebed
ArtUnderTheBed
This increasingly popular artist-run sale is returning to Johannesburg at the end of the month, this time at the historic Glenshiel estate in Westcliff. Bookings open on July 15 — entrance is free, but space is limited.
Dates: July 30 to August 2
Venue: Glenshiel, Westcliff
quicket.co.za
Don’t miss:
Festival
Image: Knysna Oyster Festival
Knysna Oyster Festival
Knysna Oyster Festival
Especially for foodies, there’s a delicious array of food events at the 2025 Knysna Oyster Festival. This year’s theme, “It’s time to come out of your shell”, sets the tone for an event-packed week, with everything from street-style burgers and wood-fired pizzas to gourmet pasta nights and honey-infused fine dining.
Dates: July 4-13
Venues: Across Knysna
knysnaoysterfestival.co.za
Comedy
Nik Rabinowitz’s Geriatric Millennial
Comedian Nik Rabinowitz navigates the treacherous terrain of middle-aged millennial life.
Dates: Jul 29 to August 9
Venue: Sandton Theatre on the Square
Tickets: R200-R300
webtickets.co.za
Music
The Mikado
Cape Town G&S, featuring the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, presents “The Mikado — In Concert”, a 140th-anniversary tribute to one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s best-known comic operas.
Dates: July 25-27
Venue: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town
Tickets: R200-R295
webtickets.co.za
Theatre
Image: Supplied
The Moon Looks Delicious From Here Having won the Special Jury Award at last year’s Bitesize Theatre Festival in London, Aldo Brincat’s The Moon Looks Delicious From Here comes to Joburg. The semi-autobiographical story about immigration is directed by Sjaka Septembir and features music by Bongeziwe Mabandla.
Dates: July 9-27
Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R140-R220
webtickets.co.za
Breakfast with Mugabe
Breakfast with Mugabe is a psychological thriller set in the final years of Robert Mugabe’s rule in Zimbabwe. Inspired by real events, Fraser Grace’s award-winning play explores the troubled mind of the once-revered leader as he battles his demons and growing paranoia.
Dates: July 16 to August 10
Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R110-R220
webtickets.co.za
Unruly
Empatheatre, in collaboration with the Stockholm Resilience Centre, the Unruly Natures research project, and The Baxter, presents Unruly, a unique production that explores the intricate dynamics of human — baboon interactions. Directed by Neil Coppen, it stars Andrew Buckland and musician Chantal.
Dates: July 17 — August 2
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R160-R240
webtickets.co.za
You might also like...
Dancing through time and space with DreamScapes
Discover Johannesburg through art, sound and story
CHRIS THURMAN: Drama musical is not simply a parable with an easy moral