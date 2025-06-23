Gifted: Alan Hayward

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alan Hayward co-founded the home décor store Always Welcome with Garreth van Niekerk. Together they are the executive creative directors of Decorex Africa, taking place on 5-8 June (Cape Town) and 24-27 July (Joburg). Hayward also brings his creative insight and business acumen to his role as marketing and programmes director at the Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Joburg and as lead buyer and operations director for Capitec Handmade Africa.

The Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Forest Town, Johannesburg. (Inside Out Centre for the Arts)

Where do we find you mentally and creatively?

Buzzing and running on espresso and inspiration. It’s been an incredibly fulfilling year — 2024 brought the launch of Handmade Africa, which felt like a long-held dream finally taking form. Stepping into the role of co-executive creative director at Decorex Africa has only fuelled the fire. I’ve also been busy as marketing director of Roger Ballen’s Inside Out Centre for the Arts, where we’re building an entirely new photography centre.

What are your essential grooming products?

I swear by Umu Ora. It’s a Cape Town brand that smells amazing, works brilliantly, and doesn’t break the bank.

Favourite scent?

Tom Ford’s Metallique.

A building everyone should visit before they die? The Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo. The architecture, the exhibitions, the view of the pyramids — it’s like stepping into a living myth.

What aspect of design draws you in first? Novelty. I love objects that make you pause. Something clever, maybe a twist in texture or form.

Favourite place to eat? Pablo Dos Manos in Melville. The pizza is top-tier and the view? Utter magic.

Favourite drink? Tequila soda. Hydration, but make it fun.

The Pablo Dos Manos restaurant in Melville (Pablo Dos Manos)

Your favourite clothing brand?

I’m loving Stiebeuel from Cape Town — super cool with clean lines. And I’m forever loyal to Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Mood-based maximalist. Oversized everything. Garish prints. I like my clothes to start conversations.

What makes you happiest?

Walking with our dogs Leonardo and Hercules, especially at Emmarentia Dam. There’s nothing like it to reset the brain and bring you back to centre.

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak (Art Review)

What are you currently reading or listening to?

Reading There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak and listening to “Glass Beams” [music project by Rajan Silva] on repeat, like the rest of the internet.

Last travel destination that knocked your socks off?

Milan for Salone del Mobile. The best of design, amazing food, beautiful chaos. Italy always delivers.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Sunday breakfasts are sacred. Elaborate cooking, slow pace, music in the background. Nothing beats it.

A mural by SA-born multidisciplinary artist Keya Tama (Supplied)

Your biggest purchase that you:

a) regret? A white couch.

b) would buy all over again? A white couch. It’s high maintenance but looks so good.

A colour that’s underrated?

Lilac. Especially when you throw it against something totally unexpected. It’s having a moment.

A designer we should be watching?

Keya Tama. He’s got a visual language that’s completely his own. Watch this space.

Your greatest luxury?

Getting to do what I love, every day, with my best friend and creative partner, Garreth van Niekerk. That’s the real dream.

