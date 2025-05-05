2025 Venice Architecture Biennale: Elephant Chapel Boonserm Premthada
The 19th International Architecture Exhibition is curated by the architect and engineer Carlo Ratti — in his words, “To face a burning world, architecture must harness all the intelligence around us.” This year’s biennale is built around the theme of “Intelligens: Natural. Artificial. Collective.” Ratti has focused on trans-disciplinarity in the run-up to the event, inviting a global community of practitioners, scientists, scholars, activists, and others to take part.

Dates: 10 May - 23 November

Venues: Giardini / Arsenale, Venice

Tickets: From 20

abiennale.org/en

 

RMB Latitudes Art Fair

MB Latitudes Art Fair returns to Joburg for its third edition, showcasing renowned galleries and artists from across Africa.

 

Dates: 21-25 May

Venue: Shepstone Gardens, Joburg

Tickets: From R347.50

latitudesartfair.com/tickets

Image: Anthea Pokroy

Don’t miss:

    • Kalashnikovv Gallery at 1-54 New York, presenting works by Phumulani Ntuli, Boemo Diale, Richard Hart, and Abongile Siduzmo, as well as a collaboration with David Krut Projects on 8-11 May
    • Deborah Poynton’s “Fever Dream” exhibition at Stevenson in Cape Town until 10 May
    • Cian-Yu Bai’s “My Heartbeat Singing at Midnight” at Stevenson in Amsterdam until 17 May
    • Daniel Naude’s “Malagasy Cockerel” solo show at Everard Read Cape Town until 27 May
    • David Koloane, Sam Nhlengethwa, and Kagiso Pat Mautloa's "Urban Entanglements: How Art Reflects Citymaking" at Goodman Gallery in Joburg until 29 May
    • Neill Wright’s “We Turned Off the Road” exhibition at Everard Read Joburg until 21 June

     

Image: Supplied

Books

Kingsmead Book Fair

The 13th annual Book Fair at Kingsmead College promises many in-depth discussions and heated debates — along with good food and drink. Among the participants are Gareth Crocker, Niq Mhlongo, Zukiswa Wanner, Bronwyn Williams, Dion Chang, Busisekile Khumalo, and Jonathan Jansen.

Date: 24 May

Venue: Kingsmead College Campus, Joburg

Tickets: R50

kingsmead.co.za/bookfair/ webtickets.co.za

 

Franschhoek Literary Festival

The Franschhoek Literary Festival has become known as a platform for open and spirited debates with local and international authors and thought leaders. This year’s festival will feature writers and thinkers such as Deon Meyer, Malika Ndlovu, Bibi Slippers, Koketso Sachane, Abi Daré, Antjie Krog, Peter Godwin, Onke Mazibuko, and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, as well as Wanted’s own Michele Magwood and Wamuwi Mbao.

Dates: 16-18 May

Venues: Across Stellenbosch

Tickets: From R60

flf.co.za webtickets.co.za

Image: Supplied

Theatre

The Good White

It’s 2016 — Jacob Zuma is in power, corruption is rife, and the “born-free” generation is taking to the streets as the #FeesMustFall movement demands change. Four individuals (played by Russel Savadier, Renate Stuurman, Vusi Kunene, and Shonisani Masutha) are forced to confront their beliefs, their identities, and the choices that define them.

 

Dates: 11 May - 1 June

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets:

webtickets.co.za

 

The Last Country

This moving play explores the stories of migrant women from the DRC, KwaZulu-Natal, Somalia, and Zimbabwe. The script weaves together experiences in ways that surface our shared humanity. The Last Country is created by the award-winning Empatheatre team (creators of the award-winning Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater). It is co-written by Neil Coppen and Mpume Mthombeni, and directed by Coppen.

Dates: 15 May - 1 June

Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R110-R220

webtickets.co.za

Image: Supplied

Music

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

A new production of the beloved musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber opens this month. Dylan Janse van Rensburg is in the lead role, alongside Lelo Ramasimong as the Narrator and Chris Jaftha as Pharaoh.

Dates: 9 May - 28 September

Venue: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay

Tickets: R275-R475

webtickets.co.za

