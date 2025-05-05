Books
Franschhoek Literary Festival
The Franschhoek Literary Festival has become known as a platform for open and spirited debates with local and international authors and thought leaders. This year’s festival will feature writers and thinkers such as Deon Meyer, Malika Ndlovu, Bibi Slippers, Koketso Sachane, Abi Daré, Antjie Krog, Peter Godwin, Onke Mazibuko, and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, as well as Wanted’s own Michele Magwood and Wamuwi Mbao.
Dates: 16-18 May
Venues: Across Stellenbosch
Tickets: From R60
flf.co.za webtickets.co.za
Collective moments
Wanted’s guide to what’s happening this month in art, design, theatre, and music
Image: Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia
Art & architecture
Venice Biennale
The 19th International Architecture Exhibition is curated by the architect and engineer Carlo Ratti — in his words, “To face a burning world, architecture must harness all the intelligence around us.” This year’s biennale is built around the theme of “Intelligens: Natural. Artificial. Collective.” Ratti has focused on trans-disciplinarity in the run-up to the event, inviting a global community of practitioners, scientists, scholars, activists, and others to take part.
Dates: 10 May - 23 November
Venues: Giardini / Arsenale, Venice
Tickets: From €20
abiennale.org/en
RMB Latitudes Art Fair
MB Latitudes Art Fair returns to Joburg for its third edition, showcasing renowned galleries and artists from across Africa.
Dates: 21-25 May
Venue: Shepstone Gardens, Joburg
Tickets: From R347.50
latitudesartfair.com/tickets
Image: Anthea Pokroy
Image: Supplied
Books
Kingsmead Book Fair
The 13th annual Book Fair at Kingsmead College promises many in-depth discussions and heated debates — along with good food and drink. Among the participants are Gareth Crocker, Niq Mhlongo, Zukiswa Wanner, Bronwyn Williams, Dion Chang, Busisekile Khumalo, and Jonathan Jansen.
Date: 24 May
Venue: Kingsmead College Campus, Joburg
Tickets: R50
kingsmead.co.za/bookfair/ webtickets.co.za
Franschhoek Literary Festival
The Franschhoek Literary Festival has become known as a platform for open and spirited debates with local and international authors and thought leaders. This year’s festival will feature writers and thinkers such as Deon Meyer, Malika Ndlovu, Bibi Slippers, Koketso Sachane, Abi Daré, Antjie Krog, Peter Godwin, Onke Mazibuko, and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, as well as Wanted’s own Michele Magwood and Wamuwi Mbao.
Dates: 16-18 May
Venues: Across Stellenbosch
Tickets: From R60
flf.co.za webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
Theatre
The Good White
It’s 2016 — Jacob Zuma is in power, corruption is rife, and the “born-free” generation is taking to the streets as the #FeesMustFall movement demands change. Four individuals (played by Russel Savadier, Renate Stuurman, Vusi Kunene, and Shonisani Masutha) are forced to confront their beliefs, their identities, and the choices that define them.
Dates: 11 May - 1 June
Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets:
webtickets.co.za
The Last Country
This moving play explores the stories of migrant women from the DRC, KwaZulu-Natal, Somalia, and Zimbabwe. The script weaves together experiences in ways that surface our shared humanity. The Last Country is created by the award-winning Empatheatre team (creators of the award-winning Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater). It is co-written by Neil Coppen and Mpume Mthombeni, and directed by Coppen.
Dates: 15 May - 1 June
Venue: The Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R110-R220
webtickets.co.za
Music
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
A new production of the beloved musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber opens this month. Dylan Janse van Rensburg is in the lead role, alongside Lelo Ramasimong as the Narrator and Chris Jaftha as Pharaoh.
Dates: 9 May - 28 September
Venue: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay
Tickets: R275-R475
webtickets.co.za
