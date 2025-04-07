Theatre
Pieces of Me
Pieces of Me is a moving exploration of family secrets, with resonances that still echo today. Bo Petersen grew up in a white family in apartheid South Africa. When she was 19, she uncovered her father’s secret — he was not white and had married the love of his life, who was white. This award-winning play tells the story.
Dates: 9-27 April
Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg
Tickets: R110-R220
webtickets.co.za
Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Musical
Middle school… it’s awkward, it’s unpredictable and, for Greg Heffley, it’s all about surviving the social ladder. The beloved character created by Jeff Kinney goes on an entertaining musical adventure in this popular production.
Dates: 3 April - 4 May
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Joburg
Tickets: R160-R190
webtickets.co.za
Autumnal moves
Wanted’s guide to what’s happening this month in art, design, theatre, and music
Image: Andrea Mariani
Art & design
Salone Internazionale del Mobile
Ingenuity, vision, innovation, and sustainable excellence characterise the companies and brands that exhibit at the Milan Furniture Fair, the leading international event for the design industry. Contributing to the 2025 programme is architect Sou Fujimoto, furniture designer Pierre-Yves Rouchon, Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino, and theatre director Robert Wilson.
Dates: 8-13 April
Venue: Rho fairgrounds & across Milan
Tickets: From €35
salonemilano.it/en
Don’t miss
Image: Supplied
Theatre
Pieces of Me
Pieces of Me is a moving exploration of family secrets, with resonances that still echo today. Bo Petersen grew up in a white family in apartheid South Africa. When she was 19, she uncovered her father’s secret — he was not white and had married the love of his life, who was white. This award-winning play tells the story.
Dates: 9-27 April
Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg
Tickets: R110-R220
webtickets.co.za
Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Musical
Middle school… it’s awkward, it’s unpredictable and, for Greg Heffley, it’s all about surviving the social ladder. The beloved character created by Jeff Kinney goes on an entertaining musical adventure in this popular production.
Dates: 3 April - 4 May
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Joburg
Tickets: R160-R190
webtickets.co.za
Image: Val Adamson
Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
This electrifying one-woman show created by theatre-maker Neil Coppen and actor Mpume Mthombeni is set in a Durban women’s hostel and introduces Zenzile Maseko, a grandmother declared legally dead by a broken system. Once a feared political assassin, Zenzile confronts her turbulent past as she battles bureaucracy and reawakens the vengeful spirit of Impundulu, the Lightning Bird. If you missed this wonderful performance the first time around, this is your chance.
Dates: 9-19 April
Venue: Baxter Flipside, Cape Town
Tickets: R150-R250
webtickets.co.za
Image: Lindsey Appolis
Music
St John Passion
Bach’s magnificent St John Passion will be performed by the Symphony Choir of Johannesburg and the Phoenix Orchestra, conducted by Richard Cock. The role of the evangelist will be sung by tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, with Chris Vale, Bongani Khubeka, Brittany Smith, Minette du Toit Pearce, and Bongani Mthombeni in the other roles.
Date: 18 April
Venue: Linder Auditorium, Parktown, Joburg
Tickets: R210-R420
quicket.co.za
Image: Supplied
Yaron Kohlberg
Acclaimed pianist and Steinway artist Yaron Kohlberg is in South Africa on a national tour. He will play the 3rd Piano Concerto by Prokofiev in the first concert of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s Autumn Symphonies this year and will give recitals in Pretoria and with the Johannesburg Music Society in Joburg.
Joburg: 13 April, Linder Auditorium, quicket.co.za
Cape Town Jazz Festival
Among the many, many luminaries gracing the stage at this year’s CT Jazz Festival are Black Coffee, Nduduzo Makhathini, Thandiswa Mazwai, and the Kyle Shepherd Trio. For the inaugural concert, Black Coffee and Makhathini have put together a set that will propel audiences through various repertoires, ranging from the classics to newly created bodies of work.
Dates: 25-26 April
Venue: CT International Conference Centre
Tickets: From R1 050
ticketmaster.co.za
You might also like....
La Divina: Maria Callas
Mbuso Khoza and the hymn for Nandi
Kyle Shepherd’s sweet dance