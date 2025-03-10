Don’t miss:
Conrad Botes’s “Raft of the Medusa” show at Kalashnikovv Gallery, Cape Town, until 29 March
Sanell Aggenbach’s “Past Lives” solo exhibition at Everard Read Cape Town, 5-26 March
Hylton Nel’s “Wel! wel! durft ge nog zoo laat op ’t pad, Pad!” ceramics exhibition at Stevenson Amsterdam, 8-29 March
Hazel Mpande, Lebogang Tlhako, Remofiloe Mayisela, and Thalente Khomo’s “Ke Rona” group show at Berman Contemporary in Joburg until 6 April
Keiskamma artists in profile at AVA, Cape Town, from 6 March to 16 April
Music
Bongi Mvuyana
Alternative soul artist Bongi Mvuyana is taking her new album, “Power”, on tour, with two intimate performances in SA.
Joburg: 15 March, Artistry
Cape Town: 29 March Youngblood
Tickets: From R275
quicket.co.za
March, to the max
Wanted’s guide to what’s happening this month in art, design, theatre, film, books, and music
Image: Lucija Rosc
Art & design
Ljubljana Biennial of Design
The Ljubljana Biennial of Design is an international collaborative process in which designers and creatives question design as a creative discipline and develop alternatives to established systems. This edition’s theme is “Double Agent: Do You Speak Flower?”, examining floriography, a code hidden within flowers to transmit secret information.
Dates: Until 6 April
Venue: Rusjanov trg7 SI-1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
28.bio.si/en/
Spier Light Art 2025
Spier’s annual Light Art is back with a month of interactive and experimental light, sound, and video artworks from local and international artists. Sixteen site-specific art installations dot the landscape — visit at dusk, when the sun goes down and the lights go up.
Dates: 6.30pm-9pm, 21 March - 21 April
Venue: Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch
Tickets: Free entry
spier.co.za
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Theatre
Life and Times of Michael K
The literary masterpiece by Nobel Prize and Booker Prize-winning South African novelist JM Coetzee has been adapted for the stage by Lara Foot in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Company. It has had a hugely successful international run with cast members Sandra Prinsloo, Andrew Buckland, Faniswa Yisa, puppet master Craig Leo, Roshina Ratnam, Carlo Daniels, Billy Langa, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, and Nkosinathi Mngomezulu.
Dates: 27 March - 13 April
Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg
Tickets: R198-R275
webticket.co.za
Kafka’s Ape
This one-hander, by Noma Yini Storyers, is a multi-award-winning adaptation of Franz Kafka’s A Report to an Academy and holds humanity to an ape’s mirror, with devastating effect.
Dates: 26 March - 12 April
Venue: The Baxter Studio, Cape Town
Tickets: R110 - R200
webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
Festivals
Time of the Writer
Hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, this year’s festival is themed around “Imagination, Freedom & Accountability” and features authors such as John van de Ruit, Niq Mhlongo, Philiswa Lila, Shubnum Khan, Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, Zukiswa Wanner, and Sven Axelrad.
Dates: 18-23 March
Venues: Across Durban & online
tow.ukzn.ac.za
Joburg Film Festival
Showcasing and celebrating African narratives, the seventh Joburg Film Festival explores the essence of connectivity through storytelling and features acclaimed movies, documentaries, and short films.
Dates: 11-16 March
Venues: Theatre on the Square, The Bioscope, Artistry, The Forge, Nu Metro
Tickets: R80-R100
joburgfilmfestival.co.za ; webtickets.co.za
