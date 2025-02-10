THE 2025 INVESTEC CAPE TOWN ART FAIR
A staple of the SA art circuit, it features over 100 local and international galleries and more than 500 artists from four continents.
Dates: 20-23 February
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre
Tickets: From R230 investeccapetownartfair.co.za webtickets.co.za
DON’T MISS:
Two solo exhibitions at Everard Read Joburg: Ricky Dyaloyi’s “Abahambi Balomhlaba” & Wayne Barker’s “Migration Through Borderless Light”, until 28 February
William Kentridge’s “To Cross One More Sea” exhibition at Goodman Gallery, Joburg, until 20 March
Mame-Diarra Niang’s “Aether” solo show at Stevenson Amsterdam until 22 February
Vintage works from the Ernest Cole Family Trust in “Ernest Cole: House of Bondage” at Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, until 8 March
Kathy Robins’s “Fragmented Realities: An Algorithmic Lens” at AVA Cape Town until 27 February
A salute to The Year of the Snake
A few fabulous ways to celebrate the last days of summer
Image: Supplied
ART/ DESIGN
FRIEZE LOS ANGELES
This major international art fair largely focuses on contemporary art and celebrates the dynamic culture of Los Angeles and its contributions to the visual arts. This year, the sixth edition will feature approximately 100 galleries, installations, collaborations with non-profit organisations, and pop-ups by some of LA’s best-known restaurants.
Dates: 20-23 February
Venue: Santa Monica Airport, Santa Monica
Tickets: From US$59 frieze.com
Image: Supplied
THE 2025 INVESTEC CAPE TOWN ART FAIR
A staple of the SA art circuit, it features over 100 local and international galleries and more than 500 artists from four continents.
Dates: 20-23 February
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre
Tickets: From R230 investeccapetownartfair.co.za webtickets.co.za
DON’T MISS:
Two solo exhibitions at Everard Read Joburg: Ricky Dyaloyi’s “Abahambi Balomhlaba” & Wayne Barker’s “Migration Through Borderless Light”, until 28 February
William Kentridge’s “To Cross One More Sea” exhibition at Goodman Gallery, Joburg, until 20 March
Mame-Diarra Niang’s “Aether” solo show at Stevenson Amsterdam until 22 February
Vintage works from the Ernest Cole Family Trust in “Ernest Cole: House of Bondage” at Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, until 8 March
Kathy Robins’s “Fragmented Realities: An Algorithmic Lens” at AVA Cape Town until 27 February
Image: Supplied
MUSIC
FRANSCHHOEK CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
The musicians of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra present the fourth annual festival with guest artist Miclen LaiPang, the violinist of the renowned Trio Zadig (associate artists at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Paris).
Dates: 13-16 February
Venue: Dutch Reformed Church, Franschhoek
Tickets: From R260 fcmf.co.za quicket.co.za
ROXETTE IN CONCERT 2025
The 1980s band’s male vocalist Per Gessle is joined by female vocalist Lena Philipsson as they revive Roxette’s extensive back catalogue.
Date: 28 February
Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
Tickets: R400 bfcmf.co.za quicket.co.za
Image: Supplied
THEATRE
FAUSTUS IN AFRICA!
This is a collaboration between William Kentridge and Handspring Puppet Company, along with associate director Lara Foot. Faustus goes on safari to enjoy all that Africa has to offer, but it becomes a rampaging journey of greed and passion.
Dates: 26 February - 22 March
Venue: Baxter Flipside, Cape Town
Tickets: R200-R340 baxter.uct.ac.za webtickets.co.za
You might also like....
Let the wood speak, master-luthier confides
Inspirations of a bad day
The alchemy of a laugh — conceiving ‘The Ugly Noo Noo’