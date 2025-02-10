Frieze LA Anat Egbi Gallery
Frieze LA Anat Egbi Gallery
Image: Supplied

ART/ DESIGN

 

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES  

 This major international art fair largely focuses on contemporary art and celebrates the dynamic culture of Los Angeles and its contributions to the visual arts. This year, the sixth edition will feature approximately 100 galleries, installations, collaborations with non-profit organisations, and pop-ups by some of LA’s best-known restaurants.

Dates: 20-23 February

Venue: Santa Monica Airport, Santa Monica

Tickets: From US$59 frieze.com

Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2024
Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2024
Image: Supplied

THE 2025 INVESTEC CAPE TOWN ART FAIR  

 A staple of the SA art circuit, it features over 100 local and international galleries and more than 500 artists from four continents.

Dates: 20-23 February

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Tickets: From R230 investeccapetownartfair.co.za webtickets.co.za

 

DON’T MISS:

Two solo exhibitions at Everard Read Joburg: Ricky Dyaloyi’s “Abahambi Balomhlaba” & Wayne Barker’s “Migration Through Borderless Light”, until 28 February

William Kentridge’s “To Cross One More Sea” exhibition at Goodman Gallery, Joburg, until 20 March

Mame-Diarra Niang’s “Aether” solo show at Stevenson Amsterdam until 22 February

Vintage works from the Ernest Cole Family Trust in “Ernest Cole: House of Bondage” at Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, until 8 March

Kathy Robins’s “Fragmented Realities: An Algorithmic Lens” at AVA Cape Town until 27 February

Miclen LaiPang
Miclen LaiPang
Image: Supplied

MUSIC  

 FRANSCHHOEK CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

 The musicians of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra present the fourth annual festival with guest artist Miclen LaiPang, the violinist of the renowned Trio Zadig (associate artists at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Paris).

Dates: 13-16 February

Venue: Dutch Reformed Church, Franschhoek

Tickets: From R260 fcmf.co.za quicket.co.za

 

ROXETTE IN CONCERT 2025

 The 1980s band’s male vocalist Per Gessle is joined by female vocalist Lena Philipsson as they revive Roxette’s extensive back catalogue.

Date: 28 February

Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Tickets: R400 bfcmf.co.za quicket.co.za

Faustas in Africa! 2025 in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Co
Faustas in Africa! 2025 in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Co
Image: Supplied

THEATRE

 FAUSTUS IN AFRICA!

 This is a collaboration between William Kentridge and Handspring Puppet Company, along with associate director Lara Foot. Faustus goes on safari to enjoy all that Africa has to offer, but it becomes a rampaging journey of greed and passion.

Dates: 26 February - 22 March

Venue: Baxter Flipside, Cape Town

Tickets: R200-R340 baxter.uct.ac.za webtickets.co.za

You might also like....

Let the wood speak, master-luthier confides

Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s recent national tour a masterclass in collaboration and craftsmanship
Culture
2 months ago

Inspirations of a bad day

Three films that demonstrate that hellish days can often be the material for good cinema
Culture
2 months ago

The alchemy of a laugh — conceiving ‘The Ugly Noo Noo’

How Andrew Buckland’s acclaimed masterpiece of physical performance translates fear and violence into laughter and empathy
Culture
5 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X