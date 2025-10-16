The Homage editions are technically unchanged from their donor cars but carry heritage-inspired styling cues.
BMW SA launches modern 325iS and 333i Homage editions
There will only be 33 units of each car and they will be sold on auction
Image: BMW
BMW SA has launched two limited-edition models inspired by legendary cars of the past.
The BMW 325iS Homage and BMW 333i Homage editions celebrate the brand’s performance heritage in SA.
Both models pay tribute to the second-generation BMW 3 Series icons. The BMW 325iS, affectionately known as the “Gusheshe,” became a cultural symbol of aspiration, performance and style, while the BMW 333i, produced in extremely limited numbers, remains one of SA’s most sought-after collector cars.
Only 33 examples of each model will be built. Each one will be sold exclusively via online auction, with all proceeds donated to charities supported by BMW Group SA.
The BMW 325iS Homage is based on the BMW M240i xDrive coupé, powered by a 3.0l inline six-cylinder engine delivering 285kW and 500Nm of torque. It is paired with with BMW’s intelligent xDrive all-wheel-drive system and sprints from 0–100 km/h in a claimed 4.3 seconds.
The BMW 333i Homage is based on the BMW M2, which features a 3.0l inline six-cylinder delivering 353kW and 600Nm of torque to the rear wheels, blitzing the 0–100km/h sprint in 4.0 seconds.
Image: BMW
The Homage editions are technically unchanged from their donor cars but carry heritage-inspired styling cues.
In the BMW 325iS Homage, the cosmetic tweaks include a double rear spoiler, heritage-style wheels, M Sport Pro package, M Sport seats, front splitter, armrest covered in original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery, black door handles, commemorative plaque (1 of 33), and colours including Mineral White, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey and Fire Red.
The BMW 333i Homage is dolled up with Alpina wheels, “333i Homage” decals, quad exhaust pipes, bespoke spoilers and front splitter, Carbon bucket seats, an armrest covered in original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery, commemorative plaque (1 of 33), and colours Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, Zandvoort Blue and Fire Red.
The original 325iS and 333i were home-bred specials in the 1980s and 1990s, created by BMW’s local engineers.
The 325iS was conceived to meet Group N racing regulations. Compared to other “iS” models sold in global markets, SA’s version went far beyond a specification upgrade, evolving into a high-performance icon with real motorsport pedigree.
The 333i was developed as SA’s answer to the first BMW M3, which was not offered locally. With a 3.2l six-cylinder engine and limited production numbers, the 333i has become one of the rarest and most collectible BMWs globally.
The BMW 2 Series Coupé was introduced in 2022 and has been celebrated as the spiritual successor to the second-generation BMW 3 Series, making it the ideal foundation for the Homage cars.
Rob Gearing, GM of customer support at BMW Group SA, commented: “The BMW 325iS and 333i are more than cars — they are part of SA’s story. The Homage editions bring that history into the present, celebrating our connection to these icons while creating a positive impact through charitable giving. It is heritage with purpose.”
The online auction starts on October 21, visit bmw.co.za/homage for more. The reserve prices:
BMW 325iS Homage Edition — R1,435,000
BMW 333i Homage Edition — R 1,960,000
This article was first published in Business Day.
