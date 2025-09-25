In 2012, Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille launched the RM 052 Tourbillon Skull timepiece. The limited-edition series of 21 pieces came in titanium, rose gold or white gold. They later released 30 pieces of the RM 052-01 in either TZP ceramic or 18k red gold. What sets Richard Mille apart in my view is the way they merge technological innovation, avant-garde design, cutting-edge materials with haute horlogerie. With the RM 052, the skull is not “ornamental” but an integral part of the movement. Being a lover of anything with skulls — a story for another day — the RM 052-01 is my dream watch.
In the world of motorcycles, Brough Superior (which I have profiled before in this column) could be considered a peer to Richard Mille, especially when it comes to engineering innovation, bespoke design and the use of cutting-edge, luxury materials. In 1923, a journalist by the name of HD Teague, writing for the UK-focused The Motor Cycle publication, dubbed Brough Superior the “Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles”.
It is fitting that, in 2025, Brough Superior and Richard Mille have partnered to design, manufacture and launch the RMB01 motorcycle, bringing together their commitment to “innovation, a strong taste for audacious aesthetics and a constant desire to push boundaries.”
Bikes
A match made in design heaven
Brough Superior and Richard Mille reinterpret the board tracker with cutting-edge materials, horological design codes and modern engineering
Image: Supplied
In 2012, Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille launched the RM 052 Tourbillon Skull timepiece. The limited-edition series of 21 pieces came in titanium, rose gold or white gold. They later released 30 pieces of the RM 052-01 in either TZP ceramic or 18k red gold. What sets Richard Mille apart in my view is the way they merge technological innovation, avant-garde design, cutting-edge materials with haute horlogerie. With the RM 052, the skull is not “ornamental” but an integral part of the movement. Being a lover of anything with skulls — a story for another day — the RM 052-01 is my dream watch.
In the world of motorcycles, Brough Superior (which I have profiled before in this column) could be considered a peer to Richard Mille, especially when it comes to engineering innovation, bespoke design and the use of cutting-edge, luxury materials. In 1923, a journalist by the name of HD Teague, writing for the UK-focused The Motor Cycle publication, dubbed Brough Superior the “Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles”.
It is fitting that, in 2025, Brough Superior and Richard Mille have partnered to design, manufacture and launch the RMB01 motorcycle, bringing together their commitment to “innovation, a strong taste for audacious aesthetics and a constant desire to push boundaries.”
The Triumph Rocket 3 is for keeps
Image: Supplied
Thierry Henriette, the president of Brough Superior, is quoted as saying “Born from the encounter of two mechanical enthusiasts, this machine, both a leaping jaguar and a sprinter, full of power and femininity, will remain an unforgettable experience for the team.”
And, from Richard Mille’s perspective, creative & development director Cécile Guenat said, “The RMB01 embodies both masculinity and femininity, with curves that exude a certain sensuality. It provided us with an elegant entry into an unfamiliar world, allowing us to showcase extreme technical precision without compromise. We have seamlessly translated our watchmaking expertise into this motorbike, thoughtfully interpreting the brand’s identity. The level of attention to detail is, in my opinion, unparalleled in the world of motorcycles.”
Launched at the Le Mans Classic in July, the RM01 is a track bike that was inspired by board tracker motorcycles which raced on motordromes (wooden tracks built in an oval with a bank of 45° to 60°) from the early 1900s to the late 1920s in the US.
Image: Supplied
Board trackers were built to be light and for performance. They were characterised by wide, flat handlebars, rearward seats, exposed mechanics and iconic tank shapes, which are all reflected in the RM01, albeit taken to a whole different level, that reflects the evolution of design, engineering innovation and new materials.
Each RM01 is assembled by hand in France and has a 997cc water-cooled Dual Overhead Camshaft (dohc) 88˚ V-twin four-stroke engine with four valves per cylinder and composite chain/gear cam drive crafted from solid blocks of aircraft-grade alloy (aluminium) that puts out 130hp. The frame, which was specially designed for the RM01, is made from CNC aluminium with structural engine and carbon forged exoskeleton, a 6-speed cassette type gearbox, and a multiplate oil-bath clutch with hydraulic operation, APTC slipper clutch. The front suspension is a Fior-type CNC Machined aluminium fork with adjustable monoshock while the rear suspension has a CNC Machined aluminium swing arm also with adjustable monoshock. It sits on 120/70 ZR17 58W front tyres and 200/55 ZR17 78W back.
The standard minimalist seat is special injected runner with a laser-etched textured finish but one also has the option of a handcrafted leather seat with matching handles.
Image: Supplied
While it is a beautiful motorcycle, it is designed for the motorcycle to perform on the track. It is not just a “show” work of art. I love the way watchmaking has been incorporated into the mechanics and design of the motorcycle, including the mechanical speedometer and wheels that were inspired by and reflect the gears of watch movements, in particular the way cages and components are mechanically stacked in a tourbillon.
The RM01 is available in three versions, namely Pearl of Speed (matt pearl-white finish), Selene (matt anthracite grey) and Nocturnal Sapphire (glossy nocturnal blue). Beyond a simple difference in body panel and front mudguard colour, there are different colour accents on the cylinder head covers, alternator cap, shock absorber springs and the clutch master cylinder — red for Pearl of Speed, orange for Selene, and blue for the Nocturnal Sapphire.
The RM01 is limited to only 150 units globally with the edition number engraved on the motorcycle just below the speedometer.
You might also like...
Verge Motorcycles light years ahead of the curve
Chinese motorcycles are entering the market
The makings of an icon