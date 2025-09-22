I made the rookie error of reading Jack Kerouac’s On the Road as a teenager. You want to put off that sort of thing till your brain is firing a little less wildly, so that you can resist the extreme romance of the fugue state and prevent it from baking into your psyche in a semi-permanent way. Unfortunately, I am now a person who regularly imagines taking off like a tumbleweed, just preferably in a stylish car and better dressed than a mid-century beatnik with no ultimate destination in mind. “Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road.” As the voice in my head called Jack would say.
Now I get my fix for the great escape with the annual classic road trip. Every December I set off with friends on our pilgrimage to the sea — us highveld types need a little salt in our hair too! We have rituals, playlists, strategic coffee breaks, purposeful snacking, and very long pit stops at well researched,off-the-beaten-path treasures along the way.
But the yen to fill up my tank with a mid-year intimation of the longer annual road trip is strong with me. Around this time of the year I long for a quick fix that can supply a welcome break from the quotidian pressures that only a brush with a road trip can supply. As my friend Jack would say, “Why think about that when all the golden lands ahead of you and all kinds of unforeseen events wait lurking to surprise you and make you glad you’re alive to see?” So, when Land Rover proposes a test drive of its hybrid Range Rover, I leap with joy. Plus, I am a super fan and drive a diesel version (I know, I know), so I have something a little more self-serving to propose.
Report back
Range Rover Evoque
There’s nothing like a road trip in the new hybrid Range Rover to blow those cobwebs away
Image: Sharon Armstrong
Amalfi coasts into town
Image: Sharon Armstrong
Which is how I tempt my darling girlfriends Sharon Armstrong, Lunetta Bartz, and Margit Roberts into a mini road trip to give us the mid-year pick-me-up we long for. We collect the Range Rover (Dynamic SE Plug-in Hybrid Ingenium 1.5l 3-cylinder 309PS Turbocharged Petrol PHEV[Automatic] All Wheel Drive) at Cape Town International and it’s love at first sound. As in, there is very little of it. With the hybrid you feel as though you are in some kind of future-proofed zone where life is calibrated to soothe you —you are seamlessly integrated into nature, which is the point on a road trip: if you are going to drive cross-country it helps your sense of responsibility to the bigger picture if your footprint is light. The fact that the roof slides back to reveal a panoramic view of the sky in all its glory reinforces the joy of the open road, added to which the Tribeca Blue colour is particularly fetching for our impromptu photo shoots. We are A for away.
I am pleased to note that there is the same superlative driving experience to be had — smooth and imperceptibly powerful. There is a delightful kick to this baby that may be the decisive factor in converting me to the very necessary eco-friendly future. I love the streamlined digital interface inside and I confess to having had a lot of fun with the clever camera-powered rear-view mirror.
Image: Sharon Armstrong
Forgive us if you are a Capetonian and you are inured to the beauty of our land, but for us Gautengers there is always a sharp intake of breath at the glories of the landscape as they flash by to the sounds of Sharon’s witty playlist riffing on the theme. (I think you need it for your next road trip, so I’ve supplied a handy list.) A road trip is never complete without chance encounters and serendipitous events — our first stop for lunch outside Franschhoek at Haute Cabrière, flush against the spectacular mountain overlooking the valley, results in an invitation from Takuan von Arnim, the voluble cellar master and son of the manor. He would like us to witness his bucolic lifestyle — a farm cottage with a surfeit of electric guitars hung on the walls. He resists what is possibly a strong temptation to serenade us and instead commits an act of sabrage on a delicious reserve bottle of Pierre Jourdan, one of his family’s lovely productions. We sign his huge dining table on the stoep and leave — we must get to our destination: we are Babylonstoren-bound.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Words really fail me, and that is saying something —the farm is in full citrus bloom. Once we settle in to our fynbos cottage, we are hard pressed to leave — ever again. The lovelies at Babylonstoren entrust us with a golf cart to travel around the farm, which results in a hysterical escapade en route to the spa. We abandon ship and dash to the reception, now running late for the heavenly treatments in store. Equilibrium restored by the magical hands of the massage fairies and a deep-breathing session in the Himalayan salt room and we are ready for our olive tasting.
Dinner is at the Old Bakery — which, dear reader, is pizza on demand and a glorious grazing board stacked high with fresh seasonal produce. Breakfast is a dream: honey on the comb, fresh, delicious, and gourmandish in equal doses.
They have been hard at work at Babylonstoren, with the new farm shops, glorious new tasting rooms, and the new or (old) farm Soetmelksvlei. But Joburg calls. We pile back into our trusty Evoque and drive to the airport, where I wistfully hand over the keys. Our spirits are restored, our cups are full.
Image: Sharon Armstrong
Image: Supplied
SHARON’S PLAYLIST
Far from Any Road, The Handsome Family
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X
Road to Nowhere, Talking Heads
Stuck in the Middle With You, Stealers Wheel
Cars, Gary Numan
Behind the Wheel, Depeche Mode
In the Car Crash, Swayzak
Hymn of the Big Wheel, Massive Attack
Autobahn, Kraftwerk
L.O.V.E, Motor City Drum Ensemble
Baby Wants to Ride, Frankie Knuckles
Who’s Afraid of Detroit, Claude VonStroke
No UFO’s, Moodymann Model 500
rangerover.com/en-za
From the September edition of Wanted, 2025