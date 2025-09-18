In a word, it’s much more fun than previous versions, but at the same time it still has a true GT character, happy to be thrown into a corner and pushed hard, but equally to burble along at a sedate pace with the roof down taking in the scenery. In this case, the scenery was the west of England, home to a surprising number of wine estates.
SA is of course famous for its wine and currently has more than 520 wineries and over 2,300 grape producers. When you think of Europe the numbers are equally expected for countries like France, Italy and Spain, but the UK?
Today there are over 230 wineries and more than 1,000 vineyards and wine tourism is one of the fastest growing industries. Naturally, or perhaps unnaturally, some of this is being driven by climate change, but there is also the fact that there are similar minerals in the soil across a big stretch of England that runs all the way to Epernay in the centre of the Champagne region in France.
The first vineyard on our tour was Woodchester Valley, nestled in the hills on the edge of the Cotswolds near the town of Stroud. It’s clearly a popular spot because the narrow lanes that wind up to it were busy with cars heading for a Saturday morning wine tour.
Wining in the Aston Martin Vantage
A tour of wine estates in the UK in the Vantage Roadster revealed a wine industry that’s rapidly expanding
Image: Supplied
You can’t beat cruising through the countryside on a beautiful summer’s day in a sporty roadster with the top down.
Mercedes 300SL, Mustang, or something new, in this case the Aston Martin Vantage, which showcased exactly how much of a game changer the latest Vantage has been for the British marque. Like the coupé, it’s now a match for the benchmark Porsche 911, both delivering proper performance with a rewarding drive even when you push it to the limits.
The Vantage now has much more bite than it had in previous generations, its 500kW and 800Nm of torque pushed to the rear wheels from the twin-turbo Mercedes-sourced V8. It will hit 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and it’s happy to break traction more than before, eager to explore the limits of its engineering and to test the limits of the driver.
The ‘EVolution’ of premium motoring
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It felt somewhat strange to be driving through the gates and between vineyards on the hill, an experience that is not generally associated with the UK at all. Admittedly, Woodchester and other wineries are not as grandiose as those in SA. The visitor centres are smaller and mainly centred on tours and weddings and sadly there aren’t the estate discounts that you get in SA, France or Italy.
From Woodchester we headed deeper into the Cotswolds to Tetbury, the location of Highgrove, the official home of King Charles II and also the Larkhill Vineyard. The Aston proved to be remarkably comfortable, driver and passenger enjoying the sumptuous leather, impressive lack of wind in the interior even with the roof down and the joyous sound of the V8 burbling away beneath the traditionally long bonnet.
Image: Supplied
Larkhill is typical of many wine estates in the UK, a passion project of a London financier seeking a different life away from the city. A beautiful Cotswold home with stables converted into a tasting centre, they contract out their winemaking and use the vineyards and gardens to host local festivals and events, including a regular Friday night pop-up.
From there it was on to the Aldwick Estate nestled between the lakes of Chew Magna and close to the famous Cheddar Gorge. Probably the largest of the estates we visited that day, it has a big wedding and conference venue, large tasting centre and accommodation, all set in neatly laid out gardens. The Aston seemed right at home here, particularly in its shade of green with tan leather.
Naturally we couldn’t miss the opportunity to head to the next stop through Cheddar Gorge, the sound of the V8 reverberating off the rock-faces, though these days you tend to spend most of your time stuck behind a tourist coach rather than exploiting the potential of the car. The Gorge is still extremely impressive and as we emerged from it, the roads opened up and we could stretch the legs of the Vantage more.
Image: Supplied
We headed through the Mendip Hills to the Wraxall Estate, our final stop and probably the most South African-style winery of the four we visited. The visitor centre and restaurant combine natural materials with a modern style and it sits high up in the hill, looking down over the vineyards and with a view for miles across the Mendips. It’s a real sundowners spot and while driving the Aston meant no indulging in the wines for me, my wife gave their wines her approval and we’ll definitely be heading back there again.
We learnt a lot that day, partly how good the Aston Martin Vantage roadster is as a GT car for exploring new places, and also discovering that the wine industry is thriving in the UK. The latter came as a big surprise and while the estates are small by comparison with those in SA and Europe, they are well worth a visit.
