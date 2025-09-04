The Desmo450 MX is said to have been “designed to carry Borgo Panigale racing DNA off-road.”
Triumph TF 450-E
Triumph's foray into the motocross world comes in the form of the TF 250-E (Enduro) and the TF 450-E. There is also the TF 450-RC Edition which is built specifically for racing.
The TF 450-E has a single-cylinder 4-stroke 449.9cc engine with liquid cooling that churns out 57.8hp and 49.3Nm of torque and a 6-speed gearbox.
Image: Supplied
Looking through some old boxes the other day, I came across two certificates from ADA Training & Outdoor Centre (Adasa) in Hartbeespoort for their intermediate off-road rider skills course.
It was arranged for me by Honda SA and I did both courses on a Honda CFR 250 or CFR 450 — it has been over six years and I honestly can’t remember which.
Despite burning my riding pants on the exhaust (don’t ask) while learning how to drift on the gravel skid pan, I really enjoyed the off-road rider skills course — both times.
The electric evolution in motorcycles
We also got to ride a trail on a game farm in the area, though it was both odd and exhilarating viewing game from the saddle of a motorcycle. Navigating my way up and down a rocky hill and between trees gave me flashbacks of my childhood on a BMX.
I had visions of going out with like-minded motocross motorcycle enthusiasts to traverse trails across the country but, alas, life took over and that idea came to nought.
As a consequence, that is one type of motorcycle that I haven’t looked at test riding more, until now. Both Ducati and Triumph have decided to jump into the motocross fray.
Ducati Desmo450 MX
At a recent relaunch of Ducati in SA (from January 1 it was integrated as a division of Volkswagen Group Africa) it was announced that Ducati’s first-ever motocross motorcycle, the Desmo450 MX, will be available in the country.
It was launched in April of this year during the Ducati World Premiere event.
Ducati has been dominating in MotoGP — dare I say Marc Marquez is going to be the 2025 Champion — and has had great success in WorldSBK championships, with Alvaro Bautista crowned Superbike champion in 2022 and 2023.
Image: Supplied
The Desmo450 MX is said to have been “designed to carry Borgo Panigale racing DNA off-road.”
It has a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine with Desmodromic timing that produces peak power of 63.5hp at 9,400rpm and peak torque of 53.5Nm at 7,500rpm.
The frame is made from lightweight aluminium, and, in terms of suspension, it has a fully adjustable Showa 49mm fork on the front and a fully adjustable Showa monoshock on the rear.
The rims are Takasago Excel with Pirelli Scorpion MX 32 tyres — 1.6” x 21” rim on the front and 2.15” x 19” on the rear. The front brake is a 260mm single disc with a Brembo 2-piston floating caliper and the rear is a 240mm Galfer disc.
The Desmo450 MX also comes with a number of electronics and features, including configurable riding modes, traction control, an upshift only quick shifter, engine brake control and Ducati Fall Detection.
Ducati has also been introducing the Desmo450 MX into off-road racing, including in the Italian Pro Prestige MX1 Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the US, with a plan to race in the MXGP World Championship next year.
Triumph TF 450-E
Triumph’s foray into the motocross world comes in the form of the TF 250-E (Enduro) and the TF 450-E. There is also the TF 450-RC Edition which is built specifically for racing.
The TF 450-E has a single-cylinder 4-stroke 449.9cc engine with liquid cooling that churns out 57.8hp and 49.3Nm of torque and a 6-speed gearbox.
Image: Supplied
It has a lightweight aluminium spine frame, D.I.D. Dirtstar aluminium wheels (21” on the front and 18” on the rear) rolling on Michelin Enduro 2 tyres and Galfer disc brakes with Brembo calipers.
The front disc is 260mm and the rear 220mm. In terms of suspension, there is KYB 48mm coil spring fork on the front, with compression and rebound damping, and a KYB coil on the rear, with rebound damping.
The TF-450 E and the 250 E are road-legal motorcycles that are well poised for technical trail riding and endurance.
Features include: traction control; quick shifter (I struggled with changing gears while standing riding up in rough terrain, so this is very welcome); launch control; two engine maps depending on terrain; a digital speedometer screen with information such as engine temperature and trip information; and a Pyramid non-slip seat cover. The lights are also LED.
Triumph has also, since 2024, been fielding its various motocross motorcycles in competitions, particularly the 250cc bikes, and they are participating in the 2025 MXGP World Championship with the TF-450 RC.
Looking at these two motocross bikes, I may just fulfil my dream of traversing the wealth of trails that are dotted throughout the country.
