Land Rover is going racing in 2026 and will enter the World Rally-Raid Championship, beginning with the Dakar Rally in January. The Defender D7X-R to be raced by the three-car team is a modified version of the Defender 110 Octa, which went on sale in South Africa earlier this year for R3.66-million as the high-performance flagship of the 4x4 SUV range.
The fastest, most luxurious, and most offroad-capable Defender yet made, the Octa has a 28mm higher ground clearance than standard Defenders and high-tech 6D Dynamics air suspension that uses continuously variable semiactive dampers to greatly reduce pitch and body roll when driving. On rough terrain, 6D Dynamics enables better wheel articulation and is able to tackle even more extreme obstacles, which I can attest to after having driven the Defender Octa on an off-road course in the UK recently.
It was remarkable how the big luxury SUV tackled the fast and rutted dirt course like a rally car, making child’s play of power sliding over slippery turf. It rides smoothly over bumps and even made jumps without bottoming out the suspension on landing. A new Octa mode unlocks the car’s full offroad prowess, plus dedicated antilock braking and launch control for loose surfaces.
All terrain all the time
Tough love
The Defender Octa takes corners like a rally car without breaking a nail or losing a lash
Image: Supplied
Land Rover is going racing in 2026 and will enter the World Rally-Raid Championship, beginning with the Dakar Rally in January. The Defender D7X-R to be raced by the three-car team is a modified version of the Defender 110 Octa, which went on sale in South Africa earlier this year for R3.66-million as the high-performance flagship of the 4x4 SUV range.
The fastest, most luxurious, and most offroad-capable Defender yet made, the Octa has a 28mm higher ground clearance than standard Defenders and high-tech 6D Dynamics air suspension that uses continuously variable semiactive dampers to greatly reduce pitch and body roll when driving. On rough terrain, 6D Dynamics enables better wheel articulation and is able to tackle even more extreme obstacles, which I can attest to after having driven the Defender Octa on an off-road course in the UK recently.
It was remarkable how the big luxury SUV tackled the fast and rutted dirt course like a rally car, making child’s play of power sliding over slippery turf. It rides smoothly over bumps and even made jumps without bottoming out the suspension on landing. A new Octa mode unlocks the car’s full offroad prowess, plus dedicated antilock braking and launch control for loose surfaces.
Top Dog
It also features uprated 400mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers and the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date, for precise responses. ClearSight Ground View effectively makes the bonnet transparent for improved visibility off the beaten track. The water wading depth is improved by 100mm to 1m, and the wider wheel track and extended arches give the Octa extra handling stability and a more powerful stance. The Defender Octa’s colour palette has two new metallic finishes — Petra Copper and Faroe Green— alongside Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey, while all models feature a contrast roof and tailgate in gloss Narvik Black. A Patagonia White Matte Wrap will be available from late 2025.
The heart of the Defender Octa is a 4.4l V8 turbo petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with high- and low-range gears. With muscular outputs of 467kW and 750Nm, the heavy SUV accelerates like a racehorse and has effortless overtaking prowess, accompanied by a fruity V8 roar in the background. Land Rover says it is capable of hitting 0-100km/h in just four seconds and has a 250km/h top speed.
Image: Supplied
For all its dirt-duelling prowess, this Defender doesn’t skimp on luxury and comes standard with items such as electrically adjustable massaging seats and a 700W, 15-speaker Meridian surround-sound system. An even bolder styling attitude is available with the recently launched Defender Octa Black. The interior has a more gothic theme with the cross-car beam finished in a satin-black powder coat, while an optional chopped carbon-fibre finish can be chosen for the interior details.
Priced from R3.98-million — a R316 000 premium over the standard Defender Octa — the Black is available in limited numbers.
You might also like...
Pirouetting down Electric Avenue
Volvo EX90 lands in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship
Audi SQ7 launched in SA with mighty 373kW
From the August edition of Wanted, 2025