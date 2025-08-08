The Brouillard is based on a Mistral and powered by the same 8.0l quad-turbo W16 engine making 1,176kW.
The Brouillard is based on a Mistral and powered by the same 8.0l quad-turbo W16 engine making 1,176kW.
Image: Supplied

Are you finding your Bugatti a bit boring? Maybe it’s just too similar to your neighbour’s, or perhaps it’s blending into the general malaise of the Saturday morning mall parking lot.

Well, you’ll be pleased to know the French carmaker has launched something called Programme Solitaire — a bespoke in-house commissioning service that, for a small fee, will reimagine your vehicle with custom bodywork and personalised interior details.

Limited to two builds a year to ensure exclusivity, the first creation to leave the Programme Solitaire skunkworks is the Brouillard. Named after company founder Ettore Bugatti’s beloved horse, it reinterprets a passionate client’s Mistral with a revised exterior that boasts smoother lines and a lighter, more dynamic silhouette — one that appears lower and longer than the standard car.

Rolls-Royce’s R7bn investment will focus on bespoke cars

The British luxury brand is seeing rising demand for personalised cars by wealthy consumers
Cars, boats & planes
7 months ago
The Brouillard features a fixed ducktail rear wing and dual roof scoops.
The Brouillard features a fixed ducktail rear wing and dual roof scoops.
Image: Supplied

The lower third of the vehicle is rendered in exposed carbon fibre while the top two-thirds wear a bespoke satin-green paint. It also sports larger, more efficient air intakes to help keep underbody temperatures in check, a fixed ducktail spoiler, a redesigned rear diffuser and dual roof scoops that nod to the Veyron — the first Bugatti to feature the W16 engine. The standard Mistral’s open top has been replaced with a more elegant glass roof.

Inside, custom-woven fabrics sourced from Paris merge with green-tinted carbon fibre and a greater number of machined aluminium components. The gear shifter, for example, is milled from a single block of the lightweight metal and features a glass insert containing a miniature sculpture of the Brouillard’s four-legged namesake. Embroidered horse motifs adorn the door panels and seat backrests while the seats are tailored to the owner’s preference and finished with a unique leather patch layout.

Embroidered horse motifs adorn the door panels and seat backrests.
Embroidered horse motifs adorn the door panels and seat backrests.
Image: Supplied

Set to debut at Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti Brouillard offers a tantalising glimpse of what Programme Solitaire can deliver — perfectionist-level personalisation that will no doubt have many of the world’s wealthiest Bugatti owners reaching for their chequebooks.

You might also like...

Mercedes-AMG launches GT63 APXGP inspired by F1 movie

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula One, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate
Cars, boats & planes
3 months ago

Ferrari wins top award for ‘out of the box icon’

The award recognises models and projects that significantly influence the evolution of automotive design
Cars, boats & planes
4 months ago

The luxury of simplicity in cars

The concept of luxury motoring is changing and complexity is seemingly making way for simplicity and minimalism
Cars, boats & planes
5 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X