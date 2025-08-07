There’s plenty of storage space for loose items and a refrigerated bin between the front seats. The digital suite includes a touch-operated main display screen. The driver’s information binnacle is controlled via the multifunction steering wheel.
A wireless charging pad, four-zone climate control, USB ports and thumping Meridian sound system form part of the enjoyable amenities. The boot is huge, too, with an electric tailgate. Keyless access has the flush door handles pop out when approaching, and for an SUV that excels in a luxury experience, the SV also has prodigious performance.
It’s powered by the BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbo V8 found in many M cars. It churns out 467kW and 800Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission permanently driving all the 23-inch wheels. Its maker rates it with a 3.9 second sprint from 0-100km/h and it hard charges all the way to a 266km/h top speed. Large ceramic carbon brakes give strong retardation of the generated speeds.
It’s a powerful and refined mill with a sharp-shifting transmission and a mild-hybrid system that helped in returning a welcome 13.5l/100km fuel consumption average.
The 6D dynamic air suspension it shares with the new Defender Octa makes it one of the more sports car-like SUVs to drive in the corners. By that I mean it corners flat with plenty of grip from the Michelin rubber with a communicative steering wheel. The Sport mode displays associated gauges and brings more visceral driving by sharpening drivetrain responses and a lowered ride height, and the 6D suspension reduces pitch and roll motions.
It’s also a cushy ride, particularly on smooth tarmac. All the modern driver assistance systems that are standard fare make it a joy to drive, especially the adaptive cruise control with autonomous throttle and braking.
Built for the road, ready for the wild
The recipe for an all-conquering SUV has been remastered to good effect using BMW power
Image: Phuti Mpyane
When the first iteration of the Range Rover Sport arrived in 2005 it found well-established German rivals including the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, formerly ML. Various trims and engines were offered but if you wanted a fast and luxurious SUV that could also tackle the rough stuff, there was little else on offer besides Land Rover’s new invention.
Meet the third-generation Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. It continues the high-performance lineage, which was started by the Supercharged series in 2006 and followed by the SVR in 2018. The latest model debuted back in 2022 emerging as a lighter, faster and more refined athlete with the company’s signature reductive design of narrow panel shut lines.
Our test car, though, was launched in 2024 as part of a special SVO curation with four new paint options — Marla Grey, Ligurian Black, Sunrise Copper and our Blue Nebula car. It’s a striking matt option, inspired by North Atlantic ocean shades. More decorations are chopped carbon fibre that appears as bonnet air-vent surrounds and on the front and rear bumper air-splitters.
Pirouetting down Electric Avenue
The cabin is a standout feature, too, for its size, luxury and digitalisation. All Range Rover Sport models are five-seaters while some rivals such the Audi Q7 offer space for seven.
Five sizeable adults can travel comfortably on thickly-padded, white Windsor leather-clad seats. The front pair of seats is the bucket-type with carbon fibre backs that add style.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Image: Supplied
The Range Rover Sport SV is also laden with mountaineering gear including diff-locks, an off-road height setting, Terrain Response system, 900mm wading depth and an array of cameras, but the risk of scratching the special hue and puncturing the slim rubber discouraged me from such antics. A 3,500kg tow rating adds to vehicle’s usefulness.
The base Range Rover Sport SV costs R3,971,500 and the test car with all the selected options commands R4,191,528, sold standard with a five-year/100,000km factory warranty and maintenance plan.
