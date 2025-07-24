Maserati has once again pushed the boundaries of luxury performance with the unveiling of its latest marvel, the MCPURA. The brand’s newest luxury model was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, otherwise known as motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party, which took place at the South Downs National Park in West Sussex earlier this month.
An evolution of the acclaimed MC20 Halo Car, the MCPURA boasts several updates, including a focus on exterior design, materials and interior finishes. Unveiled in both coupé and convertible (Cielo) versions and, as the name suggests, derived from “pure”, the super sports car embodies the brand’s most distilled values: pure energy, pure elegance, and pure performance.
Much like the MC20 Halo, however, the powerful 630-CV V6 Nettuno engine remains its driving force, developed entirely in Modena, Italy. The 3.0l twin-turbo powertrain delivers 720Nm of torque and features cutting-edge technology borrowed from Formula 1, including Maserati’s patented pre-chamber combustion system with twin spark plugs. With a power-to-weight ratio of 2.33 kg/CV, this beast is not only fast, it’s fiercely efficient, delivering a visceral, connected driving experience that blurs the line between road and racetrack.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Constructed with a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the MCPURA weighs in at under 1,500kg, translating to explosive acceleration while maintaining the elegance and luxury Maserati is known for.
While performance is paramount, design plays an equally important role in defining the MCPURA. The sleek models presented at Goodwood were showcased in a stunning Ai Aqua Rainbow body colour, designed as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme. Presented in a matte version for the coupé and in gloss for the MCPURA Cielo, the colour shimmers and shifts in the sunlight.
The seats are upholstered in laser-etched Alcantara Ice, featuring futuristic visuals and a double-sided iridescent backing. This bold design marries Maserati’s racing DNA with high fashion sensibilities.
Image: Supplied
Among its standout features, the MCPURA boasts dramatic “Butterfly” doors, which elegantly reveal the carbon-fibre chassis and ease access into the cabin. The Cielo variant, meanwhile, takes open-air motoring to the next level with a retractable glass roof made from polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC). At the touch of a button, the roof can shift from opaque to transparent in a second, offering drivers a dynamic experience that adapts to mood and setting.
The MCPURA is also a testament to customisation, with more than 30 exterior colour options available across matte, metallic, solid and multilayer finishes. New hues like Devil Orange, Verde Royale and Night Interaction further highlight Maserati’s Italian heritage and iconic history.
Image: Supplied
Every MCPURA is handcrafted at Maserati’s historic headquarters on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena, a city synonymous with automotive mastery. The entire production process, from engine manufacturing to final paint finishes, takes place here, reinforcing the MCPURA’s status as a genuine Italian masterpiece.
Maserati continues to explore the intersection of performance, design, and innovation, refining its identity while staying rooted in its Italian heritage. From its hand-built Nettuno engine to the thoughtful use of colour, material and form, the car represents a clear evolution in the brand’s journey. As Maserati COO Santo Ficili noted, “With MCPURA, Maserati is once again regaining its rightful place: at the top and in its stomping ground.”
