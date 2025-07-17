Yeh, who studied industrial design and started out doing graphic work, founded Rough Crafts as a custom motorcycle and design studio in 2009 that blends motorcycle customisation, graphic design, product development and street art.
Image: Supplied
My relationship with the various social media platforms has evolved or, in some instances, devolved for various reasons. The one thing that keeps me engaged in platforms like Instagram and TikTok is the opportunity to engage with people and spaces that are interested in the same things that I am interested in, regardless of where in the world they are.
When I started riding, I submerged myself in the world of motorcycles, motorcycle designers and motorcycle enthusiasts; I still maintain a Pinterest Board with close to 300 images of motorcycles.
Somewhere along the line, I came across Taipei-based Winston Yeh.
Yeh, who studied industrial design and started out doing graphic work, founded Rough Crafts as a custom motorcycle and design studio in 2009 that blends motorcycle customisation, graphic design, product development and street art.
Yeh says, “I never saw these as separate disciplines. It’s all storytelling — whether it’s a logo, a gas tank shape, or a CNC-machined part. The inspiration came from wanting to build a world, not just a machine."
“I think that’s why people connect with Rough Crafts — we design the bike, the parts, the apparel, the shoot, even the mood. It’s all curated, and it all speaks the same visual language.”
He views motorcycles as the perfect blend of mechanics and art where he can apply design thinking into something more dimensional and rawer, a medium where everything he is interested in — design, branding, fabrication, materials — all come together.
Yeh describes his design aesthetic and philosophy as “controlled aggression. I like my bikes to feel like they’re about to move, even when standing still. Visually I lean towards monochrome palettes, raw materials, matte finishes — timeless but modern.
“The clash of classic and high tech; the retro lines have the timeless appeal but how do I blend them with the most modern bikes that’re brand new from the showroom floor? It all has to make sense as a finished product.”
This is evident in his design process, which always starts with understanding the base bike — what’s special about it, what needs to be hidden, what deserves to be highlighted, what can be changed and what cannot.
Image: Bike EXIF
He goes on to say, “From there, I sketch in my head more than on paper. Then I move to prototyping parts, refining shapes, getting proportions just right. I build like a sculptor — subtracting, reshaping, adjusting until everything clicks visually.
“I always think of the full package: a good custom bike should look like everything belongs, almost like it could have come from a manufacturer.”
He carries this approach into the design of parts, which he says comes down to two things, namely what people actually want, and what he personally thinks deserves better design. He only develops parts when he feels he can solve a problem or elevate a bike’s character. Each part should feel like it came straight off a custom build.
Yeh’s first custom was a Yamaha SR150 which served as customisation 101 for him, where he learnt how different make parts could be modified, mixed and matched to work together. He considers the Graphite Speedster as the most complex technically. It features a billet half frame which also houses the rear shock and a half “fuel tank” holding fuel in one half with the electronics hidden in the other half.
The most rewarding build was the Iron Guerilla, based on the 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 — incidentally, the 2015 model was the first motorcycle I contemplated buying when I was getting into motorcycles.
He explains, “That bike opened doors internationally. It was only the second year of Rough Crafts and a simple build that stormed the custom world, which also fuelled the full line of production Rough Crafts parts. The reaction it received showed me that a bike from Taipei could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.”
Image: Supplied
I am a fan of the Bavarian Fistfighter, based on BMW Motorrad’s R nine T, and his latest build, the Silhouette R, based on the Ducati Monster 937. There is a subtlety, a simplicity, an intentionality and a beauty to Yeh’s builds that truly reflect his desire to create a complete visual and tactile experience by blending form, function and attitude.
For Yeh, every build is a statement piece at the intersection of craftsmanship, performance and a very specific kind of dark elegance.
He stays focused on a clear vision which is “to keep building — not just bikes, but a full creative universe. I want Rough Crafts to remain this boutique, independent design house that stays true to its DNA while constantly evolving, whether that’s through collaborations, product design, or limited builds.
“I want the name to always stand for something intentional, elevated and desired.”
