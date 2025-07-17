Wealthy supercar owners don’t like their cars to look just like their neighbours’ and the limited-edition McLaren is dolled up with F1 Gold brake calipers, wheel-centre caps with blue/red colour detail, gloss-black carbon-fibre roof scoop, carbon-fibre front fenders with gloss-black louvres, titanium exhaust tips, and Le Mans exterior branding. Special interior décor sees Le Mans branding on the headrests, floor mats, and dedication plaque. The car is available in a choice of two Le Mans interior themes, blending carbon-black Alcantara and jet-black soft-grain leather with Alcantara in either dove grey or McLaren orange.
The McLaren F1 of 30 years ago was powered by a normally aspirated 6.1l V12 engine with outputs of 461kW and 650Nm, and was recognised as the world’s fastest production car of the time.
The modern McLaren 750S — in both standard and Le Mans guises — uses a smaller engine aided by twin turbochargers to muster its muscle. The 4.0l V8 wields 552kW and 800Nm, fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential shift transmission. Aided by its lightweight carbon-fibre body, McLaren’s supercar is capable of blitzing the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 332km/h. Perhaps even more impressive is its 0-200km/h time of 7.2 seconds.
Art of speed
The 750S Le Mans
McLaren’s (very) limited edition of its 1995 FI GTR is a supercar for the connoisseur
Image: Supplied
In 1995 McLaren won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in an F1 GTR racing car driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya.
It was the British brand’s first victory at the world-famous endurance race in France, at its first attempt. The racing car was based on the V12-powered McLaren F1 road car created by South African designer Gordon Murray, and won against faster, purpose-built prototype racing cars in one of the wettest Le Mans races on record. As well as its overall victory, the F1 GTR filled four of the first five places.To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the feat, McLaren has launched a limited-edition road car. Dubbed the 750S Le Mans, it is one of the most exclusive McLaren road machines, with just 50 units to be built.
It pays homage to the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR with matching Le Mans-grey exterior paint — with the option of McLaren orange also available — roof scoop, and five-spoke LM wheels. It has an MSO high-downforce kit with a raised carbon-fibre active rear spoiler with integral endplates. A larger carbon-fibre splitter in the front bumper helps give this special model 10% more downforce than the standard McLaren 750S.
Image: Supplied
The firm describes the 750S as a supercar for the purist, with handling that matches the straight-line thrust. A McLaren Control Launcher allows the driver to store a favourite combination of aero, handling, powertrain, and transmission settings and activate it with the push of a button.
McLaren has previously released Le Mans editions of its road cars — the 650S in 2015 and 720S in 2020 — that commanded a premium over standard models. It has not revealed the price of the 750S Le Mans yet.
From the July edition of Wanted, 2025