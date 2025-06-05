Fortunately, ever-evolving technology is creating some great new EVs that are far easier to live with than those of just a few years ago. Sadly, it’s not on sale in SA yet, but I’ve just driven the new Renault 5 and it is absolutely brilliant. BMW has some great EVs in the form of the iX3 and i5, and its new Mini John Cooper Works electric models are enormous fun, delivering the go-kart enjoyment you expect of the JCW badge.
Kia has shown premium and luxury carmakers you can have a big battery-powered SUV in the form of the impressive EV9, and its sister company, Hyundai, has shown us that we don’t need to give up on performance with the Ioniq 5 N.
Still, the pace of change differs around the world. On a recent trip to Italy, I rented an electric Alfa Romeo only to find that the town I was visiting had only one public charger. Italians aren't big on EVs just yet.
Even so, the design, technology and practicality of EVs is increasing at a rapid rate, spurred mainly by the incredible influence and competitiveness of Chinese automakers in the market. Getting it right, especially in the premium and luxury market is not easy; which is probably why Bentley did not rush to get an electric rival out for the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The first electric Bentley is coming, though, and as we are seeing from BMW, Kia and Renault, it is more likely to be the car you want an EV to be.
The ‘EVolution’ of premium motoring
Thanks to technology, carmakers are turning out EVs that are a far cry from those of just a few years ago
Image: Supplied
Electric vehicles (EVS) have come a long way. I don’t mean since the original Detroit Electric of 1907, though admittedly we have definitely come a long way since then. I’m talking about rapid evolution over just the past few years.
Think back to the Nissan Leaf, a car that was regarded by some as premium simply because it was electric. No-one would say that of it now, of course. Instead it is held up as a forerunner of the modern EV, but one which already has been relegated to the history books. The BMW i3 is already called a modern classic by many and so too is the original Tesla Roadster.
Just a few years ago, carmakers were desperate to churn out new electric models; so much so that they produced cars we can now look back on with a sense of scorn. Mercedes-Benz essentially took its existing petrol and diesel cars, made a few design tweaks, shoved in some batteries and an electric motor and shouted from the rooftops about what it had created.
The luxury of simplicity in cars
Volkswagen gave us the ID.3, the electric answer to the Golf, except it was nowhere near the quality and character the Golf has given over multiple generations. Quickly, the ID.3 was made to look like a poor first attempt by other brands in the Volkswagen stable, which took the ID.3 and made it better. VW has refocused though and is giving us ground-up EVs that have much greater promise.
None of this is surprising. It is very difficult at the moment for automakers to get everything right. Early adopters are already settled into the electric way of life, while those that have been sitting on the fence are driving hybrids and plug-in hybrids. EV sales have not hit the rapid upward sales curve the industry needed and brands such as Audi and Porsche are rethinking their plans to go all-electric in the near future.
Image: Supplied
Even so, the “EVolution” is continuing and at the same time the topics of conversation are changing. A few years ago, the idea of an EV that could travel almost 700km on a single charge seemed way off. However, I’ve just driven the updated BMW iX and if you opt for the iX xDrive60 you could drive as far 685km before you need to recharge. That’s potentially one charge between Johannesburg and Cape Town (though there will be someone who will want an EV to cover the entire distance in one go; there’s always one). Some Chinese battery makers have the technology to offer a range of 1,000km, but the industry first needs to sell us the technology it has now.
Public charging points have become faster, with speeds of up to 350kW and beyond, and batteries are becoming smaller and more efficient. Automakers have realised the race to win people over isn’t in the driving range, but in reducing the inconvenience. We humans hate to be inconvenienced, don’t we? And the idea of sitting in a car for an hour while it charges fills many of us with dread.
Image: Supplied
Fortunately, ever-evolving technology is creating some great new EVs that are far easier to live with than those of just a few years ago. Sadly, it’s not on sale in SA yet, but I’ve just driven the new Renault 5 and it is absolutely brilliant. BMW has some great EVs in the form of the iX3 and i5, and its new Mini John Cooper Works electric models are enormous fun, delivering the go-kart enjoyment you expect of the JCW badge.
Kia has shown premium and luxury carmakers you can have a big battery-powered SUV in the form of the impressive EV9, and its sister company, Hyundai, has shown us that we don’t need to give up on performance with the Ioniq 5 N.
Still, the pace of change differs around the world. On a recent trip to Italy, I rented an electric Alfa Romeo only to find that the town I was visiting had only one public charger. Italians aren't big on EVs just yet.
Even so, the design, technology and practicality of EVs is increasing at a rapid rate, spurred mainly by the incredible influence and competitiveness of Chinese automakers in the market. Getting it right, especially in the premium and luxury market is not easy; which is probably why Bentley did not rush to get an electric rival out for the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The first electric Bentley is coming, though, and as we are seeing from BMW, Kia and Renault, it is more likely to be the car you want an EV to be.
You might also like....
MG Cyberster delivers electrifying roadster fun
Plugging into luxury, long-distance exploring
Rolling along electric avenue