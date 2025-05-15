It is also the most powerful Geländewagen, with a 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack integrated into its ladder-frame chassis. The battery is contained in a water- and dirt-resistant casing and powers four individually controlled motors located at each wheel.
The motors offer combined outputs of 432kW and 1 164Nm of torque, outgunning the turbo V8-engined Mercedes-AMG G63’s 430kW and 850Nm.
The electric G-Class is even better off the beaten path than its petrol and diesel counterparts, as its four motors are able to deliver power exactly where the vehicle needs traction. There is no need to manually engage differential locks via switches as the system is fully automatic, which makes it easier to use when navigating tricky trails.
The G580 I drove at the SA media launch barely broke a sweat on a challenging off-road course. Apart from its towering 250mm ride height, the Benz has a box of traction-enhancing electronic tricks, including a low-range gear-reduction system and a crawl function that allows the driver to tackle rough bundu sections without touching the throttle. A G-Steering function uses the individual electric motors to reduce the turning circle and make tighter turns.
At the same time, an off-road camera provides digital eyes on the surroundings and shows hidden obstacles on the infotainment screen.
The biggest party trick is a G-Turn function that allows the car to pirouette in place like a ballerina. This “tank turn” means it can be more easily manoeuvred out of tight spaces and dead ends. With all these features the G580 scrambled along the hilly off-road trail like a mountain goat.
When gravel gave way to tar, I experienced the G580’s formidable acceleration and cruising ability. The big Benz moves with remarkable gusto for a three-tonne vehicle, and in typical EV style there’s no hesitation when you press the pedal, just a surge of strong, lag-free pace. The zero-emission G580 can quietly blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a hot-hatch-like 4.7 seconds and reaches a governed top speed of 180km/h.
The swift and silent electric Benz is a serene experience, but drivers can press a G-Roar icon that generates a V8-like sound through the Burmester audio system.
The Merc’s elegant passenger quarters have leather upholstery with blue stitching, a Nappa-leather multifunction steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The MBUX infotainment system has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, with smartphone integration via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation helps drivers find their way in complex traffic situations.
The electric G-Class has a distinctive look with an optional black-panel “radiator” grille, tinted lighting units, and an animated LED light band and chrome surround. An optional rectangular box on the rear door can be used for storing charging cables.
The G580 is rated with a 473km range on a single charge. When plugged into a DC fast-charging system, the 200kW on-board charger allows the battery to juice up from 10% to 80% in around half an hour.
Pirouetting down Electric Avenue
The new Mercedes EV Geländewagen has some serious moves
Image: Supplied
What was conceived 46 years ago as a military off-roader has since become a luxury SUV and status symbol. The Mercedes G-Class, commonly dubbed the Geländewagen or G-Wagen, has a sophisticated adventure chic with its boxy styling, luxurious interior, and formidable off-road ability, and over the years its rugged appeal has been bolstered with improved comfort and technology.
Taking the fusion of tradition and technology to new levels, the new G580 becomes the first fully electric variant of the iconic SUV.
The silent but potent electric vehicle (EV) is the new flagship G-Class in SA, priced at R4.6-million and offered alongside the petrol-powered G63 AMG (R4.4-million) and the diesel G450d (R3.6-million).
MG Cyberster delivers electrifying roadster fun
It is also the most powerful Geländewagen, with a 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack integrated into its ladder-frame chassis. The battery is contained in a water- and dirt-resistant casing and powers four individually controlled motors located at each wheel.
The motors offer combined outputs of 432kW and 1 164Nm of torque, outgunning the turbo V8-engined Mercedes-AMG G63’s 430kW and 850Nm.
The electric G-Class is even better off the beaten path than its petrol and diesel counterparts, as its four motors are able to deliver power exactly where the vehicle needs traction. There is no need to manually engage differential locks via switches as the system is fully automatic, which makes it easier to use when navigating tricky trails.
The G580 I drove at the SA media launch barely broke a sweat on a challenging off-road course. Apart from its towering 250mm ride height, the Benz has a box of traction-enhancing electronic tricks, including a low-range gear-reduction system and a crawl function that allows the driver to tackle rough bundu sections without touching the throttle. A G-Steering function uses the individual electric motors to reduce the turning circle and make tighter turns.
At the same time, an off-road camera provides digital eyes on the surroundings and shows hidden obstacles on the infotainment screen.
The biggest party trick is a G-Turn function that allows the car to pirouette in place like a ballerina. This “tank turn” means it can be more easily manoeuvred out of tight spaces and dead ends. With all these features the G580 scrambled along the hilly off-road trail like a mountain goat.
When gravel gave way to tar, I experienced the G580’s formidable acceleration and cruising ability. The big Benz moves with remarkable gusto for a three-tonne vehicle, and in typical EV style there’s no hesitation when you press the pedal, just a surge of strong, lag-free pace. The zero-emission G580 can quietly blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a hot-hatch-like 4.7 seconds and reaches a governed top speed of 180km/h.
The swift and silent electric Benz is a serene experience, but drivers can press a G-Roar icon that generates a V8-like sound through the Burmester audio system.
The Merc’s elegant passenger quarters have leather upholstery with blue stitching, a Nappa-leather multifunction steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The MBUX infotainment system has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, with smartphone integration via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation helps drivers find their way in complex traffic situations.
The electric G-Class has a distinctive look with an optional black-panel “radiator” grille, tinted lighting units, and an animated LED light band and chrome surround. An optional rectangular box on the rear door can be used for storing charging cables.
The G580 is rated with a 473km range on a single charge. When plugged into a DC fast-charging system, the 200kW on-board charger allows the battery to juice up from 10% to 80% in around half an hour.
You might also like....
Taxiing on the ’Ring
Mercedes-Benz gives G-Class a high-tech revamp
Rolling along electric avenue
From the May edition of Wanted, 2025