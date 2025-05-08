The G800 also elevates luxury and technology, with the option of up to four living areas for up to 19 passengers and sleeping space for 10. There’s an impressive new galley, dedicated crew compartment, reduced interior sound levels, and unique Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows that the company claims are the largest in the industry.
Gulfstream diverts towards the G800
The legendary private jet is being retired in the wake of the next-generation luxury fleet
Image: Supplied
It is the end of the flight path for the Gulfstream G650, the private jet that set a new standard for luxury aviation and even inspired the hit song Like a G6 by Far East Movement. When it was first launched in 2009 the waiting list instantly ran to three years, despite a price tag of over US$65-million. Business executives and celebrities all made it their private jet of choice. This included Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Jeff Bezos, although the Amazon tycoon actually has two.
It was a jetsetter in even more ways because in 2015, a G650 set the record for round-the-world circumnavigation with only one stop — just one of over 125 world speed records the aircraft achieved during its production lifetime. It has also won numerous awards for luxury and design and pioneered Gulfstream’s use of 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
First introduced in 2012, more than 500 G650 and G650ER (extended range) aircraft have been delivered to customers around the globe.
Almost as good as a jetpack
“Since their inception, the G650 and G650ER have become the industry standard, recently surpassing a staggering 1-million flight hours,” says Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream Aerospace. “Beyond the programme’s innumerable accolades and 125-plus world speed records, innovations introduced with the form, fit, and precision manufacturing process of the G650 laid the groundwork for today’s next-generation Gulfstream fleet.”
That next generation has already taken off, in the form of the new G800. First revealed in 2021, it is currently undergoing testing with a view to receiving full certification during 2025. Naturally, it goes further — in fact, it is engineered to fly up to 8 000 nautical miles (14 816km), 500 nautical miles more than the G650ER. It has also been engineered to use less fuel than its predecessor and have a lower carbon footprint, or at least as low as a private jet can be expected to have.
Image: Supplied
The G800 also elevates luxury and technology, with the option of up to four living areas for up to 19 passengers and sleeping space for 10. There’s an impressive new galley, dedicated crew compartment, reduced interior sound levels, and unique Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows that the company claims are the largest in the industry.
“With its vast range of innovative customisation options, the ultra-long-range G800 is a testament to our industry-leading completions and interior and industrial design teams and their commitment to bespoke artistry,” says Burns.
It’s unknown whether any G650 models have owners in Africa, but they are a regular sight in the skies above the continent and at private-jet terminals. Given they are engineered to continue flying for decades, they will continue to do so, but it won’t be long before the G800 emerges from the clouds above.
