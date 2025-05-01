At the rear, the quad exhausts are now vertically stacked and available in gloss and matt finishes. The rear bumper and diffuser have been reprofiled and, along with the side sills and wing, can be specified with carbon to reduce overall vehicle mass by a further 7kg.
The interior has a bespoke “S” theme, the most notable feature being a distinctive herringbone design on the seats, which is also extended to the headlining if the optional carbon roof is chosen.
The DBX S is trimmed as standard in lightweight, sporting Alcantara upholstery blended with semi-aniline leather. For a greater sense of luxury, customers can choose the cabin to be entirely in semi-aniline leather.
An Aston Martin Premium surround sound audio system with 800W and 14 speakers comes standard. Optionally, an even more premium Bowers & Wilkins system with 23 speakers and 1,600W can be specified.
New DBX S launched as most powerful Aston Martin SUV
With 535kW, the super SUV sprints to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds
Aston Martin has launched the most powerful iteration of its DBX sports utility vehicle.
The new DBX S takes over from the DBX 707 as the new flagship in the SUV range, with an engine enhanced by technology transferred from the forthcoming Valhalla supercar.
DBX S continues a tradition of Aston Martin using the “S” suffix to denote a special, high-performance version of an existing model, the first being the Vanquish S launched in 2004.
New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has world’s speediest roof
Under the bonnet of the DBX S lies an upgraded version of the 4.0l twin turbo V8, with power raised by 15kW to 535kW with maximum torque remaining at 900Nm. It results in a 0-100km/h sprint of just 3.3 seconds — an 0.3 second improvement. Top speed remains an unchanged 310km/h.
The extra muscle comes from turbochargers with larger compressor wheel diameters and a modified exhaust system that provides an even more thunderous note.
As before, the DBX S has a variable all-wheel drive system that can send up to 50% of its torque to the front and up to 100% to the rear wheels via a nine-speed wet clutch transmission.
Along with more power, the super SUV has reduced weight, a more assertive design and a suite of exterior and interior enhancements.
Lightweight options such as a carbon fibre roof and magnesium 23-inch wheels offer a reduction of up to 47kg over the continuing DBX 707. Customers can also specify a bespoke lightweight polycarbonate honeycomb grille, intricately designed with more than 25,000 individual facets.
The steering ratio is 4% faster to make the car feel more responsive and reduce the turning circle by almost half a metre.
The SUV benefits from the suspension enhancements introduced last year to improve handling and ride comfort, which saw a revised calibration of both the air springs and electronic dampers. Braking performance is provided by carbon ceramic discs.
Visually the new DBX top dog is identified by its pure black vaned grille, new splitter and diffuser, side sills with distinctive upturned air splitters and distinctive “S” signature badging on the front fenders.
